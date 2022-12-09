ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wantage, NJ

advertisernewsnorth.com

Patricia D. Ayers

Patricia D. Ayers of Wantage passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. She was 67. Born in Sussex to the late Harold and Dorothy (Schubert) Ayers, Pat had lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of her life. Growing up on the...
WANTAGE, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

Sussex officials discuss firetruck purchase

The Sussex Borough Fire Department wants to replace a firetruck that’s been sitting in its bay and hasn‘t moved since August, but the price tag is more than $500,000. The department’s treasurer, Floyd Southard, told the mayor and council at their meeting Dec. 6 that the department prefers to purchase a Fouts FB rescue pumper, which would be available in January. The purchase would be through Firefighter One in Sparta.
SUSSEX, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

County police chiefs’ group celebrates 50 years, honors founder

The Sussex County Association of Chiefs of Police (SCACOP) celebrated the organization’s 50th anniversary Thursday night, Dec. 8 with a spirited dinner in the main dining room at the Mohawk House. Chiefs and ranking officers of the county’s 11 independent police departments, members of the Sussex County Sheriff’s and...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

UPDATE: Bear hunt extended for 4 days

New Jersey’s black bear hunt will continue for four days this week because the target number to be harvested was not reached last week, state officials said Monday, Dec. 12. The bear hunting season will reopen a half-hour before sunrise Wednesday, Dec. 14 and continue through a half-hour after sunset Saturday, Dec. 17. Zone permits were available for purchase as of Monday morning.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

SCCC students to perform Dec. 19, 20

Students in the Visual and Performing Arts Department at Sussex County Community College will give two special performances next week, highlighting their artistry in music, theater and musical theater. At 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, several students and faculty members from the music program will present a recital by musicians...
NEWTON, NJ

