dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Travels to Boston to Face Terriers Tuesday Night
Dartmouth (4-7, 0-0 Ivy) vs. Boston University (6-5, 0-0 Patriot) Date: Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – 7 p.m. Looking to bounce back from consecutive losses, the Dartmouth men's basketball team continues its four-game road swing on Tuesday when the Big Green travel to Boston University to face the Terriers. Gametime is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+. Most recently, Dartmouth dropped a 59-50 final at Central Connecticut State on Friday, as the Blue Devils broke open a tight one-point game with a 9-0 late second-half run.
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Post Top Performances in Home Meet
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men's track and field team competed in the second day of the Dartmouth December Invite on Saturday at the Leverone Field House. David Adams nearly broke the program record in the pole vault but finished just shy of it. His mark of 5.00m puts him second in the Dartmouth history as well as third in the Ivy League this season.
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Shines in Home Meet on Saturday
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's track and field team competed in the second day of the Dartmouth December Invite on Saturday at the Leverone Field House. Julia Reglewski won the weight throw with a personal best of 15.73m. Olivia O'Connor finished right behind in second with a throw of 15.70m. Tennison Brady-Steen (14.78m), Corinne Ahern (14.73m) and Zoe Chafouleas (13.79m) all threw personal bests.
dartmouthsports.com
Women’s Hockey Falls to Merrimack at Home, 4-3
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's hockey team dropped a 4-3 decision to the Merrimack Warriors on Saturday afternoon. The Big Green received goals from three different players but dropped the finale of a home-and-home series at Thompson Arena. Georgia Kraus, Laura Fuoco and Jenna Donohue each found the...
Southwestern Vermont Health Care moves to join Dartmouth network
The affiliation would give the smaller network access to a shared electronic medical record platform and joint purchasing, among other benefits, it says. Read the story on VTDigger here: Southwestern Vermont Health Care moves to join Dartmouth network.
WCAX
Vermont school district reviewing student restraint and seclusion practices
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Restraint and seclusion practices are under the microscope at the Harwood Union Unified School District. They’re only used when a student puts their peers or anyone else around them in danger. The problem was highlighted by a former paraeducator which spurred leadership in the district to look at their practices.
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
travelawaits.com
9 Quaint New Hampshire Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas
Snow-capped mountains sparkle as sunlight dances off the swaths of bright white snow drifts. Twinkling lights dance around festive, tree-lined downtown streets. Events that are filled with hometown charm have a longevity that appeals to generation after generation. Christmas towns in New Hampshire embody the spirit of the season, bringing joy and happiness to all.
New York fugitive arrested in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A New York State fugitive was arrested in Rutland, Vermont around 8:18 p.m. on Sunday night. John Bundy, 29, was arrested on a felony warrant for grand larceny. Officers responded to a home on Cottage Street where they located and arrested Bundy. Police did not mention what tipped them off to […]
Will Brattleboro’s loss be Rockingham’s gain in Windham County’s EMS saga?
Rockingham leaders are considering whether to hire the region’s largest and longest-serving emergency medical services provider, Rescue Inc., after Brattleboro recently dropped its nearly 60-year contract with the agency. Read the story on VTDigger here: Will Brattleboro’s loss be Rockingham’s gain in Windham County’s EMS saga?.
With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost
“Something like conserving land — that's part of the infrastructure for a healthy community,” one concerned resident said. Read the story on VTDigger here: With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost.
WMUR.com
Oil tanker rolls over on I-93 in Hooksett, leading traffic backups
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Crews were cleaning up Monday on Interstate 93 North in Hooksett after an oil tanker rolled over near Exit 10, backing up traffic for hours. Officials said the tanker rolled over shortly after 4 a.m., backing up traffic for miles. Just minor injuries were reported. Hooksett...
mynbc5.com
Hartford Fire Department battles tractor-trailer fire in White River Junction
HARTFORD, Vt. — The Hartford Fire Department battled a structure fire in White River Junction on Monday after recyclables in a compactor went up in flames. Fire crews said the fire started just after 11 a.m. on Monday at the Casella Waste-Recycling building on Woodstock Road. Officials said that recyclable materials in the compactor were on fire as they were being loaded into a tractor-trailer.
WMUR.com
Accelerated program aims to train new nurses for New Hampshire hospitals
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire college and hospital are partnering to help train the next generation of nurses. Catholic Medical Center is launching a three-year accelerated program with New England College that combines classroom learning with clinical experience. Officials said they hope the program helps address the growing...
Corrections department reports death of a Windsor man incarcerated in Rutland
Jack Martin, 49, died Sunday afternoon at Rutland Regional Medical Center, according to corrections officials. He is the ninth person this year to die in state custody. Read the story on VTDigger here: Corrections department reports death of a Windsor man incarcerated in Rutland.
mynbc5.com
Vermont prisoner dies at hospital, officials say
RUTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a man who was being housed at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility died on Sunday. Vermont State Police said 49-year-old Jack Martin, of Rutland, was taken to the hospital on Friday after complaining that he was having difficulty breathing. Martin...
VSP: Vermonter runs from police twice on same day
A Sunderland, Vermont woman has been cited to court after she allegedly sped away from two separate traffic stops Friday afternoon, according to the Vermont State Police.
Community Search for Missing Stuffed Bear With Bag of Owner's Son's Ashes Inside
The special bear went missing and was thought to have accidentally been donated to Goodwill.
Proposal would let Hartford regulate rental market, halt no-cause evictions
“Right now a landlord can evict a tenant for no reason at all,” a housing justice organizer said. “When filing for eviction, they can (give a reason) or they can use ‘no cause,’ which is now the most common reason that a landlord evicts.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal would let Hartford regulate rental market, halt no-cause evictions.
