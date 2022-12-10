Read full article on original website
gojacks.com
UT MARTIN VISITS FROST MONDAY
Game 11: South Dakota State (6-4) vs. UT Martin (3-5) Date and Time Monday, Dec. 12 - 6 p.m. South Dakota State hosts UT Martin Monday night in the first ever matchup between these programs. The Jackrabbits are 6-4 this year after knocking off No. 24/25 K-State Saturday afternoon in...
skylinesportsmt.com
Big Sky Breakdown – Montana State’s Vigen on South Dakota State
Montana State rolled in to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs with a 55-7 win over William & Mary in the quarterfinals on December 9, 2022 in Bozeman, Montana. The semifinal appearance is the third in a row for the fourth-seeded Bobcats. MSU plays at No. 1 South Dakota State...
herosports.com
2022 FCS Playoffs: SDSU vs. Montana State Tale of the Tape
No. 1 seed South Dakota State hosts No. 4 Montana State on Saturday in one of the FCS semifinal games. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2. Here’s a tale of the tape breakdown of the teams statistically. SDSUStatMSU. 12-1Record12-1 4thSOS13th. 0.463 (14th)3rd down...
gojacks.com
MEN'S HOOPS TO TAKE ON MOUNT MARTY, BELLEVUE
Games 12 & 13: South Dakota State (4-7) | vs. Mount Marty (5-9) & Bellevue (8-4) Date and Time Monday, Dec. 12 - 8:15 p.m. | Wednesday, December 14 - 7 p.m. Stream (Gm 13) GoJacks.com/Watch ($) Audio GoJacks.com. Live Stats GoJacksLive.com. Tickets JackrabbitTickets.com. Mount Marty Home Page. Bellevue Home...
gojacks.com
JACKRABBITS OUTLAST NO. 24/25 K-STATE
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The South Dakota State women's basketball team held off a late surge by No. 24/25 Kansas State to beat the Wildcats 82-78 Saturday afternoon at Municipal Auditorium. SDSU moves to 6-4 on the season and 2-1 against ranked opponents this year. K-State is now 9-2. Four...
abc17news.com
Selland, South Dakota State women top No. 25 Kansas State
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Myah Selland scored nine of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and South Dakota State held off No. 24 Kansas State 82-78, the Jackrabbits’ third win over a ranked team this season. South Dakota State never trailed after the first quarter and had a 71-57 lead when Madysen Vlastuin drained a 3-pointer with seven minutes to go. Gabby Gregory brought the Wildcats back with 12 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter. Serena Sundell scored with 10 seconds remaining to bring Kansas State within 79-76. Tori Nelson had a pair of free throws after a quick foul and Brylee Glenn made a layup with three seconds left. Nelson then hit 1 of 2 from the line to ice the game.
gojacks.com
JACKS COMPLETE HISTORIC COMEBACK TO BEAT EAGS
BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota State men's basketball team completed an improbable comeback, trailing by 23 points with less than nine minutes to play, and ended up claiming a 77-76 victory over Eastern Washington in Frost Arena on Saturday. The Jackrabbits rally began following a 3-pointer by the...
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm causing power outages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
kiwaradio.com
Fog, Followed By ‘Significant Storm System’ Forecast By NWS Sioux Falls
Northwest Iowa — The National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the next several days, that includes periods of dense fog, followed by a significant storm system. Stay on top of the weather with KIWA-AM 1550, FM-100.7 and FM-105.3. Hazardous Weather Outlook...
KELOLAND TV
Big storm coming for the work week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A strong storm system will enter the plains from the southwest. This will tap into plenty of gulf moisture and bring increasing chances for rain and snow to much of the central and northern plains. In KELOLAND, we’ll have periods of drizzle and freezing...
KELOLAND TV
Major winter storm to strike KELOLAND this week
Winter storm headlines continue to expand in KELOLAND. New today are the counties in northeast SD and SW MN. We expect a large amount of mixed precipitation with this storm north and east of Sioux Falls, so icing may become a problem starting Monday night into Tuesday. Folks west of the James Valley have a very high chance of heavy snow, with high chances of over 1 foot in portions of KELOLAND yet to be determined.
Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future
A $100 million investment in the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo building would translate into another 100 days of use each year and another half-million dollars in economic impact for the Sioux Falls area. Those figures represented just a few of the conclusions from a consultant who presented to a Monday meeting of the Minnehaha County […] The post Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Frankie Says ‘Be Prepared for Massive Winter Storm in South Dakota’
Another big snowstorm is heading our way. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday (December 12) afternoon and night. Your Tuesday (December 13) morning commute could be a little dicey. On Tuesday, expect rain, snow, freezing rain, and wind. That's the official forecast. That...
dakotanewsnow.com
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a car rolled on I-29 in the northbound median. The accident happened at mile marker 91. Authorities have not said whether or not anyone sustained injuries. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
KELOLAND TV
When will see more snow and lightning?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the winter precip arrived in Sioux Falls it started as freezing rain and sleet. Then eventually switched to snow in Sioux Falls Thursday evening, and it was more than what people bargained for. KELOLAND Weather online resources. Anytime lightning is present when it...
kelo.com
Updated forecast ahead of incoming winter storm system
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As another round of mixed precipitation makes its way into the region, here is the latest update on what to expect. Areas north and east of the Sioux Falls Metro should expect significant icing from freezing rain ahead of the falling snow. The National...
KELOLAND TV
Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week
We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
kelo.com
Snowfall totals around the area vary widely following Thursday’s snowstorm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has been gathering snowfall reports following Thursday’s snowstorm. While their office at Joe Foss Field reported receiving 7.4 inches of snow, totals in Sioux Falls varied widely depending on where you live. Southeastern Sioux Falls saw...
gowatertown.net
Semi rollover north of Arlington injures truck driver
ARLINGTON, S.D.–A truck driver from Howard was injured Friday when the semi he was driving rolled north of Arlington. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says 37 year-old Tom Jeffers was attempting a turn to go northbound when the semi began to slide on snow and rolled into a ditch.
dakotanewsnow.com
Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The crash of a prison transport van on December 6th is certainly concerning on its own. However, when correctional officers tell our I-Team that the crash and subsequent death of the passenger could have been prevented, it developed into another call for change at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.
