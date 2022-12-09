Read full article on original website
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Ellen DeGeneres' famed DJ tWitch dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at 40 years old. The professional dancer gained fame on "So You Think You Can Dance" and "The Ellen Show."
Michael Buble Attempts to Downplay Lewis Capaldi Competition in a Tiktok Speech
Michael Bublé declared his love for Lewis Capaldi on Monday in an attempt to end their seasonal dispute. The pair are presently slugging it out for the Christmas number one chart slot along with Cliff Richard and Stormzy. After the Scottish singer, 26, joked that he's "looking for" the...
Knotfest: Mike Patton Attempts to Smash Drone During Mr. Bungle Set [VIDEO]
Mr. Bungle recently performed at Knotfest Chile and it appears that frontman Mike Patton isn't a big fan of drones as he attempted to knock one out during their set. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the band was performing their own rendition of "Hell Awaits" by Slayer when the flying technology suddenly appeared in front of him.
Avril Lavigne Credits THESE Artists for Pop-Punk Genre’s Resurgence in 2022
The pop-punk scene has significantly returned this year as many artists, new and old, brought back the early 2000s by releasing their own take on the genre. More recently, one of its pioneers, Avril Lavigne, credited two artists for their music that ultimately resulted in the resurgence of the genre.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Spoke About Wanting Another Child With Wife 1 Month Before Death
Stephen “tWitch” Boss revealed he and his wife Allison Holker Boss, 34, wanted another child, just one month before his tragic death. The DJ, who reportedly took his own life at the age of 40 on Dec. 13, and his spouse appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show in Nov. and opened up about meeting each other, how their romance progressed, and their hopes for the future. “I love the little babies, I love them. It’s a constant conversation,” he told host Jennifer Hudson at the time.
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
Twitter changes rules over account tracking Elon Musk's jet
Twitter on Wednesday suspended an account that used publicly available flight data to track Elon Musk’s private jet, despite a pledge by the social media platform’s new owner to keep it up because of his free speech principles. Then, hours later, Musk brought back the jet-tracking account after imposing new conditions on all of Twitter’s users — no more sharing of anyone’s current location. But shortly afterward, the account was suspended again. That came after Musk tweeted that a “crazy stalker” attacked a car in Los Angeles carrying his young son. He also threatened legal action against Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old college sophomore and programmer who started the @elonjet flight-tracking account, and “organizations who supported harm to my family.” It’s not clear what legal action Musk could take against Sweeney for an account that automatically posted public flight information.
2023 Golden Globe Best Song Three Way Battle: Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Rihanna?
The complete list of the nominees of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards was finally released, and one of its highly awaited categories, the Best Original Song category, will see a three-way fight of three main pop stars. The 2023 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song is one of the...
Taylor Swift ‘Shake It Off’ Lawsuit Reaches SHOCKING Settlement Before Trial
It's been four years since Taylor Swift faced an issue regarding her song "Shake It Off," and it appears that the lawsuit has now been settled in a shocking turn of events; what happened?. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sean Hall and Nathan Butler filed the copyright lawsuit in 2018,...
Megan Thee Stallion Emotionally Takes Stand During Tory Lanez's Trial: 'I Don't Feel Good'
Megan Thee Stallion failed to hold back her tears when she took the stand in Tory Lanez's assault case. Two years after the alleged shooting incident, Megan went to the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles to attend the Tuesday trial. PEOPLE shared copies of the rapper's photos taken before she entered the building.
Henry Cavill on Not Returning as Superman: “This News Isn’t the Easiest”
Henry Cavill is addressing Warner Bros.’ decision to move forward with a Superman film that will star a different actor in the title role. Cavill, who appeared in the role in a cameo for this fall’s Black Adam after not having played the hero since 2017’s Justice League, took to social media to weigh in following the news that DC Studios co-chairs and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran had informed him of the change in direction for the character.More from The Hollywood ReporterJames Gunn Calls Superman "Huge Priority," Debunks Speculation About His Feelings Toward Henry Cavill'Batman: The Doom That...
Adam Lambert Suffers Major Accident While Shooting Album Cover, Opts Not To Sue [Details]
Adam Lambert's wounded nose had to be Photoshopped off the cover of his forthcoming album. The "Queen" singer and former 'American Idol' contestant Adam Lambert's nose was cut by a piece of sugar glass for the startling image of the celebrity stepping through a broken window. In an interview with...
Emily Blunt's Story About Working With Tom Cruise On "Edge Of Tomorrow" Highlights An Important Problem In Hollywood
"I still sort of have this injury that's sustained from it."
Miley Cyrus ‘New Year’s Eve Party’ Official Lineup Announced: Here’s Where to Watch It
Miley Cyrus is back again to make her fans' New Year's Eve extra special as she would be hosting a party that could be watched on television; who would be performing at the event?. The pop star recently appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" to share more exciting...
Twitter suspends account that monitors flight paths of Elon Musk’s private jet
Billionaire had vowed to allow @ElonJet to continue on free speech grounds last month after acquiring social media firm
Lizzo 'Very Much Locked in' wIth Boyfriend-Singer Hints at Engagement?
Lizzo has been dating comedian Myke Wright for a hot minute, but it seems like the relationship is just about to reach the next level. During her appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, Lizzo shared just how committed she is to her boyfriend. When asked about suitors sliding into her...
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals True Feelings After Getting Replaced in Black Sabbath
Ozzy Osbourne candidly talked about how it felt like when he found out he was replaced in Black Sabbath following his exit. Black Sabbath ultimately lost Osbourne in 1977 but immediately replaced him with Ronnie James Dio. He still reunited with the band from 1997 to 2006 before joining them again in 2011 until the band's retirement in 2017.
