goldcountrymedia.com
Word on the Street: What's on your Christmas list?
With Christmas two weeks away, Lincoln residents shared what's on their Christmas list and what they’re most thankful for already. Public views and opinions expressed in the Word on the Street segments are of those featured and do not necessarily reflect the views of Lincoln News Messenger. Kristian Arevalo,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony exceeds expectations
The rescheduled Lincoln Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 8 gave many community members more than they expected at Beermann Plaza. “I thought I was going to show up and see a few vendors and a tree lit up but it was so much more,” said Lincoln resident Lynette Padillo. Padillo attended the ceremony with her husband and her daughter, who moved into the area a year ago. “I feel like I’m in a movie. I’m a little teary-eyed by seeing how much of the community came to celebrate and how beautiful downtown is.”
goldcountrymedia.com
Deter earns Most Outstanding Player at Optimist All-Star volleyball game
The 39th annual Optimist High School Girls Volleyball All-Star games took place at Capital Christian School in Sacramento on Dec. 4 where Lincoln High senior Jordyn Deter was the Most Outstanding Player for the Small School North team. The North team included Lincoln, Colfax, Marysville, Antelope, Forest Lake Christian, Woodcreek,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Indecent exposure, identity theft, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 3. Guy Thomas Knack, 61, was arrested at 10:23 a.m. on suspicion of indecent exposure in the 5500 block of Ivywood Court...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn incident report: Indecent exposure, 6 DUIs
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Auburn Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Serena CJ Rodriguez, 22, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a weapon in prison, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, being a public nuisance and committing a felony while on bail on the 700 block of Lincoln Way.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Supervisors accept $580K grant for Sheriff's body camera program
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is one step closer to launching its body-worn camera program. The Placer County Board of Supervisors accepted a $580,000 award from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Byrne Discretionary Community Project grant during its consent agenda at its Dec. 6 meeting. Securement of the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln area girls' soccer roundup: Rhinos undefeated in PVL, Zebras lose three out of four in tournament
The Twelve Bridges High girls’ soccer team is 5-1-1 after a 8-0 win over Center High on Tuesday night and are undefeated in the Pioneer Valley League. The Lady Rhinos’ only loss was a 2-1 defeat against Dixon High in a tournament on Dec. 2 and their only draw was 0-0 against Inderkum on Dec. 3 when junior goalkeeper Kelsey Kurland made a last-minute save. In their five wins, the Rhinos are outscoring their opponents 29-1. Junior Kelsey Bartlett has led the way with six goals while Chloe Van Winkle has four goals and Emily Sweeney has three. Bartlett and Van Winkle both scored twice in the win over Center High, along with Haylie Sanchez.
goldcountrymedia.com
El Dorado County Sheriff's searching for man who injured 2 in Pilot Hill
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a suspect wanted for causing injury to two victims in Pilot Hill. According to the Sheriff’s Office, two individuals sustained “significant injury” following a violent incident in the 5300 block of Meadow Croft Lane. Units responded to the scene, but the suspect fled before their arrival.
goldcountrymedia.com
Two FHS wrestlers win gold medals
Two Folsom High varsity wrestlers earned gold medals and another took second at the Curt Mettler Invitational at Elk Grove High on Saturday. Top seeds Chase Manski (126) and Xander Webster (170) won titles. Manski came from behind to win his with a throw in the final 30 seconds, while Webster won his final match by injury default after a pair of pins in the earlier rounds.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Police seek information in vehicle burglary
The Auburn Police Department is seeking information to identify a suspect related to an incident Monday. According to the police department, two suspects were captured on security cameras checking vehicles in the early morning. The location was not released. One suspect wearing a blue jacket was observed taking tools out...
goldcountrymedia.com
'Forever #27': Colfax soccer team honors teammate's passing in win over Marysville
The message Colfax boys soccer coach Kaleb McAllister had for his team before Tuesday’s match was simple: “It’s OK to be sad, but at least we are sad together and not alone. We have each other, so let’s play for each other.”. Colfax High School has...
goldcountrymedia.com
Colfax girls soccer off to dominant start
Colfax High School girls soccer coach Kara Diederichs couldn’t have drawn up a better start to the season. The Falcons are off to a 4-0-1 record, outscoring their opponents 30-3 in the process. The Falcons began Pioneer Valley League play Wednesday night with an 8-0 victory over Sutter. The...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Code Enforcement looks to make workflow more effective, efficient; and fines could increase
The Placer County Code Compliance/Code Enforcement department provided the Board of Supervisors with an overview Dec. 6 regarding an update to make its services more efficient. “As we move forward, we’re actually looking at a three-part approach to change how we do code enforcement in this county so it happens...
