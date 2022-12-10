Rise and shine with your friends at the Franklin Cafe, South Enders. Starting on Sunday, December 11th the Shawmut Avenue landmark will be open for brunch on Sundays from 11:00am to 3:30pm — plenty of time to roll out of bed in case you closed the cafe down the night before. Most of the tables will be held for walk-ins, but a few spaces will be open via Resy. The crew is still working on the menu but for sure there’ll be avocado toast to pair up with some of the stiffest breakfast cocktails in the city. Keep your eye on their website and Instagram for menu updates, and give them a call at 617.350.0010.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO