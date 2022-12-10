ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Laurel County Woman Arrested for Public Intoxication, Yelling Outside Residence for an Hour

A woman from London was arrested Friday night for being drunk and yelling outside a residence for close to an hour. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that 46 year old Tammy Michelle Martin of London was arrested after Sergeant Gary Mehler responded to a complaint of a woman who was intoxicated outside someone’s house and yelling loudly for almost an hour. The incident occurred 7 miles north of London, off Taylor School Road.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Locating Stolen ATV

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen Polaris Pro XD. The vehicle is said to have been stolen from Laurel Ridge Landfill, off of KY 552- in the Lily area, around 6-miles south of London. It was last seen on December 10th at 5:00 PM.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
BOMB SQUAD, ATF, POLICE CALLED BACK TO HARPER LANE SUNDAY, CHEMICAL MIXING

Less than a month has passed since the Knoxville bomb squad, FBI, TBI, Crossville Police Knoxville Fire Department was called to an apartment on Harper Lane behind CCHS for ‘explosive chemical mixing’ – they all were called back to the same location Sunday for, once again, someone mixing dangerous chemicals.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Oneida man faces felony charges following alleged domestic assault

ONEIDA | An Oneida man is facing felony charges after an alleged domestic assault that occurred in the Verdun area on Sunday. James Tyler Carson, 29, of Edgewood Boulevard, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers on Sunday and charged with aggravated domestic assault and false imprisonment. According to a...
ONEIDA, TN
Bell County Sheriff's Department rounds up five more for drug trafficking

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department has made five arrests so far in December 2022 after lengthy investigations into drug trafficking in the county. The investigations, led by Sgt. Frank Foster and Chief Deputy Jaren Smith resulted in the arrest of:. 64-year-old Marty Stewart of Kettle Island was charged with...
BELL COUNTY, KY
Bell County man arrested in dirt bike theft case

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing multiple charges following an arrest for his involvement in a dirt bike theft. Last week, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department got a tip on where the stolen bike might be. When the deputies arrived at the home on...
BELL COUNTY, KY

