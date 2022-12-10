DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A hard-line newspaper close to Iran’s ruling clerics has suggested authorities close the Strait of Hormuz in response to alleged foreign support for the nationwide protests gripping the country. The chokepoint at the mouth of the Persian Gulf is a key waterway for global oil shipments. The suggestion came from the editor-in-chief of the hardline Kayhan newspaper, who is appointed by Iran’s supreme leader, in an editorial on Wednesday that could be seen as a trial balloon. Any attempt to close the strait would risk a major confrontation with the United States. Iran has blamed the anti-government protests on a foreign conspiracy, without providing evidence. The protesters say they are fed up after decades of repression.

5 HOURS AGO