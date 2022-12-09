Read full article on original website
Middle school basketball 12-13-22
MITCHELL — The Huron Tiger eighth-grade boys’ basketball team opened its season Friday, hosting the Mitchell Kernels in a pair of games. In the A-game, Mitchell emerged with a 50-24 win. Huron was led by Chase Schuchhardt’s eight point, two rebound effort, while Ty Kleinsasser added six points...
Area basketball 12-12-22
ABERDEEN - The James Valley Christian jumped out to a big lead in the second quarter and then clamped down on defense to come away with a 61-12 opening game victory over the Aberdeen Christian Knights Saturday at the Aberdeen Civic Arena. JVC was led by Alexa Goertz with 21...
Sioux Falls wins against Huron hockey teams
SIOUX FALLS — Huron matched Sioux Falls during the opening period, but after than it was all Sioux Falls in a 9-2 victory on Friday. Sioux Falls put up the first two goals, but the Lady All-Stars answered with a pair of goals to make it 2-2 heading into the second period.
Helping those in need
Huron Lady Allstars teamed up for the Holidays with the Sioux Falls Lady Flyers for a Feed South Dakota food drive event, which was held when the teams met on Dec. 9 in Sioux Falls. Feeding South Dakota is a state wide hunger relief organization and provides assistance to those in need.
Commission deactivates burn ban
HURON — The Beadle County Burn Ban is immediately lifted, according to Beadle County Auditor Jill Hanson.
City settles plat filing request
HURON — The Huron City Commission finalized an issue that has been part of three consecutive meetings now, as the commission voted 4-1 to authorize sharing plat filing fees with Lloyd Spain. Spain had purchased had 19 years ago from the city. However, when doing the re-platting to sell...
Slumberland's 2022 'Home for the Holidays'
HURON —Most of us take for granted that we wake up each morning in a clean, comfortable bed. That is not the case for thousands of people who have no option other than sleeping on the floor, a chair or whatever they can find. In 1991, Slumberland Furniture started...
Signs of the Christmas season
Logan and Krissa Korkow of Huron and their children were among those getting to spend a little quality time with the big guy himself — Santa Claus — Saturday at Centre Plaza.
Library's Mystery Book Club decorates Pyle House
Members of the Huron Public Library’s “Haven’t a Clue Mystery Book Club” held its December meeting at the Pyle House. After a meal of Holiday Quiche and lasagna with all the trimmings, members stayed to decorate the historic home in Victorian-era trimmings, ready for your next meeting, gathering or fieldtrip.
