Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health insurance to undocumented immigrants
The Biden administration has approved an application by Washington state to expand health insurance access for all residents regardless of immigration status by allowing it to forgo requirements set by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Treasury Department approved Washington’s application for a State Innovation Waiver,…
Elon Musk hits back at former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who accused the billionaire of mocking the LGBTQ community by misusing gender pronouns
Musk said "forcing" gender pronouns on people and "implicity ostracizing" them is "neither good nor kind to anyone."
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
KTVZ
Empty pharmacy shelves shine a light on vulnerabilities in US drug supplies
Scarcity of several high-profile prescription drugs, such as the antibiotic amoxicillin and the ADHD treatment Adderall, have had some patients searching pharmacies and rationing pills, and now parents in some areas are having to hunt to find over-the-counter pain- and fever-reducing medications for their sick kids. So what’s going with...
US scientists announce fusion energy breakthrough
WASHINGTON (AP) — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced a “major scientific breakthrough” Tuesday in the decades-long quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars. Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it, something called net energy gain, the Energy Department said. The achievement will pave the way for advancements in national defense and the future of clean power, Granholm and other officials said. Granholm was appearing alongside Livermore researchers at a news conference in Washington.
KTVZ
US government budget deficit increased in November
The US government recorded a monthly budget deficit of $249 billion in November, a 30% increase from a year earlier amid increased spending and falling revenue, the Treasury Department reported Monday. Federal budget outlays increased by $28 billion, or 6% in November, with agencies such as the Education Department reporting...
Why a Montana tribe is suing the United States for better law enforcement
The BIA has not responded to any questions posed by CBS News about Christy Woodenthigh's case, the investigation into her death, or how federal law enforcement is conducted throughout the reservation.
KTVZ
Railroad unions hopeful Biden will act to give workers paid sick time
Railroad workers could get the paid sick days that were at the heart of their threat to go on strike — if the Biden administration steps in with an executive order. Workers have been unsuccessful getting their demands for paid sick leave met through months of negotiations with the freight rail companies, or through congressional action.
KTVZ
‘Unprecedented’ strike: 100,000 UK nurses set to walk off the job
Nurses in the United Kingdom have reached breaking point. As many as 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing will walk out across England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Thursday in the first of two days of strikes this month to protest poor pay and working conditions. They plan to walk out again on December 20. (Nurses in Scotland are negotiating a separate pay offer.)
KTVZ
Vaccine fatigue is leaving the US vulnerable to flu
The flu season ramped up early in the United States this year, but vaccination rates are far from keeping pace. Flu vaccines are always a tough sell for Americans. The US Department of Health and Human Services set a target vaccination rate of 70% in the Healthy People 2030 plan. But less than half of the population has actually gotten their annual flu shot each year for at least the past decade.
Frosty mix of snow, rain expected in NYC area this week
A frosty mix of snow and rain is expected to coat the New York City area later this week as a powerful storm system continues to move across the country. “There will be mixed precipitation [in New York] at some points over the course of Thursday into the first few hours of Friday,” FOX Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate told The Post on Tuesday morning. “The division between rain and snow is going to be really close to New York City itself,” he continued. “Somebody in the New York metro area will see snow. Here in the city, I think it will be...
KTVZ
Brittney Griner reunites with her family at Texas military facility, where she got some barbecue and made her first dunk since her release
Freed from a Russian penal colony and back on American soil, WNBA star Brittney Griner got her first taste of a return to normal life at a Texas military facility over the weekend. The Olympic gold medalist and basketball superstar arrived at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio Friday...
KTVZ
Lawmakers should prepare for one-week funding stopgap as negotiations continue, Schumer says
The House and Senate are expected to pass a short-term extension to avert a government shutdown at the end of the week, which would give negotiators more time to try to secure a broader full-year funding deal. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that senators should be prepared...
KTVZ
Betting on a market bounce? You may be waiting a while
‘Tis the season for Wall Street strategists to pack their clients’ inboxes with market predictions for 2023. A lot of what pours in around this time of year is fascinating and rigorous research, but a lot is also moot. It’s simply impossible to predict what will happen over the next 365 days and how that might impact markets: At the end of last year, Goldman Sachs analysts predicted that the S&P 500 would close out 2022 at 5,100 points. Morgan Stanley predicted a more bearish 4,400. The S&P 500 closed on Friday at 3,934.
KTVZ
Jan. 6 defendant pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter
A Texas man charged in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol pleaded guilty Monday to threatening Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter shortly after the riot. On January 6, in the hours after the Capitol had been cleared of rioters, Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, posted a Tweet saying, “Impeach.” Garret Miller replied: “Assassinate AOC.”
