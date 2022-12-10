Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Theatre at the Welk’s 2023 Season Features Musicals Based on Classic Hit Films
The Theatre at the Welk in Escondido has revealed its 2023 musical theater season, which opens Jan. 28. The season includes plays based on holiday and comedy classics and a smash hit film with a very famous soundtrack:. The Marvelous Wonderettes, Jan. 28 to March 26, 2023 – A nostalgic...
Thrifting is growing in popularity this holiday season in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — If you're looking for ways to save this holiday season, secondhand shopping could help your wallet. Experts said more people are shopping at thrift stores to buy their gifts. Browsing the aisles at the new Salvation Army Thrift Store in Otay Mesa, not many shoppers wanted...
sandiegoville.com
San Diego's 22 Most Exciting Restaurant & Bar Openings Of 2022
It's been a big year of bar & restaurant openings around San Diego County, so we have listed off our top 22 new spots of 2022. There have been dozens of new restaurants, bars, and brewpubs unveiled around San Diego in 2022, but we've narrowed it down to the 22 most exciting new establishments to launch this year. Also be sure to check out our expansive list of more than 70 impending openings we're excited for in the new year.
Mission Bay Parade of Lights attracts dozens
The San Diego Parade of Lights may be canceled for Sunday because of expected rain and storms, but dozens of people showed up to the Mission Bay Parade of Lights Saturday.
San Diego Channel
Exploring San Diego: Things to do December 15 - 18
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the price of a movie ticket, guests will be walking through acres of brilliantly lit trees and magical cottages at the Enchanted Village. Dog lovers rejoice! Deck the paws with your pups in the Gaslamp and get into the holiday spirit with your best holiday costume.
coolsandiegosights.com
Pelicans made of sand take flight in Coronado!
Pelicans made of sand live inside the Coronado Community Center!. This extraordinary art is found on a wall near the community center’s front desk. The bas-relief sandcast sculpture of pelicans taking flight was created by artist Charles R. Faust, whose incredible work can be seen all around San Diego.
News 8 KFMB
Inglourious Bagels, a New York style bagel shop, opens in Carlsbad
Inglourious Bagels, is located in the La Costa neighborhood of Carlsbad at 6955 El Camino Real. Visit: inglouriousbagels.com.
kusi.com
Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little Tommy Sablan’s Breaking & Entering Christmas was successful once again. The San Diego community came together to change the life of a family in need. The whole event was broadcasted live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.
NBC San Diego
Big? Yes. Balloons? Yes. Bay? No — San Diego's Holiday Bowl Parade Route Changed
The annual big bay balloon parade will be taking place this year out of sight of San Diego Bay. Holiday Bowl officials announced Monday that the route for the event, which is attended by tens of thousands of San Diegans and thousands of out-of-town football fans, was altered, due to a cruise ship docking that day near the Broadway Pier.
News 8 KFMB
Woman details close-up encounter with Red-tailed Hawk in Santee
SANTEE, Calif. — A Santee resident shared video with CBS 8 of a hawk perched atop a car in her community with a meal gripped in its talons. Ashley Compton was outside her home around 8 a.m. on December 11 when she noticed a bird on top of one of the vehicles – but it wasn’t just any bird; it appeared to be a Red-tailed Hawk.
coolsandiegosights.com
Walking past the forgotten town of Bernardo.
Did you know there used to be a town named Bernardo in what is now San Diego’s North County?. Bernardo was a tiny town between Escondido and Rancho Bernardo, where Lake Hodges is located today. The creation of Lake Hodges in 1918, accomplished by damming the Bernardo River (now...
Canceled: Sunday’s San Diego Bay Parade of Lights
The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, scheduled for Dec. 11, is now canceled due to a weather advisory, said the event coordinator in a press release Saturday.
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023
Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
ranchosantafereview.com
Pickleball tournament raises $12,500 to fight cancer North County community news
Wild Wonders hosts a Winter Wonders and Holiday Lights tour of its Bonsall wild animal refuge, which will showcase its nocturnal animals. Visitors meet several animal ambassadors while strolling the 5-acre facility that has been decorated for the season. Each family will be led one at a time by a keeper. Tours are at 4:30 p.m. this Thursday Dec. 15 through Jan. 1, excluding Dec. 25. Cost is $39 for ages 12 and up and $20 for children ages 5-11. Visit wildwonders.org/winter-wonders-and-holiday-lights.
'Plug those openings' | Pest control expert explains Downtown San Diego rat explosion
SAN DIEGO — Last week, CBS 8 reported about people in San Diego reporting a major uptick in rats downtown. A local pest control company explained what factors might be causing people to see more of them out on the streets. "Usually this starts to be a busy time,...
San Diego's homelessness outreach workers are some of the most underpaid, study says
San Diego ranks 14th out of 18 cities in a study when it comes to pay as a percentage of a living wage.
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County as people, City of San Diego and event organizers are prepared for the weather.
Storm makes it likely more water will have to be released from Lake Hodges
While rain is usually a very welcome sight for officials who oversee the City of San Diego's drinking water supply, Monday's storm will, at least in part, not provide its usual benefits.
SDPD: South American gang targeting high-end homes back at it again
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police said a gang that's been targeting high-end homes is back at it. They’re known as the “South American Theft Group.” It’s believed since last year, they've broken into dozens of homes throughout the county. And just within the last...
