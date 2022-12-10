Read full article on original website
goodmorningwilton.com
Search for 275-Year-Old Cemetery of Enslaved and Free Black Wiltonians May Derail Development Plans for 331 Danbury Rd. Parcel
The search for a 275-year-old forgotten final resting ground for enslaved and free Black Wiltonians may derail plans for redevelopment of a land parcel at 331 Danbury Rd. Until recently, the triangle-shaped property was the location for a modern-day limousine business, Regency Limousine, now sold to a New Canaan company. The property’s current owner Steve Summerton had been in negotiations to sell to developers who had submitted pre-applications plans for a 126-unit apartment building on the land sandwiched tightly between Rte. 7 on the east and the Norwalk River and MetroNorth’s Danbury Branch railroad line to the west.
westportjournal.com
Debate over Chabad Lubavitch dumpsters recycled by ZBA
WESTPORT — The Zoning Board of Appeals has once again taken up the case of the troublesome trash bins at Chabad Lubavitch. The site at 79 Newtown Turnpike formerly was Three Bears Restaurant. It was converted to a place of worship a decade ago. A few years ago, it had permission to locate the dumpsters where a playset was instead placed, displacing the bins.
darientimes.com
One Darien man began walking 40 miles to protest the town's flag policy. Others are joining him.
DARIEN — After getting his son to school on Friday morning, Dan Guller returned home to pick up his Pride flag and begin his new morning routine for the month: the two-mile round trip walk to Darien Town Hall. The reason for the walk is two-fold: It's a protest...
westportjournal.com
Saugatuck rezoned, opening door to major redevelopment
WESTPORT — A sweeping rezoning of Saugatuck was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission late Monday. The momentous decision came at the tail end of a five-hour meeting, and after four months of public hearings and work sessions. The approval of a text amendment paves the way for...
Popular Town Of Fairfield Eatery Serves Up British-Inspired Fare
For those who love British food, then a visit to a Fairfield County restaurant that serves just that is a must. Gruel Britannia, located in the town of Fairfield, has become a regular stop for lovers of bangers and mash (also known as sausages and mash) as well as foodies and online reviewers.
westportjournal.com
Nature-themed poetry contest open for students
WESTPORT — The “diversity of nature” is the theme of a student poetry contest sponsored by the Westport Garden Club, in partnership with several other local organizations. The contest — its formal theme is “Seeds, Trees and Bees … Oh, My / Celebrating the Diversity of Nature”...
Yale: Exhibits moving ‘soon’ into renovated Peabody Museum
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four years after the university announced its renovation, and more than two years after it closed to the public, construction on the Yale Peabody Museum is coming together. The New Haven landmark, which houses more than 14 million objects, has been closed to the public since March 2020. But while […]
How the Grinch Almost Stole Christmas in New Milford, Almost
If you steal a Christmas tree in a town like New Milford, CT, you really are a heel. That is precisely what happened this past weekend, and folks were not going to take it lying down. On Saturday morning (12/10/22) around 6:30 am, Sue Markstaller Jonky was driving through the New Milford roundabout on her way to work, when she noticed something was missing, the Christmas tree.
Millions Flow To City For Building-Site Clean-Ups
Over $4 million is coming to the city to help builders clean separate polluted properties in order to build new homes and other public buildings. The three grants are among 41 newly announced by the state Department of Economic and Community Development through its Brownfield Remediation and Development Program. “These...
hamlethub.com
Darien is home to the BEST running store in America!
Adrenaline is still running high for the teams at Darien and Ridgefield Running Company! It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show on December 1 in Austin, Tx that Ridgefield and Darien Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss opened Ridgefield Running...
darientimes.com
DPW commissioner present for West Haven former finance director's firing
WEST HAVEN — Although Scott Jackson has served as the city's finance director since late February, Mayor Nancy Rossi has never confirmed the circumstances under which his predecessor, Frank Cieplinski, left the role. On Feb. 24, Rossi said in a statement that Cieplinski was "no longer employed by the...
valleypressextra.com
Development proposed for 100 Nod Road in Avon
AVON – A local developer is proposing 55 residential units on a 9.3-acre parcel along Nod Road and is seeking a wetlands permit for regulated activities, one of the first approvals needed for the project. After determining at a Dec. 6 meeting that the project would have substantial public...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Playhouse auctions off piece of rock & roll history, bid until December 20!
The Ridgefield Playhouse invites you to own a piece of ROCK history!. Epiphone Les Paul Special signed by musician, singer, songwriter, producer, and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer STEVE HACKETT!. Steve's work (with acts like Genesis, GTC, Yardbirds, and so many more) is universally lauded as ahead of its...
larchmontloop.com
Purchase College Based Retirement Community in Final Construction Phase
Empty nesters and others looking for a university-based retirement community will soon have Broadview at Purchase College to consider. (previous coverage) A topping off ceremony celebrated the raising and installation of the senior living community’s final construction beam last month. The beam bore signatures of future residents, or “Charter Members.”
Neighbors fighting Saugatuck apartments appeal for donations
WESTPORT — The group fighting a plan to build a three-building, 157-unit apartment complex at the end of Hiawatha Lane Extension has issued a “urgent appeal” for donations. Save Old Saugatuck sent an email and posted the request on its website. It has a challenge to the...
norwalkplus.com
Governor Lamont announces $24.6 million in state funding for blighted properties remediation; Norwalk gets $2 million for 5-acre parking lot
HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration is releasing approximately $24.6 million in state funding to local communities help with the costs associated with assessing and remediating 41 blighted parcels of land in 16 towns and cities across Connecticut for the purposes of putting them back in to productive use.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Bridgeport-Raised John Guedes Revives Downtown With Hundreds Of New Housing Units
Homegrown John Guedes has a plan: building 1,000 new apartments Downtown within the next five years that includes first-floor retail shops and parking garages. Based on rooms already under construction, with anticipated occupancy next year, he’s 20 percent there. Guedes is no stranger to urban development. His Bridgeport-based Primrose...
Matthew Brown Tapped As Wilbur Cross Principal
Former High School in the Community Building Leader Matthew Brown is heading back to the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) district to become Wilbur Cross High School’s third principal so far this academic year. The Board of Education voted 5 – 1 on Monday night to approve Brown’s administrative appointment as...
hamlethub.com
Western Middle School’s Suzanne Coyne Named Connecticut Association of Schools 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones is proud to share that the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS) has named Western Middle School’s Ms. Suzanne Coyne as its 2023 Middle School Assistant Principal of the Year. Annually, CAS selection committee, consisting of active and retired principals and assistant principals,...
Wintry mess arrives Thursday and Friday in Connecticut
(WTNH) – Storm Team 8 is tracking a Nor’easter that will hit New England on Friday. The Litchfield hills and higher elevations in Hartford County and Fairfield County will likely see accumulations of over 4 inches of snow, according to Storm Team 8. The rest of the state is expected to see snow to rain. […]
