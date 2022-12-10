ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating possible stabbing in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford police are investigating a reported stabbing that occurred late Monday night. Officers could be seen focusing on a home on Doane Street. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright...
Wakefield man accused of driving on I-95 with bomb in his car

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVWOBURN - A Wakefield man accused of driving on a highway with a bomb in his car is being ordered not to leave his home.Christopher Graziano, 46, pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment Monday afternoon in Woburn District Court. A judge ordered him to be held without bail until a GPS monitor can be installed at his home Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police stopped him on Route 95 north in Woburn just after 3 a.m. Sunday for a marked lanes violation. Troopers then learned Graziano's license has been suspended for four years, so they made arrangements...
WATCH: Burglar caught on camera stealing safe from Everett car dealership

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was caught on camera stealing a safe from a car dealership in Everett. The burglar, who was wearing all black, could be seen on surveillance camera using a chair to roll away the safe during the break-in at Best Cars Auto Sales on Everett Avenue on Saturday morning.
Driver in fatal Apple Store crash is released on bail

HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver whose SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 19 others, has been released on bail. Bradley Rein, of Hingham, Massachusetts, was released last week on $100,000 bail with a stipulation that he cannot drive. He's charged with motor...
1 found dead in high-rise, suspect captured trying to jump out 12th floor window

BOSTON -- Boston police captured someone after they tried to jump from the window of a 12th-story apartment where another person was found dead Sunday night. Officers responded to 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury around 8 p.m. to do a well-being check on a resident there. They entered the apartment after knocking on the door and not getting a response. According to police, one person was found dead in the apartment. A SWAT team was called when officers heard another person in the apartment. The person allegedly threatened the SWAT team as they tried to de-escalate the situation, said police. At that time, the person jumped out of the window but got caught and was hanging there. SWAT officers went to an 11th-floor apartment and pulled the suspect through the window, police said. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time. It's unclear what charges will be filed against the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4470 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS. 
Holbrook repair shop incident leads to indictments on gun, drug charges

A Norfolk County grand jury has indicted a Malden man on charges stemming from an incident at a Holbrook car repair shop. Brian Enwonwu, 28, is accused of displaying firearms and threatening bodily harm during a discussion about his car, which was undergoing repairs Sept. 1, according to documents on file in Norfolk Superior Court.
Cambridge Restaurant Robber Caught on Security Camera

Security camera footage filmed a man breaking into Paddy's Lunch on Walden Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts at 3:22 a.m. on Friday, December 9, according to police. Police say the suspect also stole cash from the family-owned restaurant. The footage depicted a white man dressed in all black wearing a dark...
Former Peabody police sergeant guilty of domestic assault charge

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem District Court jury has found a former Peabody police sergeant guilty of domestic assault and battery, strangulation, and violating a restraining order, officials announced. The jury found former police Sgt. Brendan O’Brien guilty of the charges on Monday. He resigned from the department on...
