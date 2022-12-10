ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Firefighters: Stamford house fire sends one person to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Stamford early Wednesday. It happened on Brooklawn Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Fire Capt. Philip Hayes says at least one person was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under...
STAMFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash, Car Fire on Merritt Parkway in Milford

One person was injured after a multi-vehicle crash and car fire on the Merritt Parkway in Milford on Saturday night. Firefighters were called to the highway after getting a report of a vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic and caused two other vehicles to collide. According to fire officials, there...
MILFORD, CT
westportlocal.com

One Hospitalized after Driving Car into Saugatuck River Overnight

The Westport Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle crash with a car in the Saugatuck River and a person trapped. The fire department responded with 3 engines, a rescue truck, and the Shift Commander. Units arrived and found a single car motor vehicle accident with the car coming to rest on its side in a creek adjacent to the Saugatuck River. The car was in approximately two feet of water. Firefighters wearing cold water rescue suits operated in the water and removed the lone occupant from the vehicle.
WESTPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Tanker Truck Off The Highway

2022-12-12@6:40pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A tanker truck has crashed through the guardrail. Its hauling liquid sugar but it is empty and NOT leaking according to radio reports. The driver has minor injuries. This could have been a very stick situation!. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
darientimes.com

Bethel police ID Danbury man killed in Route 6 hit-and-run crash

BETHEL — Police have released photos of a “vehicle of interest” in the hit-and-run death of a Danbury man Friday. The pedestrian was killed on Route 6 near the Stony Hill Diner Friday evening when the man was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound toward Danbury, according to Bethel police.
BETHEL, CT
Daily Voice

Firefighters Respond To Blaze That Engulfs CT Garage

Firefighters responded to a Connecticut garage that was engulfed in flames in the early morning hours. Crews in Hartford County responded to a fire at a garage/barn with exposure to a residence at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department said. The structure is located...
BURLINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Fire At Wheelabrator

2022-12-12@10:10pm–#Bridgeport CT– Eight tons of garbage was on fire at Wheelabrator and the firefighters STILL working without a contract went in that stink to put the fire out. After two years without a contract I guess they are use to garbage from the politicians who SAY they support first responders.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say

A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
TRUMBULL, CT
TBR News Media

Man seriously injured in Stony Brook motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a man in Stony Brook on Dec. 10. Marquice Campbell was driving a 2009 Mercedes Benz in the left lane of northbound Nicolls Road, between Nesconset Highway and Oxhead Road, when he attempted to cross into the right lane and struck a 2022 Honda CRV. He then lost control of the Mercedes, which traveled onto the right shoulder and continuing off the roadway, crashing into construction equipment, at approximately 4 p.m.
STONY BROOK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy