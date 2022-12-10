ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket taking place Saturday at The Stella

Founded in 2003 by a group of visionaries who first had the original idea of bringing a European-style market to the City of Kenosha, HarborMarket's mission is to enhance quality of life by connecting regional produce, meat and cheese producers; creators of ready-to-eat as well as processed foods and artisans of all kinds with consumers at our year-round Saturday market.
KENOSHA, WI
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Friends celebrate the life of late Brookfield businessman

Back in October, some 500 people rose to their feet to cheer the winner of Dancing with the Chamber, Chris Borzym, who stood in the spotlight, stunned by the honor, clutching his trophy. About an hour earlier, he’d arrived at the high school, gaunt and weak from treatment for the...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week

MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Q985

Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Teaching life values ​​through the art of step

RACINE, Wis. — A few nights a week after school, LaMarquez Luckett teaches fifth through eighth graders the art of stepping. LaMarquez Luckett started teaching at Racine Unified School District this semester. His previous school in Mississippi had a step team, and he wanted to bring that idea to...
RACINE, WI
WISN

112 animals 'living in filth' rescued from Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE — From alligators and a goat to cockatoos and a wild turkey — more than 100 animals living in what animal control officers described as "filth" — were rescued from a north side Milwaukee duplex. "I had never seen anything like it. It was it was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milaeger’s in Racine; food themed ornaments

Looking for a great little gift for someone that loves to garden? Milaeger’s in Racine has you covered. Brian Kramp is there with some stocking stuffers for everyone on your list.
RACINE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Birthday parade to be held in Pewaukee girl’s honor

PEWAUKEE — A group of truck owners are joining together to hold an epic birthday parade for a little girl in Pewaukee. The Wisconsin Truck Takeover Enthusiasts are holding a 5th birthday parade party for Delaney Krings, who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Delaney’s 5th birthday is Friday....
PEWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Live Nativity reenactment draws hundreds to grounds of Kenosha Bible Church Sunday night

Kenosha Bible Church’s reenactment of the Nativity, depicting multiple scenes leading up to and during the time of the birth of Jesus with parents Mary and Joseph alongside, drew hundreds of visitors to the grounds at 5405 67th St. Sunday night, Dec. 11, 2022. It was the church’s first live reenactment event of the Nativity, featured on the recently built outdoor stage, which included three free showings with live actors, praise dancers, animals and narration. Individuals and families alike sat on straw bales, huddling together sipping hot chocolate, snapping photos and video while taking in the spirit of the Christmas season.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Holiday deliveries blocked by Wauwatosa wild turkeys

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — "Cards are coming. Packages are coming as Christmas gifts, and we're all wondering, where are they?" said Natalie Thiel. She and several of her Wauwatosa neighbors received notices this week that their packages could not be delivered. They were being blocked by "animal interference." "I don't...
WAUWATOSA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

112 Animals Found In Milwaukee Home

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission and Milwaukee police rescued 112 animals from a Milwaukee home on Saturday, December 10, 2022. The organization said there was a large variety of animals in the home, unfortunately not all of them made it. Group Director Karen Sparapani said “Every time you...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘The Conners’ marching band joke angers Waukesha County residents

WAUKESHA — A primetime network television show is facing local backlash after a joke was made about a person running over a marching band in Wisconsin. On a recent episode of ABC’s “The Conners,” characters Dan and Louise Conner are talking to Louise’s mom, who just drove from Wisconsin. Doris Goldufski tells her daughter her night vision is not great. Dan asks about pedestrians and bicyclists and asks if she noticed any “bump bumps” on the way. Doris replies, “I could drive over a marching band and not feel a thing,” Doris said.
WAUKESHA, WI

