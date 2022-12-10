Read full article on original website
KEYT
8 in France convicted of roles in Bastille Day truck attack
PARIS (AP) — A French court has convicted eight people charged in connection with a truck attack more than six years ago by an Islamic State sympathizer that killed 86 people celebrating Bastille Day in Nice. The judge’s verdict on Tuesday followed 3 1/2 months of sometimes heart-wrenching testimony from survivors of the 2016 attack, who during the trial described the horrors and carnage they witnessed and the impact on their lives. The driver of the truck, Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, was killed by police the night of the attack. The eight defendants, seven men and one woman, were convicted of helping him orchestrate a terrorist attack. The judge gave them prison sentences ranging from two to 18 years.
Iranian soccer player sentenced to death after protesting against the death of Mahsa Amini
Amir Nasr-Azadani was arrested in November in relation to the killing of a police colonel and two volunteer militia members.
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
iheart.com
Idaho Murders: Gas Station Video Captures Promising New Clue
As parents of the victims grow more and more frustrated with law enforcement, a gas station employee has found a promising new clue that could help lead to the identity of the person responsible for stabbing four University of Idaho students last month. An employee at a gas station near...
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
KEYT
Australian police investigate extremist views of cop killers
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australian police are investigating the extremist views of three people who shot and killed two officers and a neighbor at a rural property before they were killed hours later by police in a gunfight. Investigators will look at the possible extremist links of the killers...
KEYT
Mother pleads not guilty to alleged suitcase murders in New Zealand
The mother of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to their alleged murders, her lawyer told CNN on Wednesday. Lawyer Christopher Wilkinson-Smith said he submitted the two not guilty pleas on behalf of his client, who did not...
KEYT
Nicaragua orders bishop to remain under house arrest
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Nicaraguan government media site says a court has ordered a Roman Catholic bishop to remain under house arrest on charges of “conspiracy” and “spreading false news.” The government website El 19 Digital says Matagalpa Bishop Rolando Álvarez has been charged with those crimes and “damaging the Nicaraguan government and society.” His first hearing will be in January. A warrant was also issued for a priest, the Rev. Uriel Vallejos, who had already reportedly left Nicaragua. The move Tuesday was the latest chapter in a crackdown on the church by the administration of President Daniel Ortega. In March, Nicaragua expelled the papal nuncio.
