Riverside, CA

Police Say The ‘Catfishing’ Officer Who Killed A California Family Then Shot Himself In The Head With His Service Weapon!

By Karan Siradi
trendingwork.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
993thex.com

Deputies took items from California killer’s home in Saltville

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office removed items from the home of a suspected killer in California while officials in that state were trying to apprehend him. Sheriff Blake Andis’ office reported deputies made an emergency entrance into the Saltville residence of Austin Edwards to make sure there were no further victims and to the status of his agency-issued equipment. The update said the officers found that Edwards’ revolver was missing from his holster. The other items collected included other guns assigned to him along with a bullet-proof vest and his uniform.
SALTVILLE, VA
q95fm.net

Man Arrested After Allegedly Riding Toy Scooter On US 23

A man from California was arrested on Friday afternoon for allegedly driving a toy scooter on US 23. Police received several calls claiming the man was traveling at speeds of 5 – 10 miles an hour. This is said to have caused a buildup of traffic with several near collisions.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wcyb.com

Without a Trace: The Murder of Janina Jefferson

WISE COUNTY, Va. — It has been six years since Janina Jefferson was murdered in Wise County, Virginia. Her ex-husband Eric Jones is the prime suspect, and is charged with her murder, but he has never been found. News 5's Andrew McClung spoke with Jefferson's family members and investigators, about the investigation and the hunt for Jones.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Man arrested in Kentucky transferred into JCPD custody

Michael Needham was taken into custody by the Johnson City Police Department on Monday on charges of burglary (2 counts), theft over $2,500 (2 counts), vandalism under $1,000, and possession of an anti-theft device (2 counts). The arrest stems from Walmart loss prevention reporting a shoplifting at 3111 Browns Mill...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

SCSO: 12-year-old student pointed BB gun at school bus after fight

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 12-year-old might face 24 counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated reckless endangerment after allegedly pointing a BB gun resembling a shotgun at a bus full of students, Sullivan County authorities say. A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that deputies responded to Beulah […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
NBC Los Angeles

Santa Ana Mother Fatally Shot in Front of Husband and Son

A Santa Ana mother of three died after being shot in front of her husband and son last week. Police believe the intended targets were two teens who were captured on surveillance video running from the gunfire. NBC4 spoke with the woman's husband who is desperately asking the community for...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Collision with Fire Engine Identified

A motorist killed when his sedan crashed into a fire engine stopped because of a separate accident on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as an 18-year-old Fontana man. Anthony Bouslaiby was fatally injured about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, roughly a half-mile west...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
orangeandbluepress.com

Co-Workers of California Cop Who Killed 3 Took Materials from His Property Before Official Search

The California cop who killed three people’s coworkers stole from his home before the official search. An eyewitness and The Times’ footage showed Austin Lee Edwards’ coworkers taking a sheriff’s truck and a black garbage bag from his property the night before the search. Edwards killed the mother and grandparents of a 15-year-old girl he “catfished” online.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kptv.com

2 dead in Mt. Angel murder-suicide, police confirm

MT. ANGEL Ore. (KPTV) – A murder-suicide in Mt. Angel has left two people dead, according to the Mt. Angel Police Department. Officers with the Mt. Angel P.D. responded just before 6 p.m. Nov. 27 to a home in the 600 block of St. Mary’s Avenue on reports of a suicide attempt.
MOUNT ANGEL, OR

