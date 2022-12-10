Police Say The ‘Catfishing’ Officer Who Killed A California Family Then Shot Himself In The Head With His Service Weapon!

Read full article on original website
Criminal justice expert says deputies justified in Edwards home search
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A criminal justice expert said Tuesday that Washington County, Virginia deputies were justified in the emergency search of the home of Austin Lee Edwards, a a deputy accused of a triple homicide in California. Edwards is accused of catfishing a teenage girl in Riverside, California before traveling there and killing […]
Deputies took items from California killer’s home in Saltville
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office removed items from the home of a suspected killer in California while officials in that state were trying to apprehend him. Sheriff Blake Andis’ office reported deputies made an emergency entrance into the Saltville residence of Austin Edwards to make sure there were no further victims and to the status of his agency-issued equipment. The update said the officers found that Edwards’ revolver was missing from his holster. The other items collected included other guns assigned to him along with a bullet-proof vest and his uniform.
Man Arrested After Allegedly Riding Toy Scooter On US 23
A man from California was arrested on Friday afternoon for allegedly driving a toy scooter on US 23. Police received several calls claiming the man was traveling at speeds of 5 – 10 miles an hour. This is said to have caused a buildup of traffic with several near collisions.
Without a Trace: The Murder of Janina Jefferson
WISE COUNTY, Va. — It has been six years since Janina Jefferson was murdered in Wise County, Virginia. Her ex-husband Eric Jones is the prime suspect, and is charged with her murder, but he has never been found. News 5's Andrew McClung spoke with Jefferson's family members and investigators, about the investigation and the hunt for Jones.
Man arrested in Kentucky transferred into JCPD custody
Michael Needham was taken into custody by the Johnson City Police Department on Monday on charges of burglary (2 counts), theft over $2,500 (2 counts), vandalism under $1,000, and possession of an anti-theft device (2 counts). The arrest stems from Walmart loss prevention reporting a shoplifting at 3111 Browns Mill...
SCSO: 12-year-old student pointed BB gun at school bus after fight
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 12-year-old might face 24 counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated reckless endangerment after allegedly pointing a BB gun resembling a shotgun at a bus full of students, Sullivan County authorities say. A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that deputies responded to Beulah […]
Woman with unrestrained baby in passenger seat tries to ram patrol car, deputies say
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A mother from Virginia is facing multiple charges after officials said she tried to ram into the back of a deputy’s patrol car with her unrestrained baby in the passenger seat. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Katie Bowes was arrested...
Search warrants served at 10 locations, including one in Fontana; nine arrests are made during week-long operation
Search warrants were served at 10 locations, including one in Fontana, and a total of nine persons were arrested during a week-long targeted crime suppression effort in the Inland Empire, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department’s...
Santa Ana Mother Fatally Shot in Front of Husband and Son
A Santa Ana mother of three died after being shot in front of her husband and son last week. Police believe the intended targets were two teens who were captured on surveillance video running from the gunfire. NBC4 spoke with the woman's husband who is desperately asking the community for...
Motorist Killed in Collision with Fire Engine Identified
A motorist killed when his sedan crashed into a fire engine stopped because of a separate accident on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as an 18-year-old Fontana man. Anthony Bouslaiby was fatally injured about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, roughly a half-mile west...
Inmate dead after alleged attack at local prison
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is investigating after an inmate died following an alleged attack at a local prison.
Co-Workers of California Cop Who Killed 3 Took Materials from His Property Before Official Search
The California cop who killed three people’s coworkers stole from his home before the official search. An eyewitness and The Times’ footage showed Austin Lee Edwards’ coworkers taking a sheriff’s truck and a black garbage bag from his property the night before the search. Edwards killed the mother and grandparents of a 15-year-old girl he “catfished” online.
Prison officials: Inmate killed in attack at Virginia prison
Authorities say an inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison is dead after another prisoner apparently attacked him Sunday afternoon.
Inmate dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
An inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside died today, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went to the man’s cell about 1:55 a.m. on a report of “an unresponsive male inmate.”
Inmate killed after alleged attack at Wallens Ridge identified
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has identified an inmate who died after an alleged attack inside Wallens Ridge State Prison.
California man zip-tied and set on fire during carjacking, sheriff says
A man was zip-tied at gunpoint and set on fire by at least three people that stole his vehicle late Wednesday in Northern California, according to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office.
Police interview of juveniles legal without notifying parents, SCSO spokesman says
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office detectives legally interviewed Sullivan Heights Middle School students last week without their parents’ prior knowledge, a sheriff’s spokesman said. The interviews were concerning what law enforcement later alleged was a fake report Monday morning from band director Eddie Dalton, who...
2 dead in Mt. Angel murder-suicide, police confirm
MT. ANGEL Ore. (KPTV) – A murder-suicide in Mt. Angel has left two people dead, according to the Mt. Angel Police Department. Officers with the Mt. Angel P.D. responded just before 6 p.m. Nov. 27 to a home in the 600 block of St. Mary’s Avenue on reports of a suicide attempt.
