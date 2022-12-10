ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Franklin News Post

Johnny CASA returns for 17th year Saturday

Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center invites the community to participate in the 17th annual Johnny CASA 5miler - 5K walk/run Saturday at 9 a.m. in uptown Rocky Mount. The family focused event offers a choice of a 5-mile run, 3.1- mile run (5K), or 3.1mile walk (5K) race option offering everyone a course in which they can participate.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Atchue finishes 13th in national-championship distance race

SAN DIEGO, Calif—Franklin County senior and standout distance runner Nathan Atchue finished 13th in Saturday’s 2022 Champs Sports Cross Country National Championships at Morley Field—Balboa Park in San Diego, Calif. Atchue, who earned his berth by placing second in the South Regional meet staged in Charlotte, N.C.,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Franklin News Post

Franklin County nonprofits see increased needs this Christmas

Several local nonprofits are making final preparations on programs to help area families in need during the holidays. These groups provide food, warm clothing and toys to children to assure their Christmas morning is a merry one. One of the biggest area programs is We Care of Franklin County which...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Trinity Ecumenical announces “Blue Christmas” worship on Dec. 19 (copy)

Christians of all denominations are invited to join in a worship service designed especially for those who are approaching the holiday season with pain in their hearts from loss of a loved one or other difficult circumstances. “For many, Advent and December are a season of hope and Christmas is...
MONETA, VA
Franklin News Post

Averett overcomes late Ferrrum lead for 75-72 ODAC win

DANVILLE—Averett University overcame a late, one-point deficit Monday night to edge Ferrum College 75-72 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball contest played at the Grant Center. Johnny Franklin swished a 3-point field goal with less than two minutes to play to give the Panthers (4-6,...
DANVILLE, VA

