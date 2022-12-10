A frosty mix of snow and rain is expected to coat the New York City area later this week as a powerful storm system continues to move across the country. “There will be mixed precipitation [in New York] at some points over the course of Thursday into the first few hours of Friday,” FOX Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate told The Post on Tuesday morning. “The division between rain and snow is going to be really close to New York City itself,” he continued. “Somebody in the New York metro area will see snow. Here in the city, I think it will be...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO