FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
westfordcat.org
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Al
WESTFORD — Al, a a 13-year-old male Bichon mix is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “His back legs are a little bit wobbly, but he loves to run,” Emilia, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT. “He’s got so much life in him, he’s so sweet.
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very Ugly
In the Boston suburb of Dedham, Massachusetts, town library manager Lisa Desmond announced the decision to not put up the annual Christmas tree this holiday, and that really became the war on Christmas. Desmond posted on Facebook that the library would not be putting up the annual Christmas tree this year after learning in conversations with the library director that the tree made some people uncomfortable last year.
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
MSPCA seeks adopters after taking in 16 dogs from home
The agency said 15 to 20 dogs from South Carolina are also on the way.
bostonchefs.com
Brunch Is Coming to The Franklin
Rise and shine with your friends at the Franklin Cafe, South Enders. Starting on Sunday, December 11th the Shawmut Avenue landmark will be open for brunch on Sundays from 11:00am to 3:30pm — plenty of time to roll out of bed in case you closed the cafe down the night before. Most of the tables will be held for walk-ins, but a few spaces will be open via Resy. The crew is still working on the menu but for sure there’ll be avocado toast to pair up with some of the stiffest breakfast cocktails in the city. Keep your eye on their website and Instagram for menu updates, and give them a call at 617.350.0010.
Natick Mall Blowing Minds with New Santa Claus Experience
I don't care how creative you think you are, you have never dreamed of creating a visit-with-Santa experience like the one at Natick Mall. I understand that nearly every mall in America convinces Santa to visit with local boys and girls. His ability to seemingly be in more than one place at a time is all part of the magic of Santa, and way beyond what my brain can understand.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Massachusetts
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
Massive Great Room Makes Entertaining a Breeze in This Massachusetts Home
The holidays bring family and friends back home for gatherings and good times. Imagine a house so big it could host a wedding reception, and you have the Great Room inside this Ipswich, Massachusetts, home for sale. The history of the home is interesting, as it's a beautiful custom colonial...
WCVB
Monday, December 12: Sweets of the Season
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We stop by family-owned shops Hilliard’s in North Easton where Shayna Seymour spins up homemade candy canes, and Winfrey’s on the North Shore where fudge is the main event. At other sweet stops we dig into gooey cinnamon rolls, ghost pepper caramels, peppermint bark (both Christmas and Hanukkah varieties) and get in on the “cocoa bomb” craze. And for a break from the sweet routine we sample specialty roasted nuts at Cacao in Newton.
USPS letter carrier robbed at gunpoint in Melrose two weeks before retirement
MELROSE, Mass. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 to catch the armed suspects who robbed a letter carrier in Melrose. Neighbors told Boston 25 News that the letter carrier who was robbed at gunpoint is just two weeks away from retirement.
picturecorrect.com
Interesting Photo of the Day: Twilight Snowstorm on the Streets of Boston
Because it’s one of the oldest cities in the United States, walking through the streets of Boston can sometimes feel like taking a step into the past. Even with neon signs and streetlights illuminating the streets, it’s easy to lose yourself among the brownstones while reminiscing about the area’s storied past. While doing just that in the midst of a recent winter storm, photographer Andrea Fanelli snagged a truly breathtaking moment:
Maine man last seen after getting locked out of vehicle reported missing in Peabody
PEABODY, Mass. — Peabody Police are searching for a Maine man who was last seen after he was locked out of his vehicle in a North Shore town. Michael Gray, 31, called the police Saturday night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle. When entry could not be gained, he was given a ride to a family member’s workplace on Main Street in Peabody.
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
Eater
Where to Eat and Drink Along the Green Line Extension Into Medford
For those who have been curious about Somerville and Medford’s booming food scene, there’s great news. A new Green Line branch has finally been extended through the heart of Somerville and terminates in Medford, adding five stops to the route: East Somerville, Gilman Square, Magoun Square, Ball Square, and Medford/Tufts, which is on the Tufts University campus.
Boston Globe
Winter is coming (or is it?) ❄️
Plus: The Orange Line’s rough weekend. 🚃 Good news! The Green Line extension to Medford officially opened this morning. You can now travel from Mission Hill to Medford on the E Branch as much as your heart desires. 👀 What’s on tap today:. A rough day...
Which Massachusetts town had the most snow?
Sunday’s winter storm left varying amounts of snow across the state — from a paltry inch or two around Boston to over nine inches of accumulation in parts of Western Massachusetts. The National Weather Service reported midmorning Monday that the town of Great Barrington appeared to lead the...
AdWeek
Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH
Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts
From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
Southie Resident, Sean McShane on Jeopardy Tonight!
Update: Southie resident Sean McShane won Monday night’s Jeopardy! You can watch him again on Tuesday night at 7:30pm. P.S. There was also a South Boston question in this episode! Do you know the answer?. Original post:. South Boston resident Sean McShane will be on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy!...
msonewsports.com
Peabody Essex Museum Exhibit: “Shelagh Keeley: Drawn to Place” – Photos & Background Information
SALEM – Shelagh Keeley is a multidisciplinary artist known for her massive site-specific wall drawings. Her work includes photography, film, artist books and collaborative performances, all of which cohere through the act of drawing. For Keeley, drawing is a way to slow down the act of perception to explore the structural essence of an object and the spirit of a space or institution, more as a meditation than as a task to be accomplished. Peabody Essex Museum – Website Tickets.
