Read full article on original website
AP_000377.3a8da0fd1a6f4b0a83e1274745e0a586.1252
2d ago
If he was so violent why was he in minimum security?
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kan. woman admits driving drunk in crash that killed pedestrian
SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas woman charged in connection with a fatal DUI crash in January has entered a guilty plea. Haley Wilkinson, 30, admitted to driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident in connection to the death of 44-year-old John Eyster of Wichita, according to the Sedgwick County District attorney's office.
Police bust financial crime ring in Kansas, recover stolen property
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities obtained a search warrant as part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving multiple people and jurisdictions. Early Monday, officers with the Wichita Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team – with assistance from the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, Harvey County Sheriff's Office,...
Warrant served near Derby is part of ‘months-long’ probe into fraud, theft, other crimes
The search warrant is related to stolen property tied to “an extensive investigation” involving crimes committed in Kansas and Oklahoma, Wichita police said.
Search warrant issued in South Wichita
Search warrant issued in South Wichita Search warrant issued in South Wichita Search warrant issued in South Wichita Search warrant issued in South Wichita
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Dec. 12
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department, Blackwell police and Ponca City police. At 7:35 a.m. a deputy left to go to Lawton and Commanche County to pick up inmates. At 7:44 a.m. PCPD responded to the 800 block of north Sunset for a report...
KAKE TV
Fraud trial begins for former Kansas lawmaker
A jury is seated in the trial of a former Kansas lawmaker accused of fraud in getting COVID assistance funds during the pandemic. Michael Capps trial is underway in federal court in Wichita. A grand jury indicted Capps on 19 felony counts. According to the indictment, prosecutors said Capps lied...
Kansas man charged in 1980 killing of nursing student
68-year-old Steven Hanks, of Burden, was arrested on Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Mary Robin Walter. Hanks is jailed on $500,000 bond and doesn’t have an attorney.
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City woman facing animal cruelty charges
NEWKIRK — A court date is set for Chelsea Lane Long, 36, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court on three felony counts of cruelty to animals. Ponca City police report that officers and animal control officers responded to the 900 block of north Union on Aug. 17 for a report of two deceased dogs at a residence and third dog running around.
Local law enforcement execute search warrant to recover stolen property
Local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant to recover stolen property in Derby early Monday morning.
KWCH.com
Trial starts for former state lawmaker accused of COVID-19 relief fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The trial for a former state lawmaker accused of COVID-19 relief fraud started Monday, Dec. 12, in Wichita. Michael Capps is standing trial in federal court on 18 counts of COVID relief fraud and money laundering. An indictment accuses Capps of submitting false and fraudulent documents...
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying man suspected of aggravated battery
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of aggravated battery. Crime Stoppers says officers responded just after midnight Sunday to the 800 block of E. 2nd St. for a large disturbance outside a bar. “During the disturbance, the pictured individual is reported […]
Police arrest Kansas man 42 years after he is suspected of fatally shooting a 23-year-old mother and college student
"At 42 years and 10 months, we believe this is the oldest homicide arrest in the state of Kansas," the sheriff said in the arrest of Steven Hanks.
Kansas Correctional Facility reports inmate death
The Kansas Department of Corrections said Juan Manuel Torres was found unresponsive in his unit.
Wichita man guilty of rape sentenced to 105 years in prison
A Wichita man who was found guilty by a jury of 33 counts related to two rapes and a standoff with the Wichita SWAT was sentenced in court yesterday.
Sheriff: Kansas felon arrested in 1980 cold case homicide
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect in the 1980 homicide of Mary Robin Walter, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir. The suspect, Steven L. Hanks, age 68, Burden, Kansas, is being transported to Barton County at this time. Hanks was arrested at Oxford in Sumner County. Hanks has previous convictions in 1983 for rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery.
“We believe this is the oldest homicide arrest in the state of Kansas”: Suspect in 1980 Kansas cold case murder arrested.
A suspect in a 1980 Barton County homicide case was arrested.
kgou.org
Former Oklahoma corrections officer sentenced to federal prison for deliberately allowing white supremacist attack on Black detainees
A former Kay County Detention Center supervisory corrections officer will serve time in federal prison for violating the civil rights of three Black detainees. Michael Ware, 53, was sentenced earlier this week to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s news release.
KAKE TV
Wichita City Council considering new rules for renting following shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After a shooting that killed one person and injured three others, the Wichita City Council is considering new rules for short-term rental properties. The goal of these changes is to hold the property owners accountable while making the neighborhoods safer. “Well, I definitely think they should,...
Wichita man sentenced for W. Kellogg SWAT standoff
A Wichita man was sentenced to prison in connection to a standoff that happened on West Kellogg in January.
Teen charged in Wichita homicide
A teenager has been charged in Wichita’s latest homicide. Tehya Turner, 19, appeared in court on Wednesday.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 27