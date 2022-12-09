Read full article on original website
ASU System trustees approve HSU Board of Visitors appointees
Four Henderson State University alumni and a current student have been appointed to the university’s Board of Visitors. The board serves the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees in an advisory role to aid in securing financial support, to make recommendations about the educational and service needs of the university’s service area, and to provide counsel and guidance.
Author makes Arkadelphia part of statewide book tour
It starts with a simple quiz. The participant hears from a list of eight names of African-American Arkansans. If the participant recognizes at least half of them, they pass; if not, they fail. It’s a quiz doled out by author Phyllis Hodges, who’s been on a statewide tour promoting her...
Marjorie Renfro
Marjorie Ann Renfro, 78, of Gurdon, Arkansas passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday, December 8,2022. Marjorie was born on September 8, 1944, to Jack Glen and Margaret Virginia Davidson Corn in Gurdon. Following her father’s death in World War II, she was raised by her mother and Lyman John Masey, who loved her as his own. Throughout her 32-year marriage to Jimmy Lee Renfro, they had two wonderful sons, Greg and Brett Renfro. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Gurdon. She retired from the Clark County Sheriff’s and Judge’s office.
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Dec. 12
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
