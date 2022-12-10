ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Word on the Street: What's on your Christmas list?

With Christmas two weeks away, Lincoln residents shared what's on their Christmas list and what they’re most thankful for already. Public views and opinions expressed in the Word on the Street segments are of those featured and do not necessarily reflect the views of Lincoln News Messenger. Kristian Arevalo,...
LINCOLN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Lincoln Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony exceeds expectations

The rescheduled Lincoln Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 8 gave many community members more than they expected at Beermann Plaza. “I thought I was going to show up and see a few vendors and a tree lit up but it was so much more,” said Lincoln resident Lynette Padillo. Padillo attended the ceremony with her husband and her daughter, who moved into the area a year ago. “I feel like I’m in a movie. I’m a little teary-eyed by seeing how much of the community came to celebrate and how beautiful downtown is.”
LINCOLN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Deter earns Most Outstanding Player at Optimist All-Star volleyball game

The 39th annual Optimist High School Girls Volleyball All-Star games took place at Capital Christian School in Sacramento on Dec. 4 where Lincoln High senior Jordyn Deter was the Most Outstanding Player for the Small School North team. The North team included Lincoln, Colfax, Marysville, Antelope, Forest Lake Christian, Woodcreek,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn incident report: Indecent exposure, 6 DUIs

Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Auburn Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Serena CJ Rodriguez, 22, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a weapon in prison, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, being a public nuisance and committing a felony while on bail on the 700 block of Lincoln Way.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer Supervisors accept $580K grant for Sheriff's body camera program

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is one step closer to launching its body-worn camera program. The Placer County Board of Supervisors accepted a $580,000 award from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Byrne Discretionary Community Project grant during its consent agenda at its Dec. 6 meeting. Securement of the...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Lincoln area girls' soccer roundup: Rhinos undefeated in PVL, Zebras lose three out of four in tournament

The Twelve Bridges High girls’ soccer team is 5-1-1 after a 8-0 win over Center High on Tuesday night and are undefeated in the Pioneer Valley League. The Lady Rhinos’ only loss was a 2-1 defeat against Dixon High in a tournament on Dec. 2 and their only draw was 0-0 against Inderkum on Dec. 3 when junior goalkeeper Kelsey Kurland made a last-minute save. In their five wins, the Rhinos are outscoring their opponents 29-1. Junior Kelsey Bartlett has led the way with six goals while Chloe Van Winkle has four goals and Emily Sweeney has three. Bartlett and Van Winkle both scored twice in the win over Center High, along with Haylie Sanchez.
LINCOLN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

El Dorado County Sheriff's searching for man who injured 2 in Pilot Hill

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a suspect wanted for causing injury to two victims in Pilot Hill. According to the Sheriff’s Office, two individuals sustained “significant injury” following a violent incident in the 5300 block of Meadow Croft Lane. Units responded to the scene, but the suspect fled before their arrival.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Two FHS wrestlers win gold medals

Two Folsom High varsity wrestlers earned gold medals and another took second at the Curt Mettler Invitational at Elk Grove High on Saturday. Top seeds Chase Manski (126) and Xander Webster (170) won titles. Manski came from behind to win his with a throw in the final 30 seconds, while Webster won his final match by injury default after a pair of pins in the earlier rounds.
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn Police seek information in vehicle burglary

The Auburn Police Department is seeking information to identify a suspect related to an incident Monday. According to the police department, two suspects were captured on security cameras checking vehicles in the early morning. The location was not released. One suspect wearing a blue jacket was observed taking tools out...
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Colfax girls soccer off to dominant start

Colfax High School girls soccer coach Kara Diederichs couldn’t have drawn up a better start to the season. The Falcons are off to a 4-0-1 record, outscoring their opponents 30-3 in the process. The Falcons began Pioneer Valley League play Wednesday night with an 8-0 victory over Sutter. The...
COLFAX, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy