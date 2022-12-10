The Twelve Bridges High girls’ soccer team is 5-1-1 after a 8-0 win over Center High on Tuesday night and are undefeated in the Pioneer Valley League. The Lady Rhinos’ only loss was a 2-1 defeat against Dixon High in a tournament on Dec. 2 and their only draw was 0-0 against Inderkum on Dec. 3 when junior goalkeeper Kelsey Kurland made a last-minute save. In their five wins, the Rhinos are outscoring their opponents 29-1. Junior Kelsey Bartlett has led the way with six goals while Chloe Van Winkle has four goals and Emily Sweeney has three. Bartlett and Van Winkle both scored twice in the win over Center High, along with Haylie Sanchez.

LINCOLN, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO