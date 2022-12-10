Read full article on original website
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cram the Cruiser at the Flyers Home Opener Saturday
FRAMINGHAM- The Framingham High boys ice hockey team will be collecting Toys for Tots at its home opener at Loring Arena on Saturday, December 17. The boys ice hockey team has teamed up with Framingham Police for the event. The Flyers open the season on Wednesday on the road against...
Flyers Open Season Against Bay State Conference Rival Natick High Wednesday
FRAMINGHAM – Last season, the Framingham High girls ice hockey team won its first playoff game in 12 years, before losing to the #1-ranked Duxbury Dragons in the MIAA tournament. The Flyers ended their 25th season with a record of 9-8-5. Coach Casey Diana has re-built the Framingham High girls ice hockey program.
hockomocksports.com
2022-2023 Hockomock Boys Hockey Preview
Last season is not one to remember for Attleboro. The Bombardiers finished winless and had only eight goals in 18 games. New head coach Gary Warren will hope to find more firepower in front of goal and more depth with three forward lines and three defensive pairings as Attleboro tries to get back into the mix for a tournament berth.
Tufts Daily
Fight from men’s basketball on display against Clark and Suffolk
Throughout the season so far, one fact about the Jumbos is that they do not shy away from a challenge. Whether that means going all in to win the New England Big Four Challenge, having a tight game for much of the event against No. 3 Saint Joseph (Conn.) or taking on historic Division I rival Harvard while holding them to a tight match in the first half, the team has continuously proven its ability to battle through obstacles.
PHOTOS: Natick 10U Cheer Places 4th at Nationals
NATICK – The Natick 10U Mini Hawks placed 4th at the American Youth Cheerleading Nationals this past weekend in Orlando, Florida. On day 1 they placed in the top 5, out of 16 teams, which advanced them to day 2 of competition, where they hit zero (zero deductions) and placed 4th in their division.
John J. Skinner, 81, Lawyer
NATICK – John J. Skinner of Natick passed away at the age of 81 on December 5, 2022. John was the beloved partner of Margaret E. LaMontagne of Natick. Loving son of the late John J. & Violet D. (Costa) Skinner. Dear brother Eleanor M. Skinner & her husband Stephen Klein of Amherst. Caring uncle of Samantha Klein. Also survived by several cousins, including his cousin Kenneth Bibeau of Worcester.
Southie Resident, Sean McShane on Jeopardy Tonight!
South Boston resident Sean McShane will be on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy! If you feel like venturing out to watch it, L Street Tavern will be hosting a little viewing party! According to an Instagram post by L Street Tavern, McShane is originally from Long Island, a Boston College graduate (Go Eagles), and he’s lived in the neighborhood since 2019.
Holy Cross football team's amazing season ends in South Dakota again
The magical ride that has been the Holy Cross football team's season came to an end Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota, where the Crusaders were ousted from a NCAA Division 1 FCS playoffs quarterfinal by South Dakota State, 42-21. The loss, the first and only blemish on HC's record this...
Michael J. Rourke, Former Natick Assistant Town Administrator & Recreation Director
NATICK – Michael J. Rourke of Natick passed away at home on December 7, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer over the past year. He was born March 8, 1943, to William F. Rourke and Mary (Joyce) Rourke in Hartford, CT. Mike was the beloved husband of MaryAnn...
Breaking: Burgess Finishes 7th at the National Cross-Country Championship
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – Framingham High senior Sam Burgess finished 7th at the national Cross-Country Championship race in California today, November 10. This was the second consecutive year, Burgess had qualified for the race. His time today was 15:13.6 minutes in the 5K race. Of the 39 runners who...
Here’s how much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday
The wintry weather caused car crashes all over Massachusetts. Boston finally saw its first snow of the winter Sunday evening, and the wintry mix caused crashes all over the state. Western Massachusetts saw the most snow by far, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with eastern Lenox recording nine...
Jane Carithers Pearsall, 84
FRAMIGHAM – Jane Carithers Pearsall, age 84, died peacefully, Saturday, December 3, 2022, after a period of declining health and in the presence of her family. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Arch Townsend Carithers and Brenda (McElhaney) Carithers, Jane spent her childhood years in Wellesley, and Santa Monica, CA. She graduated from Wheaton College in 1960.
Framingham Police Arrest Westborough Man, After Encounter With K9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Westborough man on Saturday night, December 10. Police arrested Henry Fahnbulleh, 40, of 6224 Homestead Blvd of Westborough. He was arrested at 5:59 p.m. and charged with trespassing, mistreat/interference with police dog, and resisting arrest. Fahnbulleh was standing near the fence line of...
VIDEO & PHOTOS: Caroling at Historic Village Hall
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham History Center and Voices of MetroWest teamed up again this season for some a caroling sing-a-long at Historic Village Hall. The event attracted scores of individuals on a snowy Sunday afternoon. The History Center was serving hot cocoa and cookies. New Framingham History Center Director...
Winter weather causes more than 50 accidents in Worcester
Worcester, MA- The snowstorm caused slippery roads, spin-outs and accidents in Worcester on Sunday. According to city police, officers were called out to more than 50 accidents. A declared parking ban to keep residents from parking on the streets was issued for 8:00 pm Sunday night. “There wasn’t a lot...
Could a Cryptic Message From Ames Mean the Store Is Returning to SouthCoast?
A cryptic message appeared on the Ames Department Stores website last week:. “Ames Department Stores Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”. That's right, Ames, the store that disappeared from the American retail landscape years ago.
Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
fallriverreporter.com
BBQ spot spending last day in Dartmouth as eatery moving from trailer to train in Somerset
A new barbeque spot is moving from a trailer in Dartmouth to a train in Somerset. Missing Link BBQ opened in Dartmouth earlier this year and will spend its last day at 335 Old Fall River Road on December 11th as they prepare to move to 938 Lees River Avenue.
AdWeek
Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH
Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
Late week storm has potential to bring heavy snow to New England
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - The snow storm from Sunday night has pushed out to sea and we are in for a fairly quiet and cold couple of days ahead.As expected, the highest snow totals were located in Western Mass. and the accumulation dropped off considerably to the east.High temperatures for the next several days will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, a few degrees below the average for this time of year.Fun note: The Geminid Meteor shower peaks late Tuesday night. A couple drawbacks with this storm. . . -You likely won't be able...
