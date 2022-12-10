ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, KS

2d ago

If he was so violent why was he in minimum security?

Salina Post

Kan. woman admits driving drunk in crash that killed pedestrian

SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas woman charged in connection with a fatal DUI crash in January has entered a guilty plea. Haley Wilkinson, 30, admitted to driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident in connection to the death of 44-year-old John Eyster of Wichita, according to the Sedgwick County District attorney's office.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police bust financial crime ring in Kansas, recover stolen property

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities obtained a search warrant as part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving multiple people and jurisdictions. Early Monday, officers with the Wichita Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team – with assistance from the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, Harvey County Sheriff's Office,...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Dec. 12

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department, Blackwell police and Ponca City police. At 7:35 a.m. a deputy left to go to Lawton and Commanche County to pick up inmates. At 7:44 a.m. PCPD responded to the 800 block of north Sunset for a report...
KAY COUNTY, OK
KAKE TV

Fraud trial begins for former Kansas lawmaker

A jury is seated in the trial of a former Kansas lawmaker accused of fraud in getting COVID assistance funds during the pandemic. Michael Capps trial is underway in federal court in Wichita. A grand jury indicted Capps on 19 felony counts. According to the indictment, prosecutors said Capps lied...
WICHITA, KS
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City woman facing animal cruelty charges

NEWKIRK — A court date is set for Chelsea Lane Long, 36, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court on three felony counts of cruelty to animals. Ponca City police report that officers and animal control officers responded to the 900 block of north Union on Aug. 17 for a report of two deceased dogs at a residence and third dog running around.
PONCA CITY, OK
KWCH.com

Trial starts for former state lawmaker accused of COVID-19 relief fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The trial for a former state lawmaker accused of COVID-19 relief fraud started Monday, Dec. 12, in Wichita. Michael Capps is standing trial in federal court on 18 counts of COVID relief fraud and money laundering. An indictment accuses Capps of submitting false and fraudulent documents...
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Kansas felon arrested in 1980 cold case homicide

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect in the 1980 homicide of Mary Robin Walter, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir. The suspect, Steven L. Hanks, age 68, Burden, Kansas, is being transported to Barton County at this time. Hanks was arrested at Oxford in Sumner County. Hanks has previous convictions in 1983 for rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
kgou.org

Former Oklahoma corrections officer sentenced to federal prison for deliberately allowing white supremacist attack on Black detainees

A former Kay County Detention Center supervisory corrections officer will serve time in federal prison for violating the civil rights of three Black detainees. Michael Ware, 53, was sentenced earlier this week to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s news release.
KAY COUNTY, OK
KAKE TV

Wichita City Council considering new rules for renting following shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After a shooting that killed one person and injured three others, the Wichita City Council is considering new rules for short-term rental properties. The goal of these changes is to hold the property owners accountable while making the neighborhoods safer. “Well, I definitely think they should,...
WICHITA, KS
