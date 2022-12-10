Read full article on original website
Jailed Belarus opposition figure ‘in intensive care’
Belarus’s jailed opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova is in a serious but stable condition in intensive care following surgery, her allies say.Ms Kolesnikova, 40, was sentenced to 11 years in jail in 2021 for her role in protests against the authoritarian regime of Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko.She was taken to hospital earlier this week but doctors did not share her diagnosis or any other details about the surgery.Ms Kolesnikova’s Twitter account, run by her opposition colleagues, said she had been hospitalised and undergone surgery on 28 November.Opposition politician Viktor Babariko made similar comments in a Telegram message, saying she had been...
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
LIVE – Updated at 00:26. Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
Iranian soccer player sentenced to death after protesting against the death of Mahsa Amini
Amir Nasr-Azadani was arrested in November in relation to the killing of a police colonel and two volunteer militia members.
Deaths Back Home Leave Russians Furious With Putin
Russians are being plunged into a bleak winter where power outages and heating failures are already freezing people to death while President Vladimir Putin is choosing to spend hundreds of billions of dollars prosecuting an illegal war in Ukraine instead of helping his own citizens. In many of the remote...
A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit found the Russian soldier with wounded legs as it moved through newly retaken Kherson, CNN reported.
North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla
In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
North Korea warns 'all-out' nuclear weapons response to 'threats' from U.S., allies
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to respond to nuclear threats with nuclear weapons after the hermit kingdom fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that has the potential to reach the U.S. mainland. State media outlet KCNA reported Saturday that Kim attended the launch with his young daughter for...
Woman faces four years in jail for Tinder profile photo showing her at an anti-government protest in Belarus
A woman has been detained in Minsk after she posted two pictures on Tinder showing her at a protest rally against the country's leader, the dictator Alexander Lukashenko. The unnamed woman, 29, a manager at a logistics company, was seen wrapped in the white-red-white flag of free Belarus. Though the...
Kremlin Says Russia Is Done Taking Territory From Ukraine
In September, Russia annexed four Ukrainian territories—Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the latter of which is home to a nuclear power plant.
Ukraine Says It Recovers Guns, Cash From Properties of Pro-Kremlin Politician
KYIV (Reuters) - Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officials found weapons and Russian cash on Wednesday after searching properties in around Kyiv linked to a pro-Russian former politician, the agency said. In a statement, the SBU said its searches of homes and offices belonging to Yevhen Murayev, who it said...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'
The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
'Black Swan' in Russia May Help Ukraine Retake Crimea, Minister Predicts
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov told Sky News: "We can step in Crimea for example by the end of December."
5 NATO carrier strike groups, including the US Navy's newest supercarrier, are patrolling waters around Europe
A top US defense official told reporters at a briefing that the patrols are an opportunity for allies to practice NATO's "deter and defend" concept.
Ukraine Needs These 3 Weapons 'to Win War With Russia'
Former military officer Frank Ledwidge said the weapons Kyiv needs to win the war are in the U.S. reserve storage.
Israel Gave the Middle Finger to the U.S. Government
When the FBI launched an official investigation into the murder of American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Israel responded that it would not participate.
