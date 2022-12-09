The Sussex Borough Fire Department wants to replace a firetruck that’s been sitting in its bay and hasn‘t moved since August, but the price tag is more than $500,000. The department’s treasurer, Floyd Southard, told the mayor and council at their meeting Dec. 6 that the department prefers to purchase a Fouts FB rescue pumper, which would be available in January. The purchase would be through Firefighter One in Sparta.

SUSSEX, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO