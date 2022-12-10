The Westport Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle crash with a car in the Saugatuck River and a person trapped. The fire department responded with 3 engines, a rescue truck, and the Shift Commander. Units arrived and found a single car motor vehicle accident with the car coming to rest on its side in a creek adjacent to the Saugatuck River. The car was in approximately two feet of water. Firefighters wearing cold water rescue suits operated in the water and removed the lone occupant from the vehicle.

