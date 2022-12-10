Read full article on original website
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from himCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
New Evidence Shows T. Rex May Have Been 70% Bigger Than What Fossils SuggestPrateek DasguptaKenosha, WI
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Daniel has an ulterior motive on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
kenosha.com
Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket taking place Saturday at The Stella
Founded in 2003 by a group of visionaries who first had the original idea of bringing a European-style market to the City of Kenosha, HarborMarket's mission is to enhance quality of life by connecting regional produce, meat and cheese producers; creators of ready-to-eat as well as processed foods and artisans of all kinds with consumers at our year-round Saturday market.
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let down
There have been many restaurants throughout the years that I consider fad restaurants. These restaurants gain popularity either via social media or from a celebrity or popular Internet influencer.
CBS 58
Historic Schuster Mansion Bed & Breakfast up for auction as innkeepers retire
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- A Victorian-era bed and breakfast inside a historic Milwaukee mansion is up for auction, and the highest bidder is set to get a turnkey business with decor, recipes, and vendors. Laura Sue and Rick Mosier were married for just one year before they decided to open a...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Family of South Milwaukee woman linked to dating app predator speaks out
MILWAUKEE — On the outside, it seemed like a regular Tuesday night at Scotty’s Bar and Pizza, but on the inside, a celebration of life was taking place for 55-year-old Kim Mikulance who’s known by family and close friends as simply, ‘ Rain’. “This is...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Friends celebrate the life of late Brookfield businessman
Back in October, some 500 people rose to their feet to cheer the winner of Dancing with the Chamber, Chris Borzym, who stood in the spotlight, stunned by the honor, clutching his trophy. About an hour earlier, he’d arrived at the high school, gaunt and weak from treatment for the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week
MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
Nearly 30 cars broken into at Glendale's Holiday Inn
Nearly 30 cars were broken into early Sunday morning in the Holiday Inn parking lot, Glendale police say.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Teaching life values through the art of step
RACINE, Wis. — A few nights a week after school, LaMarquez Luckett teaches fifth through eighth graders the art of stepping. LaMarquez Luckett started teaching at Racine Unified School District this semester. His previous school in Mississippi had a step team, and he wanted to bring that idea to...
WISN
112 animals 'living in filth' rescued from Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE — From alligators and a goat to cockatoos and a wild turkey — more than 100 animals living in what animal control officers described as "filth" — were rescued from a north side Milwaukee duplex. "I had never seen anything like it. It was it was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milaeger’s in Racine; food themed ornaments
Looking for a great little gift for someone that loves to garden? Milaeger’s in Racine has you covered. Brian Kramp is there with some stocking stuffers for everyone on your list.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Birthday parade to be held in Pewaukee girl’s honor
PEWAUKEE — A group of truck owners are joining together to hold an epic birthday parade for a little girl in Pewaukee. The Wisconsin Truck Takeover Enthusiasts are holding a 5th birthday parade party for Delaney Krings, who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Delaney’s 5th birthday is Friday....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Lee Mechanical’s fourth annual “Fill-the-Truck” food drive raises thousands of pounds of food to Shalom Center
Lee Mechanical’s fourth annual “Fill-the-Truck” food drive kicked off strong Saturday, as donations poured in, filling nearly two pallet boxes with food within an hour. Event organizer Julie Kunath, service manager at Lee Mechanical, at 2915 60th St., said all donations will go to the Shalom Center on Monday.
4-year-old with brain cancer celebrating final birthday with worldwide birthday cards
A Wisconsin 4-year-old whose prognosis of just a few weeks is being shown support from all over the world for her birthday, and you can send her a card too.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Live Nativity reenactment draws hundreds to grounds of Kenosha Bible Church Sunday night
Kenosha Bible Church’s reenactment of the Nativity, depicting multiple scenes leading up to and during the time of the birth of Jesus with parents Mary and Joseph alongside, drew hundreds of visitors to the grounds at 5405 67th St. Sunday night, Dec. 11, 2022. It was the church’s first live reenactment event of the Nativity, featured on the recently built outdoor stage, which included three free showings with live actors, praise dancers, animals and narration. Individuals and families alike sat on straw bales, huddling together sipping hot chocolate, snapping photos and video while taking in the spirit of the Christmas season.
WISN
Holiday deliveries blocked by Wauwatosa wild turkeys
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — "Cards are coming. Packages are coming as Christmas gifts, and we're all wondering, where are they?" said Natalie Thiel. She and several of her Wauwatosa neighbors received notices this week that their packages could not be delivered. They were being blocked by "animal interference." "I don't...
WISN
'We don't deserve this as a family': Loved ones speak out after USPS carrier killed
MILWAUKEE — Family, friends and coworkers gathered Sunday for a vigil for United States Postal Service carrier Aundre Cross. Cross had over 18 years of service for USPS and Milwaukee police say he was delivering the mail when someone shot and killed him Friday. Police say Cross was 44...
Exotic animals among 100+ pets taken from Milwaukee home; owner arrested
From goats and gaters to dogs and ducks, more than 100 animals were rescued from a Milwaukee home over the weekend. The owner is now facing potential charges.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
112 Animals Found In Milwaukee Home
The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission and Milwaukee police rescued 112 animals from a Milwaukee home on Saturday, December 10, 2022. The organization said there was a large variety of animals in the home, unfortunately not all of them made it. Group Director Karen Sparapani said “Every time you...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘The Conners’ marching band joke angers Waukesha County residents
WAUKESHA — A primetime network television show is facing local backlash after a joke was made about a person running over a marching band in Wisconsin. On a recent episode of ABC’s “The Conners,” characters Dan and Louise Conner are talking to Louise’s mom, who just drove from Wisconsin. Doris Goldufski tells her daughter her night vision is not great. Dan asks about pedestrians and bicyclists and asks if she noticed any “bump bumps” on the way. Doris replies, “I could drive over a marching band and not feel a thing,” Doris said.
