“No makeup” makeup may be having a moment, but sometimes, only a full-coverage base will do. Whether you’re on a budget or you don’t use full-coverage makeup that often and don’t want to spend a ton, there are plenty of great, full-coverage foundations from drugstore brands out there. All of the best drugstore full-coverage foundations ring up at less than $20, but the best one for you will depend on your skin type, application preference (e.g. a stick, a powder, or a cream) and skin tone. Those with oily and acne-prone skin will want a noncomedogenic foundation with a matte finish, while those with drier skin should choose a foundation that contains moisturizing ingredients (such as hyaluronic acid, aloe, and vitamin E) to avoid a cakey finish.

3 DAYS AGO