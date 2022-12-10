Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
Jesuits admit artist excommunicated before new abuse claims
ROME (AP) — The head of Pope Francis’ Jesuit religious order has admitted that a famous Jesuit priest had been convicted of one of the most serious crimes in the Catholic Church some two years before the Vatican decided to shelve another case against him for allegedly abusing other adult women under his spiritual care. The Jesuits’ general superior made the admission during a briefing with journalists Wednesday dominated by the scandal over the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik. Unknown to most Catholics, Rupnik is one of the church’s most sought-after artists. His biblical mosaics decorate the basilica in Lourdes, France, the Vatican’s Redemptoris Mater chapel, the John Paul II institute in Washington and will grace the new basilica in Aparecida, Brazil.
UN envoy: South Sudan leaders must halt violence, spur vote
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for South Sudan is urging the country’s leaders on Tuesday to intervene to halt clashes and sexual violence and urging that a two-year delay in holding elections not be used as “a holiday break.” Nicholas Haysom told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that while some noticeable progress has been made in implementing a 2018 peace agreement, key deadlines have been missed amid a worsening humanitarian crisis. According to forecasts, 9.4 million of the country’s roughly 12 million people will need humanitarian aid next year, which he called “an alarming figure.” The council meeting followed last week’s announcement that South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir will be the ruling party candidate in the December 2024 election.
Australia vies for Pacific influence with new security deal
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has signed a new security deal with Oceania island country Vanuatu as part of an ongoing competition with China for influence in the Pacific. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who announced the deal, is leading a bipartisan delegation to Vanuatu and two other Pacific nations. The new security pact covers humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, law enforcement, cyber security, defense, border security and maritime safety. The full text of the agreement has yet to be released. Earlier this year, China signed a security deal with the Solomon Islands, raising alarm in the South Pacific that it could lead to a military buildup.
Nicaragua orders bishop to remain under house arrest
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Nicaraguan government media site says a court has ordered a Roman Catholic bishop to remain under house arrest on charges of “conspiracy” and “spreading false news.” The government website El 19 Digital says Matagalpa Bishop Rolando Álvarez has been charged with those crimes and “damaging the Nicaraguan government and society.” His first hearing will be in January. A warrant was also issued for a priest, the Rev. Uriel Vallejos, who had already reportedly left Nicaragua. The move Tuesday was the latest chapter in a crackdown on the church by the administration of President Daniel Ortega. In March, Nicaragua expelled the papal nuncio.
Bulgaria: Parliament rejects proposed technocrat government
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s parliament has failed to elect a government proposed by the center-right GERB party to resolve a political impasse that has gripped the European Union’s poorest member country. Prime Minister-designate and neurosurgeon Nikolay Gabrovski had proposed a technocratic Cabinet. But he failed on Wednesday to secure a majority in the 240-seat National Assembly, where 113 legislators voted for his proposed government and 125 rejected it. According to the Bulgarian Constitution, the country’s president must hand the mandate to the second-largest group in parliament, the We Continue the Change party led by former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, and if it also fails, to a third party.
Biden pushes US as a crucial ally to African leaders
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is making his case to African leaders gathered in Washington that the United States can be a critical catalyst to their growing continent in the years ahead. But his push comes as the United States has fallen well behind China in investment in sub-Saharan Africa, which has become a key battleground in an increasingly fraught competition between the two major powers. Despite White House officials’ insistence that this week’s gathering is primarily a listening session by the U.S., Biden’s central foreign policy tenet looms over the summit: America is an in an era-defining battle to prove democracies can out-deliver autocracies.
8 in France convicted of roles in Bastille Day truck attack
PARIS (AP) — A French court has convicted eight people charged in connection with a truck attack more than six years ago by an Islamic State sympathizer that killed 86 people celebrating Bastille Day in Nice. The judge’s verdict on Tuesday followed 3 1/2 months of sometimes heart-wrenching testimony from survivors of the 2016 attack, who during the trial described the horrors and carnage they witnessed and the impact on their lives. The driver of the truck, Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, was killed by police the night of the attack. The eight defendants, seven men and one woman, were convicted of helping him orchestrate a terrorist attack. The judge gave them prison sentences ranging from two to 18 years.
