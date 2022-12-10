ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 World Cup: England vs. France odds, picks and predictions

By Corey Scott
The 2022 World Cup’s final semifinalist will be decided Saturday when England and France meet Saturday at Al Bayt Stadium in a 2 p.m. ET kickoff (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the England vs. France odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions.

England won as a -180 favorite 3-0 vs. Senegal Sunday. Liverpool M Jordan Henderson and Tottenham Hotspur F Harry Kane scored before the break to secure a 2-0 halftime lead for Gareth Southgate’s side. Arsenal M Bukayo Saka’s 3rd goal of the tournament gave England a 3-goal lead in the 57th minute.

Saka is the odds-on favorite to cash as England’s top goal scorer at +100, ahead of Manchester United F Marcus Rashford (3 goals) at +135.

Paris Saint-Germain F Kylian Mbappé scored twice and AC Milan F Olivier Giroud netted a goal for France as Les Bleus defeated Poland 3-1 in the Round of 16 Sunday, exactly as we predicted. France cashed as a -320 favorite and the Over 2.5 (-115) hit in stoppage time on Mbappé’s 2nd goal.

Mbappé has 5 goals in Qatar and is the favorite to finish as France’s top goal scorer at -2000, while Giroud (3 goals) has the 2nd-best odds at +1000.

Croatia and Argentina advanced to the semifinals with wins Friday, while Morocco and Portugal meet early Saturday before England and France wrap up the quarterfinal round.

England vs. France odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 5:49 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: England +195 (bet $100 to win $195) | France +150 (bet $100 to win $150) | Draw +225
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: +120 | U: -140)

Prediction

France 2, England 0

Moneyline (ML)

BET FRANCE (+150).

Even though England has Manchester City D Kyle Walker, who will be tasked with slowing down Mbappé, the combo of the PSG striker alongside Giroud will be too much for England to handle.

France has looked unstoppable this tournament, with the exception of its match vs. Tunisia that was played by mostly backups.

England struggled to score vs. USA in group-stage play and I expect its offense to come back down to Earth after a pair of easy 3-0 wins vs. Senegal and Wales.

Over/Under (O/U)

BET UNDER 2.5 (-140).

Look for France to score 1 to 2 goals, but it will be extremely difficult for Les Bleus to net 3 or more Saturday. England has only allowed 2 goals all tournament and has proven to be 1 of the stronger squads defensively.

What should really help the Under hit will be England’s offense regressing toward the mean after 2 extraordinary outings vs. lackluster competition.

