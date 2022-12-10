ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goodmorningwilton.com

Search for 275-Year-Old Cemetery of Enslaved and Free Black Wiltonians May Derail Development Plans for 331 Danbury Rd. Parcel

The search for a 275-year-old forgotten final resting ground for enslaved and free Black Wiltonians may derail plans for redevelopment of a land parcel at 331 Danbury Rd. Until recently, the triangle-shaped property was the location for a modern-day limousine business, Regency Limousine, now sold to a New Canaan company. The property’s current owner Steve Summerton had been in negotiations to sell to developers who had submitted pre-applications plans for a 126-unit apartment building on the land sandwiched tightly between Rte. 7 on the east and the Norwalk River and MetroNorth’s Danbury Branch railroad line to the west.
WILTON, CT
westportjournal.com

Debate over Chabad Lubavitch dumpsters recycled by ZBA

WESTPORT — The Zoning Board of Appeals has once again taken up the case of the troublesome trash bins at Chabad Lubavitch. The site at 79 Newtown Turnpike formerly was Three Bears Restaurant. It was converted to a place of worship a decade ago. A few years ago, it had permission to locate the dumpsters where a playset was instead placed, displacing the bins.
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Saugatuck rezoned, opening door to major redevelopment

WESTPORT — A sweeping rezoning of Saugatuck was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission late Monday. The momentous decision came at the tail end of a five-hour meeting, and after four months of public hearings and work sessions. The approval of a text amendment paves the way for...
SAUGATUCK, MI
westportjournal.com

Nature-themed poetry contest open for students

WESTPORT — The “diversity of nature” is the theme of a student poetry contest sponsored by the Westport Garden Club, in partnership with several other local organizations. The contest — its formal theme is “Seeds, Trees and Bees … Oh, My / Celebrating the Diversity of Nature”...
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Yale: Exhibits moving ‘soon’ into renovated Peabody Museum

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four years after the university announced its renovation, and more than two years after it closed to the public, construction on the Yale Peabody Museum is coming together. The New Haven landmark, which houses more than 14 million objects, has been closed to the public since March 2020. But while […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

How the Grinch Almost Stole Christmas in New Milford, Almost

If you steal a Christmas tree in a town like New Milford, CT, you really are a heel. That is precisely what happened this past weekend, and folks were not going to take it lying down. On Saturday morning (12/10/22) around 6:30 am, Sue Markstaller Jonky was driving through the New Milford roundabout on her way to work, when she noticed something was missing, the Christmas tree.
NEW MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Millions Flow To City For Building-Site Clean-Ups

Over $4 million is coming to the city to help builders clean separate polluted properties in order to build new homes and other public buildings. The three grants are among 41 newly announced by the state Department of Economic and Community Development through its Brownfield Remediation and Development Program. “These...
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Darien is home to the BEST running store in America!

Adrenaline is still running high for the teams at Darien and Ridgefield Running Company! It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show on December 1 in Austin, Tx that Ridgefield and Darien Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss opened Ridgefield Running...
DARIEN, CT
darientimes.com

DPW commissioner present for West Haven former finance director's firing

WEST HAVEN — Although Scott Jackson has served as the city's finance director since late February, Mayor Nancy Rossi has never confirmed the circumstances under which his predecessor, Frank Cieplinski, left the role. On Feb. 24, Rossi said in a statement that Cieplinski was "no longer employed by the...
WEST HAVEN, CT
valleypressextra.com

Development proposed for 100 Nod Road in Avon

AVON – A local developer is proposing 55 residential units on a 9.3-acre parcel along Nod Road and is seeking a wetlands permit for regulated activities, one of the first approvals needed for the project. After determining at a Dec. 6 meeting that the project would have substantial public...
AVON, CT
larchmontloop.com

Purchase College Based Retirement Community in Final Construction Phase

Empty nesters and others looking for a university-based retirement community will soon have Broadview at Purchase College to consider. (previous coverage) A topping off ceremony celebrated the raising and installation of the senior living community’s final construction beam last month. The beam bore signatures of future residents, or “Charter Members.”
RYE, NY
norwalkplus.com

Governor Lamont announces $24.6 million in state funding for blighted properties remediation; Norwalk gets $2 million for 5-acre parking lot

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration is releasing approximately $24.6 million in state funding to local communities help with the costs associated with assessing and remediating 41 blighted parcels of land in 16 towns and cities across Connecticut for the purposes of putting them back in to productive use.
CONNECTICUT STATE
onlyinbridgeport.com

Bridgeport-Raised John Guedes Revives Downtown With Hundreds Of New Housing Units

Homegrown John Guedes has a plan: building 1,000 new apartments Downtown within the next five years that includes first-floor retail shops and parking garages. Based on rooms already under construction, with anticipated occupancy next year, he’s 20 percent there. Guedes is no stranger to urban development. His Bridgeport-based Primrose...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Matthew Brown Tapped As Wilbur Cross Principal

Former High School in the Community Building Leader Matthew Brown is heading back to the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) district to become Wilbur Cross High School’s third principal so far this academic year. The Board of Education voted 5 – 1 on Monday night to approve Brown’s administrative appointment as...
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Western Middle School’s Suzanne Coyne Named Connecticut Association of Schools 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year

Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones is proud to share that the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS) has named Western Middle School’s Ms. Suzanne Coyne as its 2023 Middle School Assistant Principal of the Year. Annually, CAS selection committee, consisting of active and retired principals and assistant principals,...
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Wintry mess arrives Thursday and Friday in Connecticut

(WTNH) – Storm Team 8 is tracking a Nor’easter that will hit New England on Friday. The Litchfield hills and higher elevations in Hartford County and Fairfield County will likely see accumulations of over 4 inches of snow, according to Storm Team 8. The rest of the state is expected to see snow to rain. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy