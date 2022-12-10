ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

hockomocksports.com

2022-2023 Hockomock Boys Hockey Preview

Last season is not one to remember for Attleboro. The Bombardiers finished winless and had only eight goals in 18 games. New head coach Gary Warren will hope to find more firepower in front of goal and more depth with three forward lines and three defensive pairings as Attleboro tries to get back into the mix for a tournament berth.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Tufts Daily

Fight from men’s basketball on display against Clark and Suffolk

Throughout the season so far, one fact about the Jumbos is that they do not shy away from a challenge. Whether that means going all in to win the New England Big Four Challenge, having a tight game for much of the event against No. 3 Saint Joseph (Conn.) or taking on historic Division I rival Harvard while holding them to a tight match in the first half, the team has continuously proven its ability to battle through obstacles.
MEDFORD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Natick 10U Cheer Places 4th at Nationals

NATICK – The Natick 10U Mini Hawks placed 4th at the American Youth Cheerleading Nationals this past weekend in Orlando, Florida. On day 1 they placed in the top 5, out of 16 teams, which advanced them to day 2 of competition, where they hit zero (zero deductions) and placed 4th in their division.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

John J. Skinner, 81, Lawyer

NATICK – John J. Skinner of Natick passed away at the age of 81 on December 5, 2022. John was the beloved partner of Margaret E. LaMontagne of Natick. Loving son of the late John J. & Violet D. (Costa) Skinner. Dear brother Eleanor M. Skinner & her husband Stephen Klein of Amherst. Caring uncle of Samantha Klein. Also survived by several cousins, including his cousin Kenneth Bibeau of Worcester.
NATICK, MA
Caught in Southie

Southie Resident, Sean McShane on Jeopardy Tonight!

South Boston resident Sean McShane will be on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy! If you feel like venturing out to watch it, L Street Tavern will be hosting a little viewing party! According to an Instagram post by L Street Tavern, McShane is originally from Long Island, a Boston College graduate (Go Eagles), and he’s lived in the neighborhood since 2019.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here’s how much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday

The wintry weather caused car crashes all over Massachusetts. Boston finally saw its first snow of the winter Sunday evening, and the wintry mix caused crashes all over the state. Western Massachusetts saw the most snow by far, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with eastern Lenox recording nine...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Jane Carithers Pearsall, 84

FRAMIGHAM – Jane Carithers Pearsall, age 84, died peacefully, Saturday, December 3, 2022, after a period of declining health and in the presence of her family. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Arch Townsend Carithers and Brenda (McElhaney) Carithers, Jane spent her childhood years in Wellesley, and Santa Monica, CA. She graduated from Wheaton College in 1960.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

VIDEO & PHOTOS: Caroling at Historic Village Hall

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham History Center and Voices of MetroWest teamed up again this season for some a caroling sing-a-long at Historic Village Hall. The event attracted scores of individuals on a snowy Sunday afternoon. The History Center was serving hot cocoa and cookies. New Framingham History Center Director...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WPRI 12 News

Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
AdWeek

Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH

Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Late week storm has potential to bring heavy snow to New England

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - The snow storm from Sunday night has pushed out to sea and we are in for a fairly quiet and cold couple of days ahead.As expected, the highest snow totals were located in Western Mass. and the accumulation dropped off considerably to the east.High temperatures for the next several days will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, a few degrees below the average for this time of year.Fun note: The Geminid Meteor shower peaks late Tuesday night. A couple drawbacks with this storm. . . -You likely won't be able...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland.

 https://framinghamsource.com/

