Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Proposed Gender Identity Policy At Maine School Called A Distraction From Education By ParentsThe Maine WriterOxford, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Here Are 21 Totally Not Real Towns in Maine that People Think Are Totally Real
Maine has "towns" that don't even have names. But if you head north on Interstate 95, you will eventually see a sign for T2-R8. As in a town line of sorts. I know there are lots of folks who drive through it all the time. I'm assuming it's based on where it falls on a map, or some kind of grid. Never mind all the unorganized territories people also live in.
Sad News For the Mead Family Lights Display in Westbrook, Maine
For the fifth year in a row, the Mead Family of Westbrook put up an amazing display of lights set to music that people look forward to year after year. This year, however, after many technical difficulties with the show, the Mead Family Lights display will not continue. The trouble...
wabi.tv
National Ice Cream Day at the Ice Cream Shoppe in Oakland
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - As if you needed an excuse to enjoy this favorite treat, it is National Ice Cream Day,. The Ice Cream Shoppe in Oakland has quite the variety to choose from. Ricky and Donna Parlin started the shop in Skowhegan 35 years ago. It is now operated...
A new lobster boat hits the water in Maine
On a bright sunny Oct. 2, about a year after its keel was laid, the Second Wind was launched at John’s Bay Boat Co., South Bristol, Maine. The 47’x14’ wooden lobster boat is the 76th wooden boat Peter Kass has built since starting his boat yard in 1983. Over 50 have been lobster boats.
Live “Bluey” Show Coming To Maine In March
If you have younger kids, there is a good chance that you have become very familiar with "Bluey". The show, which is originally from Australia, features a family of dogs (dingos?) who learn about life by playing together. Like most kids shows these days, there is a now a touring...
What Do You Think is Maine’s Most Popular Cryptid Creature?
Maine is literally the Cryptid epicenter of the world. Maine is home to the world's only full-on cryptozoology museum down in Portland. Although, it's slated to move up here to Bangor in the not-too-distant future. they've already moved their extensive book collection up here, over on Hammond Street. the point is, here in Maine we understand the real deal when it comes to cryptids.
Maine Can Expect A Whopper Of A Winter Winter Storm On Friday
So far, we have had a really mild fall. We started off November with a heatwave, after all. It definitely looks like that is changing, though. We had shocking cold over the weekend and some parts of Maine had snow on Monday morning. Now, it is looking like we are...
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
Watch: Keith Carson is Having a Hard Time Without Pat Callaghan Around Anymore
On Friday, long-time news anchor Pat Callaghan delivered his final newscast before retiring from the News Center Maine after 43 years. If you mention the name Pat Callaghan it would be hard to get anyone in Maine to ask, "Who?" He is a legend in the news business, having met...
Check Out The Unique Way This Restaurant Is Helping Mainers Sell Your Products
If you're a foodie like me, you'll want to mark your calendars now to plan a visit to the next best munchie spot in Maine!. Located at 151 High Street in Ellsworth, Wicked Munchies is not only feeding you but wanting to help you sell products as well!. Other than...
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Maine Snowfall Totals Map Released Ahead of Friday/Saturday Nor’easter
As Maine prepares for its first winter-weather nor'easter of the year, many people have been asking the question, 'how much snow are we going to get?'. Well, until this morning, that question was fairly hard to answer, at least according to Maine meteorologists, because of the storm's potential to shift its track.
Curious New Mainer Wants to Know Why It’s So Dark, Gets Roasted Instead.
Ok, to be fair, this person complained about a lot more than the dark. When you move to a new state, you likely expect a few things to be different. Heck, the amount of culture shock I felt moving from Portland to Bangor almost ten years ago, took some time to get over and adjust to. But this person who recently moved to Bath from California seems a bit confused as to our way of life.
Spreading Holiday Cheer To Thousands of Shoppers at Marketplace at Augusta
This past weekend, Matt & Lizzy in The Morning traveled to the Marketplace at Augusta to spread butt loads of holiday cheer, and give away gift cards. We were broadcasting live and told all of you who were shopping to come find us and we'd hook you up with some extra spending cash.
NECN
Arrest Made in Deadly Portland Shooting
Police in Portland, Maine have arrested a suspect in the recent murder of a 26-year-old man that occurred in the middle of a dense residential neighborhood. According to a news release from the city’s police department, 21-year-old Tristin Chamberlain of Portland has been charged in the murder of 26-year-old Tyler Flexon on November 29.
lcnme.com
Too Young to Drive on the Road, Jefferson Teen Tearing Up the Dirt Track in Truck Pulling
Sammy Chapman does not have a driver’s license, but that hasn’t stopped the 15-year-old Jefferson youth from tearing up the dirt track in truck pulling. He won 12 races this past summer, including 10 in a row, to win the Maine State Truck and Tractor Pullers Association’s points series. He is the youngest puller in the truck class and has beaten out many a seasoned veteran.
wabi.tv
Maine getting tens of millions of dollars from opioid settlement
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine is getting tens of millions of dollars as part of a new multistate settlement with pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens as part of investigations and lawsuits against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis. Under the new settlement announced Monday, CVS is...
Baby Names That Were the Most Popular in Maine This Year
Naming your newborn child can definitely be a stressful time. Trying to come up with the perfect name for your little one and also hope that they love it in the future. I can't tell you the hard time I had even just coming up with names for my younger brothers. In my case, my parents wanted to make sure their children's names all started with the same letter, so that limited the name pool, which was both a good and a bad thing.
New Maine Police Canine Makes His First Drug Bust Over The Weekend
It's always a great feeling when you start a new job that you've never done before and then do something worthy of big accolades. Well, that's exactly what happened for one Maine Sheriff's Deputy. According to WGME 13, a York County Sheriff's Office Deputy Canine made his very first drug...
Portland Woman Dies Following Crash on I-95 in Sherman, Maine
A Portland woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman. Maine State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound, according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates 59-year-old Maria Dubois of Portland was driving a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla when she went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods, Moss said.
