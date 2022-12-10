Read full article on original website
Kacey Tinsley
4d ago
The article is still the same it's the headline they messed up. Still says 15 year old in the article.
95.3 MNC
Former Elkhart police officer sentenced to prison in connection to suspect’s beating
A former Elkhart police officer will start the year serving a 15 month prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to deprivation of civil rights and aiding and abetting. The case stems from the beating of a handcuffed suspect back in 2018. The beating was caught on video. Cory Newland was placed on unpaid leave in 2019.
abc57.com
Man accused of drug possession, driving while suspended
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested for allegedly driving while suspended and in the possession of cocaine and marijuana, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, a deputy and K9 conducted a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 31 and...
95.3 MNC
South Bend man arrested, running away from police during traffic stop
A South Bend man was arrested after allegedly trying to run away from police during an attempted traffic stop. It happened on Monday, December 12, at 4:00 p.m., when officers were patrolling and tried to stop a vehicle in the 2100 block of Prast Boulevard. The car stopped briefly, before...
WNDU
SBPD restarting ‘Community Crime Stat Meetings’ in 2023
Former Elkhart Police officer gets 15-month sentence for punching handcuffed man. A former Elkhart Police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a handcuffed man in 2018 has been sentenced to 15 months in prison. Edwardsburg Public Schools calls for another remote learning day amid bus driver shortage. Updated:...
abc57.com
Five arrested after methamphetamine is found in Plymouth home
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Five people were arrested as a result of an investigation into illegal substances at a residence in Plymouth, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday, detectives and K9 officers conducted an operation that led to the arrest of 43-year-old Tanya Mullins of Plymouth. Mullins...
95.3 MNC
Police investigating false bank robbery
Michigan City police are investigating a report of a bank robbery that turned out to be false. It happened on Monday, December 12, at 4:30 p.m., when police were called to a bank in the 3600 block of Franklin St, on reports of an armed robbery. When they arrived, bank...
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police investigating several recent Kia vehicle thefts
The South Bend Police Department is investigating another uptick in thefts of Kia vehicles, likely motivated by posts that continue to circulate on social media. In the past couple of days, officers have responded to several thefts or attempted thefts of newer-model Kia brand vehicles. We first reported about the...
YAHOO!
Former Elkhart police officer to serve three months in prison for punching handcuffed man
Former Elkhart Police officer Cory Newland, who was captured on video footage obtained by The South Bend Tribune and ProPublica in 2018 repeatedly punching a handcuffed man, will spend three months in a minimum security prison, a federal judge has ruled. Newland pleaded guilty in August to violating the civil...
95.3 MNC
UPDATE: 14-year-old girl reported missing in South Bend has been found safe
UPDATE: Doris Douglas has been found safe, as of Dec. 13. ORIGINAL STORY: A local mother is asking for the public’s help finding her daughter, who’s been missing for nearly two weeks. Rose Douglas says she last heard from her daughter, Doris Douglas, 14, after she missed the...
max983.net
Plymouth Man Arrested after Allegedly Failing to Stop for Traffic Stop
A Plymouth man was arrested Sunday, December 11 after he reportedly would not stop for police when a traffic stop was attempted. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, a man driving a 2012 Ford F150 disregarded a red traffic light at the intersection of Michigan Street and Jefferson Street in Plymouth at around 2:15 a.m. ET. The vehicle turned west and allegedly disregarded a red traffic light at Center Street.
abc57.com
South Bend police investigating continued rise in theft of Kia-brand vehicles
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officials with the South Bend Police Department are investigating a recent rise in thefts of Kia-brand vehicles. According to police, SBPD officers have responded to multiple reports of theft or attempted theft of newer-model Kia vehicles in the past 24 hours. Police believe that the rise...
95.3 MNC
Driver leads police on chase in Plymouth
A driver led police on a chase in Plymouth. It happened early Saturday, December 10, around 2:15 a.m. when police say that they saw a truck run a red light at the intersection of Michigan and Jefferson Streets. ABC 57 News reports that the truck continued west on Jefferson, disregarding...
95.3 MNC
Trail delayed for woman accused of shooting, killing boyfriend in South Bend
You hear a lot about trials being delayed because the courts are backed up. That’s exactly what’s delaying the trial of Marquisha Thomas, 28. Thomas was expected to face the judge and jury on Monday, Dec. 12 for the suspected shooting death of her boyfriend, Civon Green, in front of her kids.
abc57.com
Michigan City Police investigating fake report of bank robbery
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a report of a bank robbery on Monday that turned out to be false, according to police. At 4:30 p.m., police were called to a bank in the 3600 block of Franklin St. for an armed robbery. When units arrived...
abc57.com
Juvenile pedestrian killed in crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- First responders were dispatched to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at Oak Road and Pidco Drive on Monday around 8:40 p.m., according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office. Officials arrived to find a 16-year-old male with serious injuries at the scene. The juvenile was...
Suspect arrested in deadly Indiana police pursuit crash that killed 2 teens
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed two teenagers during a police pursuit in northern Indiana in 2020 has been taken into custody after evading authorities for two years. Warrant officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department arrested Jesse Lottie Jr., 24, on Thursday...
WNDU
Two arrested after Domino’s delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Michigan City
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested after a Michigan City delivery driver working for Domino’s was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a Domino’s Pizza to speak to a delivery driver who was robbed at gunpoint around 12:27 a.m.
hometownnewsnow.com
Chase Leads to Manhunt and Capture
(La Porte County, IN) - An arrest was made following a high-speed chase and search in Union Mills over the weekend. James Brinsfield, 46, of Trail Creek was charged with resisting law enforcement. According to La Porte County Police, officers were called about a suspicious vehicle on Saturday night and...
WNDU
16-year-old dies after getting hit by car in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a car Monday night in Plymouth. Marshall County 911 received a report of a car-pedestrian accident at Oak Road and Pidco Drive around 8:40 p.m. When first responders arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old boy,...
Deputies: Suspect takes off clothes after chase
A man who led deputies on a chase from Centreville to Colon stripped nude after crashing, authorities say.
