southeastagnet.com
NSP Announces Winners in its Sorghum Yield Contest
Announcing the winners in a sorghum industry contest. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. National Sorghum Producers announced the winners of the 2022 Sorghum Yield Contest. This year’s Bin Buster Award winners are Brant and Amy Peterson of Winsome Farms in Kansas. They had the top yield in the contest at 245.8 bushels per acre.
southeastagnet.com
Alabama Beef Checkoff Plan Approved for 2023
Producers and others who serve on the Alabama Beef Checkoff Council met last week in Montgomery and approved the marketing plan for programs to be implemented in 2023. Alabama Cattlemen’s Association (ACA) Executive Vice President, Erin Beasley, says the plan includes using both state and national beef checkoff dollars.
southeastagnet.com
Speakers Announced: Georgia Cotton Commission Annual Meeting Jan. 25, 2023
The Georgia Cotton Commission has announced the guest speakers for the commission’s annual meeting scheduled for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the University of Georgia (UGA) Tifton Campus Conference Center in Tifton, Georgia. The annual meeting is held in conjunction with the UGA Cotton Production Workshop conducted by the UGA Research and Extension Cotton Team.
Is Georgia headed for a recession? Here’s what economists predict
Georgia’s economy will enter a mild, short recession early next year that should only persist for about six months, the dean of the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business said Friday. The downturn will be prompted by the series of interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve board...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia net tax revenues decrease
ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections for November decreased $2.4 million compared to a year ago. The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in November totaled almost $2.29 billion for a decrease of $2.4 million, or -0.1 percent, compared to November 2021 when net tax collections totaled just over $2.29 billion. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled $12.61 billion for an increase of $741.7 million, or 6.2 percent, over FY 2022.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
New Georgia laws that will be in effect starting January
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation into law in 2022 that will not go into effect until next year. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but the General Assembly delayed the effective dates of the following laws, which will come into force on Jan. 1, 2023. Increased tax […]
One Georgia City Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the hardest working cites across the country.
WSFA
Alabama getting more money for broadband expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s broadband expansion fund is getting a big boost of $6 million to enhance the internet in rural areas. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure plan and there are specific uses for it. However, not everyone is sold on the plan. Unlike past allocated...
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Heavy rain likely when storms reach Georgia tonight
North Georgia is at risk of severe weather when a destructive winter storm reaches the region late Wednesday, but its impacts won’t be anything like those experienced in other parts of the South.
orangeandbluepress.com
Alabama SNAP Eligibility
SNAP Eligibility Test: Gross Income, Net Income and Asset Test. Depending on the state where you belong and on the household members you have be it and elderly (over 60) or a disabled member, your household may be exempted from the Gross income, Net income. and Asset tests. According to a published post by snapscreener, SNAP eligibility requirements in Alabama were expanded beyond the standard federal SNAP eligibility requirements. Net income is difficult to calculate when compared to the Gross income and Asset tests due to its straightforward attributes.
Alabama Medical Cannabis License Application evaluators wanted
MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama is accepting applications for Medical Marijuana licenses, and the University of South Alabama is looking for professionals to review, evaluate and score applications for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has partnered with USA to coordinate the review, evaluation, and...
New Alabama Laws For 2023 That You Should Know
Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
State of Georgia DOT awards $152 million in October construction contracts
ATLANTA – During the October 2022 State Transportation Board meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced it awarded 25 projects valued at approximately $152,464,122. The largest single investment, worth approximately $9 million, was awarded to The Scruggs Company. This resurfacing project consists of 10.33 miles of milling and plant...
WAFF
Price of eggs skyrocketing
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to USDA data, the national average cost of a dozen eggs is over 3 dollars. That’s by far the most in the last decade. Across North Alabama, the average cost of a single egg is around 50 cents. That’s more than a year ago.
Alabama pension fund for state, local government retirees loses $2.5 billion during ‘most difficult year’
The fund that supports pensions for state employees and local government employees in Alabama suffered investment losses of 13 percent during the state’s last fiscal year, a net decline of $2.5 billion. “This particular fiscal year was probably the most difficult that I’ve ever seen in my years of...
AJC Investigation: Georgia failed to report jail deaths to feds
Questions by an Atlanta newspaper about jail deaths omitted from a required quarterly report led to discovery that more than 100 such deaths were left out of Georgia reports to the U.S. Justice Department. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discovered the initial errors while reporting on the record numbers of deaths in some of Georgia’s largest jails.
southeastagnet.com
Around the State with Commissioner Pate
In our weekly “Around the State with Commissioner Rick Pate” Commissioner, Christmas is almost here. Do you have any recommendations for those looking to purchase gifts?. Visit their website to learn more, or go to their Facebook page. And that’s our weekly Around the State with Alabama Department...
Albany Herald
State under fire for abrupt cutoff of rental help applications
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has received an inquiry from the state’s Democratic congressional members over the agency’s decision to stop accepting new applications for a $1.1 billion program designed to keep thousands of families with a roof over their heads. Six Democratic members...
Georgia DOT, Indeed to host virtual job fair for locations statewide
The Georgia Department of Transportation and Indeed.com have partnered to host a virtual job fair on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for positions across the state, offering jobs on the spot.
