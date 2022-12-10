Read full article on original website
France 24
Peru president will seek to move up elections amid violent protests
Peru's newest president, Dina Boluarte, gave in to protesters' demands early Monday announcing in a nationally televised address that she will send Congress a proposal to move up elections. Boluarte's decision came after thousands of demonstrators took to the streets around Peru for another day on Sunday to demand that...
France 24
Peru declares state of emergency amid ongoing protests
Peru's government declared a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday for 30 days as angry protests rocked different parts of the country after leftist former President Pedro Castillo was removed by the conservative-dominated Congress last week. The emergency declaration, announced by the defence minister, will allow soldiers to assist police...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
France 24
Islamic State group claims responsibility for deadly Kabul hotel attack
The Islamic State group claimed on Monday responsibility for an attack on a hotel in central Kabul popular with Chinese nationals, the group said on its channel on Telegram. Armed men opened fire on Monday inside the hotel, and at least three gunmen were killed by security forces. Kabul's Emergency...
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
France 24
Iran carries out second protest-related execution in its 'killing spree'
Iran carried out its second execution linked to the anti-government protests challenging the country’s theocracy on December 12. Our Observer, Hadi Ghaemi, who works as the Executive Director of the ‘Centre for Human Rights in Iran’, told us this “killing spree” to crush protests is likely to shift into “high gear” very soon. At least 11 protesters are currently on death row. Meanwhile, 28 others, including children, are facing charges that carry the death penalty.
France 24
South Africa's Ramaphosa dodges impeachment vote in parliament
South Africa's scandal-engulfed President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday easily survived a vote in parliament on whether to initiate impeachment proceedings that could have forced him out of office. After a heated debate, his ruling African National Congress (ANC) party defeated the motion by 214 votes to 148, with two abstentions...
France 24
Turkey's Erdogan wants to create chaos to win next elections, says journalist Can Dundar
Can Dundar, the former editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, one of Turkey's main newspapers, discussed the press freedom situation in his native country during an interview with FRANCE 24. "If you are challenging the government's interests, you are branded a terrorist or a traitor," he said. Dundar added that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was trying to create chaos in a bid to win the next elections, scheduled for June 2023.
France 24
Hong Kong court rules Tiananmen vigil ban unlawful, overturns conviction of activist
The Hong Kong police's decision to ban a Tiananmen vigil last year was unlawful, a court ruled on Wednesday, as it overturned the conviction of jailed democracy activist Chow Hang-tung. The ruling is a rare rebuke of authorities in a city where the public commemoration of Beijing's deadly 1989 crackdown...
France 24
Ukrainian farmers in Kherson region grapple with aftermath of Russian occupation
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and occupation of much of its most fertile land, in the southern regions of Mykolaiv and Kherson, has been catastrophic for the country's agriculture. Back in April, our correspondent Gulliver Cragg met one of the many farmers whose land had fallen under Russian control. Along with other local farmers, he joined the fight to liberate it – and ultimately succeeded. But as with most farms in the area, it’s now in ruins.
France 24
UN removes Iran from women's rights body over protest crackdown
United Nations (United States) (AFP) – The United Nations on Wednesday voted to remove Iran from a women's rights body over Tehran's brutal crackdown of women-led protests. Following a campaign led by the United States, 29 members of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) voted to expel the Islamic republic from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW) for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term.
France 24
Ordeal in the Sahara: Migrants expelled from Algeria to northern Niger
Over the past few years, tens of thousands of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have been expelled from Algeria into Niger. They are taken to the border between the two countries, an open desert, and must then cross 15km on foot to reach the village of Assamaka. Their telephones and money having been confiscated from them in Algeria, these migrants find themselves in overflowing transit centres where they must await repatriation to their countries of origin. FRANCE 24's Harold Girard reports.
France 24
Live: US citizen and dozens of Ukrainians released in prisoner swap with Russia, Kyiv says
Ukraine has secured the release of a US citizen and 64 Ukrainian soldiers in a prisoner swap with Russia, the Ukrainian presidency’s chief of staff said Wednesday. Earlier in the day, there were multiple explosions near Ukraine’s capital Kyiv but no casualties have been reported. Follow our live blog for the latest news and analysis. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24
'Dogs of Europe': A theatrical 'warning shot' about growing authoritarianism
The Belarus Free Theatre has been banned in its own country. Its artists now live in exile making powerful, political work like their latest play "Dogs of Europe". As that piece comes to the stage in Paris, the company's co-founder Natalia Kaliada speaks to FRANCE 24's Olivia Salazar-Winspear about the rise of authoritarianism in both Belarus and Russia.
France 24
NATO's Stoltenberg: 'Likelihood of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine remains low'
In an interview with FRANCE 24 from Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned that any use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine would have "severe, dramatic consequences for Russia", calling Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear rhetoric "reckless and dangerous". However, the NATO chief said he believes "the likelihood of any use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine by Russia remains low". Meanwhile, Stoltenberg called the Russian strategy of targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure "a brutal form of warfare" and "a way to weaponise winter", but said he was confident that the Ukrainians would continue to resist.
France 24
Chinese, Indian troops injured in fresh border 'face-off'
The incident on December 9 led to "minor injuries to (a) few personnel from both sides", one source said. Another source, from the Indian army, said at least six Indian soldiers were hurt. China was yet to comment officially. Chinese soldiers came close to the area near the Line of...
