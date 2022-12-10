Read full article on original website
The Grinch had holiday spirit at Smallcakes on Friday
Smallcakes of Statesboro, yes, cupcakes and more they’ve got… some that even the Grinch liked a lot. The Grinch visited the “cupcakery” Friday evening, Dec. 9, and, though, he had a grimace, must have discovered something, for he put the holiday spirit within us. He seemed...
georgiasouthern.edu
Aspiring lawyer becomes Georgia Southern graduate at 17
Adriana Proctor not only has big dreams, but has already put in work toward achieving them as she prepares to graduate at 17 years old with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and criminology from Georgia Southern University’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences. Proctor started college through...
2,100 degrees conferred during Georgia Southern’s 2022 Fall Commencement ceremonies
This week, approximately 2,100 undergraduate and graduate students from Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro, Armstrong and Liberty campuses received associate, baccalaureate, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees in two Fall 2022 Commencement ceremonies. Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero welcomed the graduates and their guests to the ceremonies. The respective ceremonies...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia DOE Identifies Two Bulloch Schools in Need of Support, School Attendance Impacts Student Achievement
The Georgia Department of Education Monday released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (Index) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which includes two Bulloch County schools. The Index is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that...
‘The Voice’ has a new champion of season 22
STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — America has decided and Bryce Leatherwood has now won season 22 of NBC’s hit show ‘The Voice.” Team Blake takes home another win tonight as Georgia native Bryce Leatherwood was crowned during the finale episode Tuesday night. The 22-year-old’s country roots run deep. As a graduate of Georgia Southern University, Leatherwood […]
Remer Carroll Hendrix
Remer Carroll Hendrix, age 93, passed away peacefully, December 13, 2022 after a long illness. Mr. Hendrix was born to Ed Lane Hendrix and Bertha Lee Hendrix on October 15, 1929 and was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his...
Global Beauty Company KISS USA to Create 395 New Jobs in Bryan County
Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 announced that KISS USA, a global beauty company, will create more than 395 new jobs and invest $121 million in a facility in Bryan County. “Georgia’s efficient and reliable ports, infrastructure, and workforce continue to draw global...
Michael Lynn Hawk
Michael Lynn Hawk of North Hills, California passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 02, 2022, at the age of 59. Born in Statesboro, Georgia, he was the son of the late James Donald Hawk and Barbara Simpson Hawk. Michael graduated from Statesboro High School in 1981 and received his Bachelor...
GBI seeks information on woman found in Riceboro
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Statesboro Office is seeking the public’s help identifying this woman. See GBI Forensic Artist depiction at right. The body of an unidentified white female was found near Jones Road in Riceboro, Georgia (Liberty County) on December 2, 2022. The remains appear to have been placed in the area sometime after November 18, 2022. The victim had no scars, marks, or tattoos.
Bulloch students matched or outperformed their district peers in 13 of 20 tested subjects on Spring 2022 GMAS
This fall the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that are tested by the Georgia Milestones Assessment System (GMAS) and high school graduation rates.
Danny Ray Foreman
Danny Ray Foreman, age 51, of Statesboro, GA passed into eternal rest on Saturday, December 10th 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Danny was born on February 24th 1971 in Osceola, AR. He attended Oil Trough High School and Pathway Christian Academy. He worked for many years as the head chef on one of BP’s offshore oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.
Georgia Southern prepares for commencement ceremonies
Georgia Southern is gearing up to celebrate as 2,100 graduates from 10 colleges will collect their diplomas this month. The university will hold two commencement ceremonies at its main locations, Savannah and Statesboro, on Dec. 10 and 13. Savannah ceremony – Dec. 10. A ceremony for undergraduate and graduate...
wtoc.com
‘Origin’ being filmed in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - It is lights, camera, action in Pembroke. There are lights, ladders, even an old-time car as crews are here working on a film set. Members of the film crew say production is underway for director Ava DuVernay’s new film called “Origin.”. It’s set in...
counton2.com
Little Boy Lost: The Quinton Simon investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — It’s been 66 days since anyone saw Quinton Simon alive, and just over two weeks since Quinton’s remains were found in a southwest Chatham County landfill. The 20-month-old little boy, his story, and his case have broken the hearts of people around the...
claytoncrescent.org
Cargo down at Port of Savannah
The Georgia Ports Authority saw a rare decline in activity last month. The Port of Savannah handled 464,883 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containerized cargo in November, down 6.2% compared to the same month last year. However, Savannah’s numbers show an increase of 28% when measured over three years. That...
Weekly COVID Report | Monday, December 12, 2022
In this weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status remains LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide remains LOW. Two local pharmacies, Forest Heights Pharmacy and McCook’s Pharmacy, have made Grice Connect aware that they have new Bivalent Moderna and Bivalent Pfizer Covid-19 boosters available. The vaccines may be available at other pharmacies in Statesboro as well. These are the only two pharmacies who have notified us that they have it in stock. Check with your local pharmacy first.
Therapy SPOT and AMBUCS surprise children with adaptive bikes for Christmas
On Monday, December 12 at 5pm, four children with mobility challenges received an adaptive bike for Christmas at The Therapy SPOT. The adaptive bikes, called an Amtryke, were all customized and given free of charge these local children through the AMBUCS organization. The Statesboro Fire Department assembled the bikes through a donation of their time and delivered the adaptive bikes to the children during the 5pm surprise.
WJCL
"So it's goodbye, for now": Wild Wing Café, Krispy Kreme close longtime Savannah locations
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Janet Jackson, Ludacris to perform live at Savannah's Enmarket arena in April. Two popular longtime Savannah restaurants have closed their doors possibly for good. In midtown, the Krispy Kreme at Victory and Skidaway closed it's doors Sunday after more than 50 years at that...
Georgia scuba instructor described as ‘architect’ of $6 million VA fraud scheme sentenced to prison
LISTEN: a man involved with two Coastal Georgia scuba businesses has been sentenced to federal prison, after siphoning money from the Department of Veterans Affairs meant to fund diving lessons for veterans. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. A Florida man who worked as a scuba instructor in Coastal Georgia has been...
Brooklet Police Department struggles to keep staff
Joe Grooms, Mayor of Brooklet, GA confirmed to Grice Connect that the Brooklet Police Department is down to one full time officer and the Chief. Chief Gary Roberts has also given Mayor Grooms his letter of resignation, but Mayor Grooms did not accept it. “We have been struggling like most...
