Kan. woman admits driving drunk in crash that killed pedestrian

SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas woman charged in connection with a fatal DUI crash in January has entered a guilty plea. Haley Wilkinson, 30, admitted to driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident in connection to the death of 44-year-old John Eyster of Wichita, according to the Sedgwick County District attorney's office.
Police bust financial crime ring in Kansas, recover stolen property

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities obtained a search warrant as part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving multiple people and jurisdictions. Early Monday, officers with the Wichita Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team – with assistance from the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, Harvey County Sheriff's Office,...
🏀 Shockers rout MVSU; Break 38-year-old school record

WICHITA, Kan. -- Wichita State toppled Mississippi Valley State, 71-48, Tuesday evening at Charles Koch Arena and broke a 38-year-old school record for turnover margin. The Shockers (6-4) forced 23 Delta Devil turnovers while committing just three to finish at +20. It's the largest margin this season in a game involving two NCAA Division I schools.
