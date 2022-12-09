Top scorers square off in Dallas-Milwaukee matchup

Milwaukee Bucks (18-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-11, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -1

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Dallas takes on Milwaukee. Doncic ranks first in the NBA averaging 32.9 points per game and Antetokounmpo is second in the league averaging 32.1 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 10-3 at home. Dallas is fourth in the league giving up only 108.7 points per game while holding opponents to 47.9% shooting.

The Bucks are 6-3 in road games. Milwaukee is the NBA leader with 36.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 9.1.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 124-115 on Nov. 28, with Antetokounmpo scoring 30 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 32.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals. Spencer Dinwiddie is shooting 44.7% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for Dallas.

Brook Lopez averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 41% from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is shooting 52.8% and averaging 25.2 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 115.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 115.3 points, 45.1 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: None listed.

Bucks: Wesley Matthews: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.