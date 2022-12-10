Read full article on original website
News 12
Firefighters: Stamford house fire sends one person to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Stamford early Wednesday. It happened on Brooklawn Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Fire Capt. Philip Hayes says at least one person was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under...
NBC Connecticut
1 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash, Car Fire on Merritt Parkway in Milford
One person was injured after a multi-vehicle crash and car fire on the Merritt Parkway in Milford on Saturday night. Firefighters were called to the highway after getting a report of a vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic and caused two other vehicles to collide. According to fire officials, there...
westportlocal.com
One Hospitalized after Driving Car into Saugatuck River Overnight
The Westport Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle crash with a car in the Saugatuck River and a person trapped. The fire department responded with 3 engines, a rescue truck, and the Shift Commander. Units arrived and found a single car motor vehicle accident with the car coming to rest on its side in a creek adjacent to the Saugatuck River. The car was in approximately two feet of water. Firefighters wearing cold water rescue suits operated in the water and removed the lone occupant from the vehicle.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Tanker Truck Off The Highway
2022-12-12@6:40pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A tanker truck has crashed through the guardrail. Its hauling liquid sugar but it is empty and NOT leaking according to radio reports. The driver has minor injuries. This could have been a very stick situation!. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has...
Authorities: 1 injured in large commercial kitchen fire in Linden
At least one person was hurt when a fire broke out at a commercial kitchen in Linden on Tuesday morning.
School Bus Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In Moriches, Injuries Reported
Multiple people were hospitalized after a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into several vehicles on Long Island.A man was driving a mini-school bus carrying four children north on Moriches-Middle Island Road when he suffered a medical emergency at about 2:10 p.m. on T…
darientimes.com
Bethel police ID Danbury man killed in Route 6 hit-and-run crash
BETHEL — Police have released photos of a “vehicle of interest” in the hit-and-run death of a Danbury man Friday. The pedestrian was killed on Route 6 near the Stony Hill Diner Friday evening when the man was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound toward Danbury, according to Bethel police.
16 High School Students From Fairfield County Injured In Bus Crash, State Police Say
A school bus carrying 29 high school students was involved in a single-vehicle crash that injured more than a dozen.The crash took place in Hartford County around 1:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12 on Route 15 in East Hartford.Sixteen students, most 16, and 17 years old, from Bridgeport, received minor inj…
Report Of Woman Jumping From Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge Under Investigation
A call of a woman jumping from an area bridge set off a large-scale investigation to find her. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge. According to Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the department received a...
Wrong-Way Driver Crashes SUV Into Car On I-91 In Rocky Hill, Police Say
Police are investigating a head-on, two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend on I-91 in Connecticut. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of Rocky Hill at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring was going the wrong way in...
Firefighters Respond To Blaze That Engulfs CT Garage
Firefighters responded to a Connecticut garage that was engulfed in flames in the early morning hours. Crews in Hartford County responded to a fire at a garage/barn with exposure to a residence at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department said. The structure is located...
Suspect Wanted For Stealing Packages From Front Porch In Fairfield County
With the holiday season in full swing, it's also a big time for delivery thefts. Police in Fairfield County received a report of an individual stealing packages off of a resident's front porch.Officers responded to a home on Great Hill Road in Darien at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after…
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Fire At Wheelabrator
2022-12-12@10:10pm–#Bridgeport CT– Eight tons of garbage was on fire at Wheelabrator and the firefighters STILL working without a contract went in that stink to put the fire out. After two years without a contract I guess they are use to garbage from the politicians who SAY they support first responders.
Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say
A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
Connecticut man accused of setting fires in town of Southeast
Investigators used an arson detection dog to learn an accelerant was used at some of the fires.
Neighbors fighting Saugatuck apartments appeal for donations
WESTPORT — The group fighting a plan to build a three-building, 157-unit apartment complex at the end of Hiawatha Lane Extension has issued a “urgent appeal” for donations. Save Old Saugatuck sent an email and posted the request on its website. It has a challenge to the...
Man Nabbed At Trumbull Mall With 13-Year-Old Girl In Stolen Car, Police Say
A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly being caught in a stolen vehicle at a Fairfield County mall with a 13-year-old girl he just met. The incident took place in Trumbull around 5:30 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull Police located the vehicle, which...
ID Released For Man Hit, Killed by Metro-North Train in Port Jervis
Officials have released the identity of a man who was killed after being struck by a Metro-North train in the area. The incident occurred in Orange County ar 9 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Fowler Street grade crossing in the city of Port Jervis. The man, identified as Anthony...
Person Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In Hudson Valley
A person was killed after being struck by a Metro-North train in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Orange County are 9 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Fowler Street grade crossing in the city of Port Jervis. According to the MTA, the person was struck by the train and killed.The perso…
Man seriously injured in Stony Brook motor vehicle crash
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a man in Stony Brook on Dec. 10. Marquice Campbell was driving a 2009 Mercedes Benz in the left lane of northbound Nicolls Road, between Nesconset Highway and Oxhead Road, when he attempted to cross into the right lane and struck a 2022 Honda CRV. He then lost control of the Mercedes, which traveled onto the right shoulder and continuing off the roadway, crashing into construction equipment, at approximately 4 p.m.
