Penguins Have Trade Assets to Land Canucks’ Bo Horvat
The Vancouver Canucks have reportedly made their final contract extension offer to captain Bo Horvat, which was apparently quickly rejected. Now the focus turns to a trade for the 27-year-old forward and some negotiations which will likely include several teams across the league, including some playoff-bound and non-playoff-bound clubs. Insert the Pittsburgh Penguins, as if there’s any team that may have an upper hand it could be the Pens, based on the fact both Canucks general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin and team president Jim Rutherford spent multiple years working in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Penguins lose Jason Zucker, Jeff Petry to long-term injuries
The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that forward Jason Zucker and Jeff Petry will be out for an extended period of time due to injuries. Zucker, 30, is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury. The forward blocked a shot during the second period of Pittsburgh’s game against Dallas earlier this week. He finished the game, but only after leaving temporarily in pain. Zucker has 20 points in 27 games, registering two assists on Monday while playing on a line with Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin.
