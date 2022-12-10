SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas woman charged in connection with a fatal DUI crash in January has entered a guilty plea. Haley Wilkinson, 30, admitted to driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident in connection to the death of 44-year-old John Eyster of Wichita, according to the Sedgwick County District attorney's office.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO