It's been a big year of bar & restaurant openings around San Diego County, so we have listed off our top 22 new spots of 2022. There have been dozens of new restaurants, bars, and brewpubs unveiled around San Diego in 2022, but we've narrowed it down to the 22 most exciting new establishments to launch this year. Also be sure to check out our expansive list of more than 70 impending openings we're excited for in the new year.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO