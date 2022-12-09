Read full article on original website
Plainsman
Middle school basketball 12-13-22
MITCHELL — The Huron Tiger eighth-grade boys’ basketball team opened its season Friday, hosting the Mitchell Kernels in a pair of games. In the A-game, Mitchell emerged with a 50-24 win. Huron was led by Chase Schuchhardt’s eight point, two rebound effort, while Ty Kleinsasser added six points...
Plainsman
Huron gymnasts ninth in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN — The Huron gymnastics team used a score of 122.975 to finish ninth in the 13-team Hub City Invitational on Saturday. O’Gorman won the event with a 146.150, while Harrisburg was second at 141.275. Rounding out the top five were Watertown at 136.325, Sioux Falls Lincoln at 136.100 and Pierre at 134.350.
Plainsman
Sioux Falls wins against Huron hockey teams
SIOUX FALLS — Huron matched Sioux Falls during the opening period, but after than it was all Sioux Falls in a 9-2 victory on Friday. Sioux Falls put up the first two goals, but the Lady All-Stars answered with a pair of goals to make it 2-2 heading into the second period.
Plainsman
Dorothy M. Ondricek, 96, of Highmore
HIGHMORE — Dorothy M. Ondricek, 96, of Highmore, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Highmore Health. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at the Church of Christ in Highmore. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. The burial will be at Bohemian National Cemetery in rural Highmore.
Plainsman
Helping those in need
Huron Lady Allstars teamed up for the Holidays with the Sioux Falls Lady Flyers for a Feed South Dakota food drive event, which was held when the teams met on Dec. 9 in Sioux Falls. Feeding South Dakota is a state wide hunger relief organization and provides assistance to those in need.
Plainsman
Huron Federated Music Club receives award of merit
HURON — The Huron Federated Music Club recently received the Award of Merit for Outstanding Participation in National Music Week from the National Federation of Music Clubs for the year 2022. The theme for this year’s National Music Week was “Music…is Inspiration.”. The community of Huron...
Plainsman
Slumberland's 2022 'Home for the Holidays'
HURON —Most of us take for granted that we wake up each morning in a clean, comfortable bed. That is not the case for thousands of people who have no option other than sleeping on the floor, a chair or whatever they can find. In 1991, Slumberland Furniture started...
Plainsman
Snow Alert set to begin
HURON — The City of Huron has issued a Snow Alert, effective at 2 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. There is no parking allowed in the city’s core area from midnight until 8 a.m., or until the streets are cleared curb to curb. Snow emergency routes must not...
Plainsman
City settles plat filing request
HURON — The Huron City Commission finalized an issue that has been part of three consecutive meetings now, as the commission voted 4-1 to authorize sharing plat filing fees with Lloyd Spain. Spain had purchased had 19 years ago from the city. However, when doing the re-platting to sell...
Plainsman
Library's Mystery Book Club decorates Pyle House
Members of the Huron Public Library’s “Haven’t a Clue Mystery Book Club” held its December meeting at the Pyle House. After a meal of Holiday Quiche and lasagna with all the trimmings, members stayed to decorate the historic home in Victorian-era trimmings, ready for your next meeting, gathering or fieldtrip.
