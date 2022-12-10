Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
KEYT
UN envoy: South Sudan leaders must halt violence, spur vote
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for South Sudan is urging the country’s leaders on Tuesday to intervene to halt clashes and sexual violence and urging that a two-year delay in holding elections not be used as “a holiday break.” Nicholas Haysom told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that while some noticeable progress has been made in implementing a 2018 peace agreement, key deadlines have been missed amid a worsening humanitarian crisis. According to forecasts, 9.4 million of the country’s roughly 12 million people will need humanitarian aid next year, which he called “an alarming figure.” The council meeting followed last week’s announcement that South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir will be the ruling party candidate in the December 2024 election.
KEYT
Iranian hard-liner suggests closing key strait over protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A hard-line newspaper close to Iran’s ruling clerics has suggested authorities close the Strait of Hormuz in response to alleged foreign support for the nationwide protests gripping the country. The chokepoint at the mouth of the Persian Gulf is a key waterway for global oil shipments. The suggestion came from the editor-in-chief of the hardline Kayhan newspaper, who is appointed by Iran’s supreme leader, in an editorial on Wednesday that could be seen as a trial balloon. Any attempt to close the strait would risk a major confrontation with the United States. Iran has blamed the anti-government protests on a foreign conspiracy, without providing evidence. The protesters say they are fed up after decades of repression.
KEYT
Taliban official: 20 men lashed in public in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — An Afghan official says 20 people have been lashed in public in the Taliban-ruled country as punishment for alleged adultery, theft, and other crimes. Afghanistan’s new authorities have established hardline policies since they took over the country in August 2021 that reflect their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. A Taliban-appointed spokesman for the governor’s office in southern Helmand province said Wednesday’s lashings took place at the sports stadium in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand. Mohammad Qasim Riyaz said each man was lashed at least 35 times before a gathering of provincial Taliban officials, religious clerics, elders and local people.
KEYT
Biden pushes US as a crucial ally to African leaders
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is making his case to African leaders gathered in Washington that the United States can be a critical catalyst to their growing continent in the years ahead. But his push comes as the United States has fallen well behind China in investment in sub-Saharan Africa, which has become a key battleground in an increasingly fraught competition between the two major powers. Despite White House officials’ insistence that this week’s gathering is primarily a listening session by the U.S., Biden’s central foreign policy tenet looms over the summit: America is an in an era-defining battle to prove democracies can out-deliver autocracies.
Kagame criticizes U.S. over 'Hotel Rwanda' figure's detention
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Wednesday criticized the United States over the concerns it has raised in the case of Paul Rusesabagina, a U.S. permanent resident jailed in Rwanda who was portrayed as a hero in the film "Hotel Rwanda."
KEYT
Australia vies for Pacific influence with new security deal
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has signed a new security deal with Oceania island country Vanuatu as part of an ongoing competition with China for influence in the Pacific. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who announced the deal, is leading a bipartisan delegation to Vanuatu and two other Pacific nations. The new security pact covers humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, law enforcement, cyber security, defense, border security and maritime safety. The full text of the agreement has yet to be released. Earlier this year, China signed a security deal with the Solomon Islands, raising alarm in the South Pacific that it could lead to a military buildup.
KEYT
Hong Kong court rules police ban on Tiananmen vigil unlawful, overturning conviction of prominent activist
Hong Kong’s High Court ruled on Wednesday that a decision by police to ban a Tiananmen square vigil last year was “unlawful,” thereby overturning an earlier conviction against jailed pro-democracy activist Chow Hang-tung, who helped organize the event. For three decades, Hong Kong has been the only...
KEYT
Taiwan reports record incursion by Chinese bomber aircraft
China has sent a record 18 nuclear-capable H-6 bomber aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone, the island’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday, as Beijing continues to step-up pressure on the self-ruled island. The 18 bombers were part of 21 total Chinese warplanes sent into Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification...
Comments / 0