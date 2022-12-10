Tonight, the Southeast of Saline Trojans and Abilene Cowboys will have it out on the hardwood in an all-top-five area showdown. SES enters this contest at 3-0 after spending the week ranked #1 in Class 3A while Abilene comes in at 2-1 fresh off their first loss at the hands of Augusta.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO