An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen Polaris Pro XD. The vehicle is said to have been stolen from Laurel Ridge Landfill, off of KY 552- in the Lily area, around 6-miles south of London. It was last seen on December 10th at 5:00 PM.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO