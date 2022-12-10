Read full article on original website
He Did It! Road Dogg Reveals Who Was Behind Unsolved WWE Mystery
There’s the reveal. There are so many stories that take place during any given week of WWE programming that it can be difficult to keep track of all of them. That can be the case for the fans as well as the company itself, as there are times when stories are left hanging with no resolution. Now we know where something was going to go but WWE never actually did anything about it.
BREAKING: Surprise Title Change Takes Place In NXT Main Event
And there it goes! Titles are some of the most important things in a wrestling promotion as holding a championship makes it clear that a wrestler is one of the biggest stars in a company. Having a bright, shiny title is about as clear of an indication as a fan can get that they should notice a wrestler. As a result, it means a lot when a title changes hands and that was the case this week.
Catch You Later? WWE Star Hints She Might Be Leaving For A Bit
There’s the next step? WWE wrestlers appear on television on such a regular basis that eventually they are going to start feeling a bit stale. There are only so many ways to keep things fresh and sometimes one of the best ways is to have them go away for a bit. That seems to be the case with a current Monday Night Raw star, who is hinting at taking a break of her own.
WATCH: Surprise Name Debuts At WWE Main Event Taping (Contains Minor SPOILER)
She’s a surprise. WWE has all kinds of wrestlers on its roster, which allows it to offer a variety of matches with different stars included. That can make for some interesting moments, but at some point WWE needs to bring in some fresh names to spice things up a bit. They may have done that again, albeit with a name that might be a bit surprising given her history.
WATCH: 45 Year Old WWE Star Wrestles Final Match To End 25 Year Career
That’s how you go out. Wrestlers retiring can be a little tricky as they can always be asked to wrestle one more time. There is always the chance that someone could come back and get in the ring, but occasionally you will see someone get to wrestle their last match and hang up their boots for good. That was the case this weekend as a 20+ year career came to an end in a special way.
Monday Night Raw Results – December 12, 2022
We are crawling towards the Royal Rumble and it seems like the build has been put on the back burner for at least a few more weeks. This time around the main focal point is finding a new #1 contender for the United States Title as Bobby Lashley faces Seth Rollins in what should be a good one. Let’s get to it.
Kofi Kingston Makes WWE History at NXT Deadline
Another one for the history books. This past Sunday at NXT Deadline, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods captured the NXT tag team championships by defeating Pretty Deadly. While this was a great moment for The New Day, this championship victory was also historic in a number of ways. As a...
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Planning Huge Brock Lesnar Match For WrestleMania 39
That’s a big one. We are less than four months away from WrestleMania 39 and that means it is time to start getting ready for the biggest event of the year. It is already time to start setting the stage for some of the matches and getting things ready in advance. WWE might even already have some plans made for a showdown between two of the hardest hitting stars they have to offer.
That’s The Plan: Details On How NXT Stars Are Scouted For Main Roster Callups
They have a plan for that. With so many wrestlers under the WWE banner, it can be quite the trick to keep track of them all. WWE has put together something of a conveyor belt of stars, with NXT names being promoted to the main roster. The company has it down to something of a science and now we know a lot more about what kind of process they have put together.
Back Soon: AEW Star Reveals Recent Knee Surgery
That could keep him out for a bit. AEW’s roster has been built up from several varieties of wrestlers. The company consists of current stars, up and coming wrestlers and legends, all of whom have come together for a variety of storylines and matches. Now though, one of the biggest names the company has is going to be missing in action for a bit due to a needed medical procedure.
WATCH: Wrestling Fans Make Roman Reigns Part Of Their Wedding Reception
That’s a high honor. Over nearly the last two and a half years, there has been no one in WWE close to the level of Roman Reigns. After winning the Universal Title in August 2020, Reigns is climbing the ranks of the longest World Champions in the company’s history. He has become one of the most dominant stars in the company’s history and now he is being acknowledged in another way.
NXT Results – December 13, 2022
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re done with Deadline and that means it is time to start the rather long road to Vengeance Day in February. Deadline saw the crowning of new Tag Team Champions and a pair of new #1 contenders. That should give us some places to go for the next few weeks and we should be in for some fun, though maybe not so soon after Deadline. Let’s get to it.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Star Reportedly Suspended For Wellness Violation
It might be a bit. WWE is a very large company and has several wrestlers to keep track of at any given amount of time. What matters is having those wrestlers ready to go but sometimes there are situations that have to be dealt with to keep them in the ring. That is the case again and now we will not be seeing a Monday Night Raw star while he is off dealing with something.
Bonus Features: WWE Considers Special Matches For Live Events
You need a hook. With so many WWE events per year, it can be difficult to find something that makes them special. What is supposed to make the show that much more interesting than any of the other shows that are taking place? One of the best ways is to add in something unique, and now WWE is considering trying something that will make the shows stand out more.
