Read full article on original website
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Gov. Tony Evers hosts listening session in Kenosha
Gov. Tony Evers held the first of several listening sessions throughout the state in Kenosha Tuesday night to a packed audience of area residents, community activists and locally elected officials. Wisconsin Gov. Tony acknowledges supporters after having been reelected to a second term during an election night watch party at...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County woman could be the ‘Powerball First Millionaire’ of 2023
TOWN OF NORWAY — Amy Hughes of Wind Lake, in the Town of Norway, is one of 29 finalists who could be the next Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. Hughes is the only Wisconsin finalist and was selected from an estimated 21,000 statewide entries on April 25, the Wisconsin Lottery said in a news release issued Tuesday.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Evers’ listening sessions tour to kick off in Kenosha Tuesday night
Gov. Tony Evers will hold the first of several listening sessions throughout the state Tuesday night beginning in Kenosha. The statewide ‘Doing the Right Thing’ listening session tour will make its first stop in Kenosha with the event taking place from 5:30-7 pm at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Committee advances Native American education bills
Wisconsin’s State-Tribal Relations special committee unanimously voted to advance a bill that would update a 1989 law that requires primary and secondary public schools to teach students about the history, culture and treaty rights of Wisconsin’s Native Americans Tuesday. The committee will recommend the bill, along with four...
Comments / 0