Awkward Confession: Sasha Banks Revealed Childhood Crush On Current SmackDown Star
That could make things awkward. Wrestling has changed quite a bit in the last few decades, as WWE has allowed wrestlers to stay in one place for a lot longer than they might have back in the territory days. That means wrestlers are going to be seen for a good while, which in this case led to a rather unique situation between two wrestlers, one of whom is a good bit older.
WRESTLING RUMORS: NXT Star Returning After Four Month Absence At New Year’s Evil
Welcome back? There are all kinds of wrestlers on the NXT roster and some of them do not get the most television time. It can mean something to see them show up again after an absence, which can come for one reason or another. Sometimes a wrestler has to miss some time due to an injury, and now it seems that we are ready for another return from a missing star.
WATCH: 45 Year Old WWE Star Wrestles Final Match To End 25 Year Career
That’s how you go out. Wrestlers retiring can be a little tricky as they can always be asked to wrestle one more time. There is always the chance that someone could come back and get in the ring, but occasionally you will see someone get to wrestle their last match and hang up their boots for good. That was the case this weekend as a 20+ year career came to an end in a special way.
Bobby Lashley Fired On Raw This Week
Pick up your last check. In the closing moments of Raw this week, WWE official Adam Pearce got into a confrontation with Bobby Lashley following his main event match with Seth Rollins. The All Mighty was about to win the match and an opportunity at the United States Championship against...
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Planning Huge Brock Lesnar Match For WrestleMania 39
That’s a big one. We are less than four months away from WrestleMania 39 and that means it is time to start getting ready for the biggest event of the year. It is already time to start setting the stage for some of the matches and getting things ready in advance. WWE might even already have some plans made for a showdown between two of the hardest hitting stars they have to offer.
Kofi Kingston Makes WWE History at NXT Deadline
Another one for the history books. This past Sunday at NXT Deadline, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods captured the NXT tag team championships by defeating Pretty Deadly. While this was a great moment for The New Day, this championship victory was also historic in a number of ways. As a...
William Regal Returning to WWE as Top Level Executive
Moving up in the world. As previously reported, William Regal is returning to WWE after his contract expires with AEW this month. However, it seems he will be returning to a different role than before. According to a report from PWInsider, Regal will have a Vice President position in the...
