wsonradio.com
Colonels Mistakes Lead to Double Digit Loss
The Henderson County Colonels faced off against the University Heights Blazers on the road in Hopkinsville. In the first quarter, the Blazers outscored the Colonels 18-15 heading into the second quarter. In the second quarter, the Blazers would outscore the Colonels 13-8, as the score at halftime was a 8 point lead for the Blazers with the score 31-23.
yoursportsedge.com
UHA Defense Shuts Down Henderson County (w/PHOTOS)
Both the UHA Blazers and the Henderson County Colonels entered their game Tuesday night as teams looking to position themselves as one that could be included among the contenders in the 2nd Region looking to dethrone defending champion Lyon County. It was UHA that made the stronger statement in Blazer Gym.
Local student athletes meet Coach Calipari
NEBO, Ky. (WEHT) — West Hopkins School basketball players made many memories over the weekend as the group took a special trip to Lexington. The students arrived at Rupp Arena on Saturday to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Yale Bulldogs for the first time since 1961. School faculty say two of the biggest […]
Mini golf course goes down hill, gets makeover
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Back in the day, the miniature golf course at Burdett Park brought in crowds. After being sold to a third party contractor, it began to go downhill. Over the past few years, visitors would pass by the property without realizing it used to be a miniature golf course. Now, the county […]
Lilly King proves herself again at World Championships
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Olympic gold medalist Lilly King has proved herself once again after finishing second at the FINA World Swimming Championships. South African swimmer Lara Van Niekerk was one-hundredth of a second faster than King, narrowly beating her out to take home a win in the Heat event. The Evansville native was one […]
The Blue Angels Are Coming Back to Owensboro KY
While enjoying the beautiful lights of downtown Owensboro recently, I got to thinking about the fact that Smothers Park--in its current award-winning incarnation--has been a a riverfront staple for TEN YEARS now. That is an absolute mind-blower. THE OWENSBORO AIR SHOW. I also remember that the first Owensboro Air Show...
whvoradio.com
Four Injured, Three Severely Injured In Dawson Springs Road Crash
A wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County sent four people to the hospital three with severe injuries Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a car and a dump truck collided head-on at the 5000 block of Dawson Springs Road ejecting one person from the dump truck.
14news.com
Indoor gun range closing in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Uncle Rudy’s shared on Facebook they are closing at the end of the year. The indoor gun range first opened in Evansville in 2015. It’s on Plaza East Blvd. The post shows it was a hard decision. They say COVID, supply issues, and rising...
wevv.com
Evansville gun shop and firing range to permanently close
Uncle Rudy's Indoor firing range in Evansville will be closed by the end of the year. The firing range's owner took to social media to announce the closure. Uncle Rudy's owner decided to close its doors due to the market conditions. The owner says rising costs are one of the...
wevv.com
Former Reitz High School student-athlete killed in weekend crash
A former Reitz High School student-athlete from Evansville, Indiana, was killed in a crash that happened over the weekend. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Officer on Monday identified 20-year-old Jacob Andrew Jochum of Evansville as the victim who died in the crash, which happened on Sunday in the area Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road.
Tornado survivor still in search of help
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The one year anniversary of the western Kentucky tornado is now behind us, but looking forward, plenty of work still remains. One Dawson Springs resident say her situation one year later is just how it was the night of December 10, 2021. Everything Tamera Alexander owned was gone in the […]
No injuries reported in Henderson County fire
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – New information has been released concerning that house fire in Henderson County Monday night. Fire officials say the family was not at home at the time and no injuries were reported. The fire happened in the 8400 block of Dixon One Road in Henderson County. Fire trucks had the driveway […]
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Russellville Road Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Russellville Road at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 24-year-old William Cain was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way...
14news.com
‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in Dec. 10 tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s hard to put into words the aftermath of the tornado that tore through western Kentucky communities on Dec. 10, 2021. As neighbors, friends and family honor who and what they lost on that fateful day, they are also hopeful for the future of their homes.
14news.com
Sheriff-elect tries to capture Grinch in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Grinch was caught on camera Sunday afternoon in Princeton, Indiana. It’s from the Virtual Railfan web cam around 4:30 p.m. Dave Kunkel captured the video. It shows Sheriff-elect Bruce Vanoven trying to get the Grinch into custody near the Princeton Depot. There’s no word...
14news.com
What’s that smell? Officials weigh in on smell along Highway 41
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’ve heard from several people wondering what they are smelling in the area of Highway 41 and Lynch. Some people say they smell it all the way up to North High School. We reached out to officials with the Water and Sewer Utility, and they...
whvoradio.com
Police Investigate Burglary With Shots Fired
A homeowner reportedly fired her gun at two people attempting to enter her home on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 3 am they were called for a report of a burglary in progress and found that the homeowner had shot at two suspects that were trying to enter her home through the back door.
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
q95fm.net
Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made
Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
Man stands trial for allegedly shooting Evansville woman in 2018
(WEHT) - The man accused of murdering Amanda Weir in May of 2018 is on trial in Vanderburgh County.
