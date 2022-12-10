Read full article on original website
The Granite YMCA Named 2022 Community Tennis Association of the YearSusanna FierGoffstown, NH
Grandfather dives into lake on his birthday: "God takes care of me"Amy ChristieLaconia, NH
Has This Serial Killer Been Identified?Still UnsolvedUnity, NH
Family Dollar Store Closing ImminentlyJoel EisenbergLaconia, NH
nhsportspage.com
Nashua Community College Game of the Week: Nashua South 57, Manchester Memorial 56
Nashua South wins a thriller at the buzzer against Memorial on Opening Night. Denis Wainaina follow shot in the final seconds wins it for Nashua South. It was a great game with a thrilling finish on Opening Night as Nashua South hosted Manchester Memorial. Denis Wainaina followed up a missed shot in the final seconds to give the Panthers a 57-56 come from behind win over Memorial.
nhsportspage.com
The Exeter Hospital and Core Orthopedics Sports Medicine Team Game of the Week: Exeter 61, Londonderry 56
Exeter came into Londonderry on a mission and walked away with a thrilling opening night victory. The Blue Hawks set the tempo early, jumping out to a 12-0 lead thanks to the hustle of Ali Campbell. The Lancers started to find a groove, and freshman Sam Sullivan started to take...
laconiadailysun.com
Ham radio repeater connects lost hiker with help
BELMONT — Off trail, after sundown, as the temperature and snowflakes are falling, and with a dead cellphone, it seemed that all factors were against a local man in the woods Sunday evening. Yet he was safely home by the end of his ordeal, and was able to communicate with his wife and emergency services via his amateur radio skills.
liveforlivemusic.com
PHOTOS: Thievery Corporation Wallops Wally’s Pub In Hampton Beach
Thievery Corporation stopped by Wally’s Pub in Hampton Beach, NH on Sunday. Following an opening set from special guest Emancipator, the collective centered around the electronic duo of Rob Garza and Eric Hilton delivered a scorching 14-song set and quadruple encore. The setlist combined old and new, with tracks...
WMUR.com
Up to 6-12 inches of snow for parts of New Hampshire on Friday; rain, mix in southeastern spots
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm watch has been issued for all of New Hampshire except for the Seacoast as a large winter storm approaches late Thursday night or early Friday morning. First, it’ll be sunny and breezy Wednesday, with some gusts topping 30 mph. Highs will be in...
Driver Escapes Serious Injury in Rollover Accident in Haverhill’s Riverside Section
A driver escaped injuries late last Thursday night after his car flipped over in Haverhill’s Riverside neighborhood. The accident took place just before midnight, near 150 Lincoln Ave. Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. said the driver was “drowsy,” but did not require treatment. There were no charges...
Sad News For the Mead Family Lights Display in Westbrook, Maine
For the fifth year in a row, the Mead Family of Westbrook put up an amazing display of lights set to music that people look forward to year after year. This year, however, after many technical difficulties with the show, the Mead Family Lights display will not continue. The trouble...
nomadlawyer.org
Manchester: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Manchester, New Hampshire
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manchester New Hampshire. Founded along the Merrimack River, Manchester New Hampshire is a cultural center and home to several museums. A former mill town, Manchester has many historic buildings still standing. The city is also home to a number of lakes and rivers. In...
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
NH Silver Alert Issued for Man Missing in Concord
A Silver Alert was issued in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning for a man in the early stages of dementia who left Concord Hospital but did not return to pick up his wife. New Hampshire State Police said Richard Fehrs, 72, left the hospital shortly after midnight early Wednesday...
WMUR.com
Ski season arrives at three New Hampshire resorts
BENNINGTON, N.H. — With the official start of winter just over a week away, three ski areas in New Hampshire opened for the season on Saturday. Ski managers at Crotched Mountain Resort in Bennington had hoped to open earlier, but opening day had to wait until Saturday, after a lack of snow delayed the start. However, thanks to the resort’s snowmaking machine, skiers and snowboarders alike were able to take to the slopes.
More dispute state’s claims buyer for $21.5 million Laconia deal was properly vetted
When executive councilors questioned the state’s choice of a buyer for the former Laconia State School campus last week, the governor and head of the Department of Administrative Services assured them her professional and financial qualifications had been widely vetted. They said the state’s review committee that chose Robynne Alexander’s $21.5 million offer and massive […] The post More dispute state’s claims buyer for $21.5 million Laconia deal was properly vetted appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Maine Maritime Academy Student From York Remembered After Crash
A vigil was held for the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in a car crash early Saturday morning, including Brian Kenealy, 20, of York. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree, and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
nhmagazine.com
Great Food Destination / Seacoast: Stages: The Kitchen & The Living Room
When award-winning chef Evan Hennessey opened Stages: The Kitchen at 1 Washington Street in Dover in 2012, it was considered a radical concept. A handful of guests dined in his custom kitchen while he cooked a multi-course meal practically at their elbows. The cuisine showcased a range of unique concepts (think steamed custard of leeks and spinach, scallops, black garlic and caraway), and as he cooked, Hennessey shared the story of each dish.
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
travelawaits.com
9 Quaint New Hampshire Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas
Snow-capped mountains sparkle as sunlight dances off the swaths of bright white snow drifts. Twinkling lights dance around festive, tree-lined downtown streets. Events that are filled with hometown charm have a longevity that appeals to generation after generation. Christmas towns in New Hampshire embody the spirit of the season, bringing joy and happiness to all.
Hearty Sandwiches on the Go? The Takeout Station Opens in Exeter, New Hampshire
This place looks absolutely awesome! The Takeout Station has only been open in Exeter, New Hampshire, for a week, but every time they post a photo of one of their sandwiches, it cues my belly to begin a symphony of grumbles. I took a peek at their menu, and they...
UPDATE: One dead following multi-vehicle crash in Dover, N.H.
DOVER, N.H. — Officials are investigating a mutli-vehicle crash that left one person dead, and another injured. Troopers with the New Hampshire State Police responded to an area of Route 16 in Dover, shortly after 2:30 p.m., Monday. Once on scene, crews found multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, involved in the crash.
Driver dies in multi-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway
DOVER, N.H. — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
