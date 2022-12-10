Read full article on original website
AL KHOR, Qatar, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mike Tyson claimed that everybody has a plan, until they get punched in the face, which is precisely what happened to Morocco when they were bounced out of the World Cup in a 2-0 defeat by heavyweights France in their semi-final clash on Wednesday.
DOHA/RABAT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Moroccans slumped with disappointment on Wednesday after their team's semi-final defeat to France, but were still pumped with pride for a World Cup run that spurred tears of joy across Africa and the Arab world.
This World Cup semifinal match is a special one. Morocco made history by becoming the first African nation and first Arab nation to reach this point in the tournament.