Danish PM says centrist coalition needed at time of crisis
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Acting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has outlined her agreement for a new centrist coalition government, the country’s first in 44 years, saying it was the answer for uncertain times. The three-party majority coalition means the end of two blocs that have opposed each other for decades. The government on Wednesday released a 63-page document, dubbed “responsibility for Denmark,” outlining its plans for tax reforms, tackling a lack of employees in hospitals and inflation. Pundits have called the coalition historical as it also was the first majority government in Denmark since 1993, when a four-party government was at the helm.
Hong Kong court rules police ban on Tiananmen vigil unlawful, overturning conviction of prominent activist
Hong Kong’s High Court ruled on Wednesday that a decision by police to ban a Tiananmen square vigil last year was “unlawful,” thereby overturning an earlier conviction against jailed pro-democracy activist Chow Hang-tung, who helped organize the event. For three decades, Hong Kong has been the only...
Iranian hard-liner suggests closing key strait over protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A hard-line newspaper close to Iran’s ruling clerics has suggested authorities close the Strait of Hormuz in response to alleged foreign support for the nationwide protests gripping the country. The chokepoint at the mouth of the Persian Gulf is a key waterway for global oil shipments. The suggestion came from the editor-in-chief of the hardline Kayhan newspaper, who is appointed by Iran’s supreme leader, in an editorial on Wednesday that could be seen as a trial balloon. Any attempt to close the strait would risk a major confrontation with the United States. Iran has blamed the anti-government protests on a foreign conspiracy, without providing evidence. The protesters say they are fed up after decades of repression.
Head of South Africa’s troubled power company, Eskom, quits
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The chief executive of South Africa’s troubled power utility Eskom has resigned amid high levels of nationwide power blackouts of up to 10 hours daily. The resignation of Andre de Ruyter comes amid pressure from the public as Eskom has failed to keep the lights on, plunging South Africa, the continent’s most developed economy, into an electricity crisis that appears to be worsening. The state-owned Eskom confirmed de Ruyter’s resignation Wednesday. Eskom Board Chairman Mpho Makwana said that de Ruyter will stay on until March 31 to ensure continuity while a successor is chosen. Eskom is not able to generate adequate power for South Africa’s consumption and the country has had rolling power cuts for years.
Why a growing number of states are cracking down on TikTok
Two years after TikTok avoided a national ban in the United States, the popular short-form video app is now facing growing pushback at the state level. In the past two weeks, at least seven states have said they will bar public employees from using the app on government devices, including Alabama, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and Texas. (Another state, Nebraska, banned TikTok from state devices in 2020.) Last week, the state of Indiana announced two lawsuits against TikTok accusing the Chinese-owned platform of misrepresenting its approach to age-appropriate content and data security.
Mother pleads not guilty to alleged suitcase murders in New Zealand
The mother of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to their alleged murders, her lawyer told CNN on Wednesday. Lawyer Christopher Wilkinson-Smith said he submitted the two not guilty pleas on behalf of his client, who did not...
Mexico shuts down large migrant camp in the south
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government has dismantled a massive migrant camp in the southern state of Oaxaca where tens of thousands migrants have cycled through to get temporary transit documents on their way to the United States border. The National Immigration Institute announced the closure of the camp in the remote town of San Pedro Tapanatepec in a statement Monday night without explaining its reasons. The agency said it would continue supporting migrants in other installations, without specifying where. Town officials had requested the closure, which had been rumored for weeks.
Indian and Chinese troops clash on disputed border
Indian and Chinese troops have clashed on their disputed Himalayan border, the first known incident between the two nuclear-armed Asian powers in nearly two years. In a statement, India’s Ministry of Defense said soldiers from both sides sustained minor injuries in the face-off, which took place Friday in the Tawang Sector in India’s northeastern territory of Arunachal Pradesh, a remote, inhospitable region that borders southern China.
