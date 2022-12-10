ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
southeastagnet.com

NSP Announces Winners in its Sorghum Yield Contest

Announcing the winners in a sorghum industry contest. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. National Sorghum Producers announced the winners of the 2022 Sorghum Yield Contest. This year’s Bin Buster Award winners are Brant and Amy Peterson of Winsome Farms in Kansas. They had the top yield in the contest at 245.8 bushels per acre.
KANSAS STATE
southeastagnet.com

Alabama Beef Checkoff Plan Approved for 2023

Producers and others who serve on the Alabama Beef Checkoff Council met last week in Montgomery and approved the marketing plan for programs to be implemented in 2023. Alabama Cattlemen’s Association (ACA) Executive Vice President, Erin Beasley, says the plan includes using both state and national beef checkoff dollars.
ALABAMA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Speakers Announced: Georgia Cotton Commission Annual Meeting Jan. 25, 2023

The Georgia Cotton Commission has announced the guest speakers for the commission’s annual meeting scheduled for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the University of Georgia (UGA) Tifton Campus Conference Center in Tifton, Georgia. The annual meeting is held in conjunction with the UGA Cotton Production Workshop conducted by the UGA Research and Extension Cotton Team.
TIFTON, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia net tax revenues decrease

ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections for November decreased $2.4 million compared to a year ago. The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in November totaled almost $2.29 billion for a decrease of $2.4 million, or -0.1 percent, compared to November 2021 when net tax collections totaled just over $2.29 billion. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled $12.61 billion for an increase of $741.7 million, or 6.2 percent, over FY 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

New Georgia laws that will be in effect starting January

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation into law in 2022 that will not go into effect until next year. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but the General Assembly delayed the effective dates of the following laws, which will come into force on Jan. 1, 2023.  Increased tax […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSFA

Alabama getting more money for broadband expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s broadband expansion fund is getting a big boost of $6 million to enhance the internet in rural areas. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure plan and there are specific uses for it. However, not everyone is sold on the plan. Unlike past allocated...
ALABAMA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Alabama SNAP Eligibility

SNAP Eligibility Test: Gross Income, Net Income and Asset Test. Depending on the state where you belong and on the household members you have be it and elderly (over 60) or a disabled member, your household may be exempted from the Gross income, Net income. and Asset tests. According to a published post by snapscreener, SNAP eligibility requirements in Alabama were expanded beyond the standard federal SNAP eligibility requirements. Net income is difficult to calculate when compared to the Gross income and Asset tests due to its straightforward attributes.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Alabama Medical Cannabis License Application evaluators wanted

MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama is accepting applications for Medical Marijuana licenses, and the University of South Alabama is looking for professionals to review, evaluate and score applications for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has partnered with USA to coordinate the review, evaluation, and...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

New Alabama Laws For 2023 That You Should Know

Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Price of eggs skyrocketing

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to USDA data, the national average cost of a dozen eggs is over 3 dollars. That’s by far the most in the last decade. Across North Alabama, the average cost of a single egg is around 50 cents. That’s more than a year ago.
ALABAMA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Around the State with Commissioner Pate

In our weekly “Around the State with Commissioner Rick Pate” Commissioner, Christmas is almost here. Do you have any recommendations for those looking to purchase gifts?. Visit their website to learn more, or go to their Facebook page. And that’s our weekly Around the State with Alabama Department...
ALABAMA STATE
Albany Herald

State under fire for abrupt cutoff of rental help applications

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has received an inquiry from the state’s Democratic congressional members over the agency’s decision to stop accepting new applications for a $1.1 billion program designed to keep thousands of families with a roof over their heads. Six Democratic members...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy