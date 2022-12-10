The Henderson County Colonels faced off against the University Heights Blazers on the road in Hopkinsville. In the first quarter, the Blazers outscored the Colonels 18-15 heading into the second quarter. In the second quarter, the Blazers would outscore the Colonels 13-8, as the score at halftime was a 8 point lead for the Blazers with the score 31-23.

HENDERSON, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO