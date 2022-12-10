Read full article on original website
KBCA girl's basketball rankings: Week two
On Tuesday, the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their week two rankings for all seven classes of girls' basketball across the state of Kansas. Southeast of Saline took a leap in Class 3A while Wamego and Rock Creek held onto their spots in Class 4A. 6A Girls. 1. Blue Valley...
Illness forces closure of Kansas school district until January
OSAGE COUNTY—Officials with USD 420 announced the schools in the district will be closed for the remainder of the semester starting on Wednesday, due to a high number of student absences and increasing staff absences. On Tuesday, over 40 percent of the student population was absent due to illness,...
Trojans and Cowboys meet in Gypsum for top-five showdown
Tonight, the Southeast of Saline Trojans and Abilene Cowboys will have it out on the hardwood in an all-top-five area showdown. SES enters this contest at 3-0 after spending the week ranked #1 in Class 3A while Abilene comes in at 2-1 fresh off their first loss at the hands of Augusta.
