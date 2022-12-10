Read full article on original website
Police Arrest Framingham Man Who Made ‘Terroristic Threat’ Towards Framingham High School
FRAMINGHAM – On Friday morning, December 9, Framingham High was under a shelter-in-place order for about an hour, while Police searched for a man who made a threat against the high school. Friday night, Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man and charged him with “making terroristic threats,” said Framingham...
Framingham Police Recover Stolen Vehicle & Arrest Man on Multiple Charges
FRAMINGHAM – On Friday, December 9, OnStar called Framingham Police with the location of a vehicle stolen from Cape Ann. The company said a 2010 GMC Terrain that was stolen out of the Town of Ipswich was in Framingham, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police officer responded...
Natick police officer pleads guilty to assault that officials reportedly tried to keep a secret
Natick Police Sergeant James Quilty remains on unpaid administrative leave. A Natick Police Sergeant pleaded guilty Monday to charges of indecent assault and battery stemming from a 2020 incident where he allegedly groped a female dispatcher at the Natick Police Department. The sergeant, James Quilty, was sentenced to three years...
Framingham Police Arrest Westborough Man, After Encounter With K9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Westborough man on Saturday night, December 10. Police arrested Henry Fahnbulleh, 40, of 6224 Homestead Blvd of Westborough. He was arrested at 5:59 p.m. and charged with trespassing, mistreat/interference with police dog, and resisting arrest. Fahnbulleh was standing near the fence line of...
Framingham Police Recover Stolen Vehicle on Edgell Road
FRAMINGHAM – On December 8 at 7:41 a.m. a 2015 Gray Toyota Rav4 wasreported stolen from heritage Assisted Living at 747 Water Street. Framingham Police said the vehicle was recovered on Edgell Road. Police have no suspect at this time.
whdh.com
Police investigating possible stabbing in Medford
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford police are investigating a reported stabbing that occurred late Monday night. Officers could be seen focusing on a home on Doane Street. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright...
Wakefield man accused of driving on I-95 with bomb in his car
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVWOBURN - A Wakefield man accused of driving on a highway with a bomb in his car is being ordered not to leave his home.Christopher Graziano, 46, pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment Monday afternoon in Woburn District Court. A judge ordered him to be held without bail until a GPS monitor can be installed at his home Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police stopped him on Route 95 north in Woburn just after 3 a.m. Sunday for a marked lanes violation. Troopers then learned Graziano's license has been suspended for four years, so they made arrangements...
whdh.com
WATCH: Burglar caught on camera stealing safe from Everett car dealership
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was caught on camera stealing a safe from a car dealership in Everett. The burglar, who was wearing all black, could be seen on surveillance camera using a chair to roll away the safe during the break-in at Best Cars Auto Sales on Everett Avenue on Saturday morning.
Suspect Hangs From 12th Floor Window In Escape Attempt From Boston Police
SWAT officers pulled a suspect off the ledge after they tried to escape an altercation with police, authorities reported. Officers performing a wellbeing check on 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury found a "nonviable victim" at the scene around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec 11, according to the …
WMUR.com
Driver in fatal Apple Store crash is released on bail
HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver whose SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 19 others, has been released on bail. Bradley Rein, of Hingham, Massachusetts, was released last week on $100,000 bail with a stipulation that he cannot drive. He's charged with motor...
1 found dead in high-rise, suspect captured trying to jump out 12th floor window
BOSTON -- Boston police captured someone after they tried to jump from the window of a 12th-story apartment where another person was found dead Sunday night. Officers responded to 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury around 8 p.m. to do a well-being check on a resident there. They entered the apartment after knocking on the door and not getting a response. According to police, one person was found dead in the apartment. A SWAT team was called when officers heard another person in the apartment. The person allegedly threatened the SWAT team as they tried to de-escalate the situation, said police. At that time, the person jumped out of the window but got caught and was hanging there. SWAT officers went to an 11th-floor apartment and pulled the suspect through the window, police said. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time. It's unclear what charges will be filed against the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4470 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.
YAHOO!
Holbrook repair shop incident leads to indictments on gun, drug charges
A Norfolk County grand jury has indicted a Malden man on charges stemming from an incident at a Holbrook car repair shop. Brian Enwonwu, 28, is accused of displaying firearms and threatening bodily harm during a discussion about his car, which was undergoing repairs Sept. 1, according to documents on file in Norfolk Superior Court.
Boston police investigating suspicious death at Roxbury apartment
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment building in Roxbury. A little after 8 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to an apartment building at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury for a wellness check of a resident on the 12 floor. Upon arrival, officers...
WCVB
Police: Body found in Boston high-rise apartment, suspect got stuck trying to dive out window
BOSTON — A death investigation is unfolding inside a Boston high-rise apartment building on Monday, where broken windows are visible after police say they had to rescue a suspect who attempted to dive out of a higher window. Police said they were called to a 12-floor apartment in the...
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Arrest Two Suspects After Recovering Two Loaded Firearms During Investigation in Downtown Boston
At about 10:36 PM, on Saturday, December 10, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an onsite firearm arrest of Samuel Frederick, 18, of Weymouth, MA., and Alexis Bourne, 27, of Brockton, MA., while in the area of 178 Tremont Street, Boston. While on patrol in the...
Boston Police asking for help with missing person’s case from 1979
BOSTON — Authorities are asking for assistance with a missing person’s case from over 40 years ago in a Boston neighborhood. Boston Police say Joseph Patrick Breen was last seen in South Boston on November 12, 1979 and hasn’t been heard from since. At the time, Breen...
19-year-old man charged with drugged driving after Dartmouth crash
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A 19-year-old man is facing drugged driving charges after a head-on crash in Dartmouth on Friday, police said. Jacob Thomas, of Chase Road, Dartmouth, was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, having an open container of marijuana in a motor vehicle, negligent driving, and failure to stay within marked lanes.
nbcboston.com
Cambridge Restaurant Robber Caught on Security Camera
Security camera footage filmed a man breaking into Paddy's Lunch on Walden Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts at 3:22 a.m. on Friday, December 9, according to police. Police say the suspect also stole cash from the family-owned restaurant. The footage depicted a white man dressed in all black wearing a dark...
Boston Police investigating after person shot, suffers life-threatening injuries in Theater District
Boston Police are investigating after a person suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the city’s Theater District Sunday night. Officials flocked around the area of 240 Tremont Street, inspecting the area in front of Moxy’s Nightclub. One of the club’s large windows sported a large bullethole.
whdh.com
Former Peabody police sergeant guilty of domestic assault charge
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem District Court jury has found a former Peabody police sergeant guilty of domestic assault and battery, strangulation, and violating a restraining order, officials announced. The jury found former police Sgt. Brendan O’Brien guilty of the charges on Monday. He resigned from the department on...
