19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Gamecocks commitments see significant jump in recruiting rankings
Two South Carolina commitments saw a significant increase in their respective recruiting rankings on Tuesday. Jalon Kilgore began the day as the No. 434 overall recruit in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. He was rated as an 89 and was listed as a three-star. Now, Kilgore is a...
Loggains on Rattler: 'He is the biggest recruit since my wife'
New South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has already hit the recruiting trail for the Gamecocks, however, he knows there is one player currently on the roster that will be one of his top recruits. Quarterback Spencer Rattler will have a decision to make soon whether he wants to enter...
Beamer talks opt outs, Gamecocks entering NCAA Transfer Portal
When South Carolina makes its way down to Jacksonville for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl to face off against Notre Dame, it won’t have the same roster that it last took the field with. The Gamecocks (8-4) have seen some attrition to their roster since the win over their in-state...
WLTX.com
Zacch Pickens calls it a career at Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Monday was a big day for Zacch Pickens who took part in Fall Commencement at South Carolina. Hours before walking across the stage at the Colonial Life Arena, Zacch and other Gamecock athletes who are graduating took part in a ring ceremony and photos at Williams-Brice Stadium.
rockytopinsider.com
South Carolina Hires Former Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator
South Carolina football hired Arkansas’ tight end coach Dowell Loggains as its newest offensive coordinator Monday afternoon. Loggains replaces Marcus Satterfield who left Columbia after two seasons to become the newest offensive coordinator at Nebraska. The 42-year old Loggains has ties to the Volunteer State spending six seasons on the Tennessee Titans coaching staff— the last two as offensive coordinator.
South Carolina wards off upset, downs Presbyterian
Gregory Jackson II poured in 18 points as South Carolina dodged an upset bid by Presbyterian with a 68-57 victory
Clemson lands commitment from star in-state running back
Clemson has picked up a commitment from a prolific in-state running back. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) star Jarvis Green announced his pledge to the Tigers on Tuesday afternoon. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior in (...)
WYFF4.com
Cooke, reserves lead No. 1 South Carolina women over Liberty
COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) Zia Cooke scored a season-high 20 points and No. 1 South Carolina, boosted by coach Dawn Staley’s early substitutions, beat Liberty 88-39 on Sunday. The Gamecocks (9-0) returned from a week-long break for exams. Not liking what she saw from her starting five, Staley...
Football World Reacts To Massive Running Back Transfer
South Carolina's leading rusher is reportedly on the move. According to The Athletic's Max Olson, "South Carolina RB MarShawn Lloyd has entered the portal." Adding, "Lloyd led the Gamecocks in rushing this season, had 749 total yards and 11 TDs. Former top-50 recruit." The football world reacted to Lloyd's transfer...
SEC East Team Dealt two Major Transfer Portal Blows on Monday
An SEC East team is dealing with the harsh realities of the Transfer Portal. Could Georgia target one of the players?
hitthatline.com
Report says Dowell Loggains accepting OC spot at South Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has more than players to replace. Tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is apparently headed to South Carolina as the offensive coordinator for Shane Beamer. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.com put the story out, citing a source. Many thought Razorbacks offensive coordinator Kendal Briles...
Surprise Phone Call From Dabo Swinney Ends In Clemson Offer for 2023 RB Jarvis Green
2023 RB Jarvis Green has finally picked up the long-awaited offer from the Clemson Tigers.
diehardsport.com
Top SEC Freshman RB Enters Transfer Portal
MarShawn Lloyd, a former four-star recruit and top freshman RB for the South Carolina Gamecocks, has entered his name into the transfer portal:. Lloyd, a Hyattsville, Maryland product, was ranked as a top 50 recruit in the 2022 class.
SAC addresses Wolves playoffs omission
NEWBERRY — The South Atlantic Conference has released a statement in regards to Newberry College’s omission from NCAA Division II playoffs. Following a victory against Mars Hill for the South Atlantic Conference championship this season, the Newberry College Wolves were not selected to go further into the NCAA Division II playoffs. With the wolves boasting a 7-2 in-conference season and a 9-2 overall season, this decision made by the NCAA was met with questions.
WLTX.com
Lugoff lottery winner turns small win into nice jackpot by playing again
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Lottery wins often amount to little more than a few extra dollars at best, but for a lucky South Carolina man, a little persistence paid off. The South Carolina Education Lottery announced on Thursday that a winning ticket sold in Lugoff was actually bought with the winnings of another.
WIS-TV
Grand Opening of Fisher House Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS Anchor Judi Gatson will be on hand at the grand opening of Fisher House Columbia. The Fisher House will be located on the secure campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The event happens at the Fisher House location starting at 4 p.m....
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in South Carolina, officials say
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gunshots were fired near a power station in Ridgeway, South Carolina Wednesday, Duke Energy confirmed to Queen City News. Officials said gunfire was reported near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. No one was injured in the incident and no outages were reported. There were also no reports […]
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison
Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Restaurants in Colombia, South Carolina – (With CHEESY Photos)
Pizza Time! Let’s Gooo! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Columbia that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, the pizza chain cardboard won’t do.
abccolumbia.com
The Spirit of Lake Murray to set sail again Spring 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Spirit, Lake Murray’s only large charter vessel is expected to return in the Spring of 2023. The 80-foot yacht sailed from 2009-2019 and offered dinner cruises, sightseeing trips, and corporate events. She was purchased by Lake Murray Tour Partners in October and sailed to her new home near Agnew Lake Service in Ballentine, where she is undergoing a major overhaul.
