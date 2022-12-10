Read full article on original website
Whitley County Man Arrested in Drug Bust, Police Find $14,000 in Cash and Drug-Related Items
A Whitley County man was arrested over the weekend following a drug bust. Williamsburg Police officers arrested 39 year old Randy Jones on Saturday following police executing a search warrant at a home in southern Whitley County, located on the 3700 block of Lot-Mud Creek Road. According to police, officers...
Attempted robbery results in would be robber being shot by store clerk in Knox County, Ky.
WRIL was told by KSP Public Information Trooper Shane Jacobs that early Tuesday morning December 13, 2022 at approximately 3:00am Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan received a call from Knox County Dispatch in regard to an attempted robbery resulting in a shooting. Once on scene, troopers and detectives...
A call of a fight between brothers in Middlesboro leads to an arrest for trafficking drugs
From WRIL - A Middlesboro man, identified as 32-year-old Michael Miracle, was arrested over the weekend. Saturday night December 10, 2022, a short time before midnight, Middlesboro Police Officer Ryan Collins received a call of a fight at a south 33rd Street residence. Upon arrival, Officer Collins made contact with...
Former Greeneville police chief pleads guilty to breaking into camp, setting fires
A former Maine police chief has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. 54-year-old Jeffrey Pomerleau worked for the Augusta Police Department for 17 years before becoming the police chief in Greeneville. He retired in 2020. According to the Kennebec Journal, Pomerleau allegedly broke into a camp owned by his friend, fired...
Laurel County Woman Arrested for Public Intoxication, Yelling Outside Residence for an Hour
A woman from London was arrested Friday night for being drunk and yelling outside a residence for close to an hour. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that 46 year old Tammy Michelle Martin of London was arrested after Sergeant Gary Mehler responded to a complaint of a woman who was intoxicated outside someone’s house and yelling loudly for almost an hour. The incident occurred 7 miles north of London, off Taylor School Road.
Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Locating Stolen ATV
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen Polaris Pro XD. The vehicle is said to have been stolen from Laurel Ridge Landfill, off of KY 552- in the Lily area, around 6-miles south of London. It was last seen on December 10th at 5:00 PM.
Police searching for multiple vehicles following theft in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky county are looking for three vehicles involved in a recent theft. Officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that they are looking for a truck and trailer that was used to steal an excavator. You can...
Clinton man pleads guilty in 2021 fatal hit-and-run
A man has accepted a plea deal following a deadly hit-and-run along Clinch Avenue in November 2021.
Classic car stolen in Leslie County, police asking for your help to find it
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is down a collector’s item and they and police are asking for your help to find it. Officials with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office posted the theft happened Monday night in the Bear Branch area. The item in question was a...
2-month investigation yields large drug, gun bust in Whitley County
After a two-month investigation, the Williamsburg Police Department performed a large gun and drug bust that led to the arrest of one man.
BOMB SQUAD, ATF, POLICE CALLED BACK TO HARPER LANE SUNDAY, CHEMICAL MIXING
Less than a month has passed since the Knoxville bomb squad, FBI, TBI, Crossville Police Knoxville Fire Department was called to an apartment on Harper Lane behind CCHS for ‘explosive chemical mixing’ – they all were called back to the same location Sunday for, once again, someone mixing dangerous chemicals.
KPD warns about online 'sextortion,' where criminals try to extort graphic images from minors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department posted a video on social media warning people about online "sextortion," a kind of crime they said is happening across the U.S. Sextortion is when an adult pressures minors to make explicit images of themselves or threatens to share graphic photos from...
Bell County Man Arrested After Fleeing From Custody, Threatened to Shoot Probation Officers
A man from Bell County was arrested on Thursday after he fled from and threatened authorities. Deputies responded to a call at the State Probation and Parole office in Pineville on Thursday to help transport an escaped prisoner that was caught earlier in the day. 34 year old Terry Baker...
Oneida man faces felony charges following alleged domestic assault
ONEIDA | An Oneida man is facing felony charges after an alleged domestic assault that occurred in the Verdun area on Sunday. James Tyler Carson, 29, of Edgewood Boulevard, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers on Sunday and charged with aggravated domestic assault and false imprisonment. According to a...
Middlesboro man arrested for dirt bike theft after blood found on the stolen vehicle
On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 7:36pm Bell County Deputy Austin Poindexter arrested a Middlesboro man for theft of a dirt bike. Deputy Poindexter was advised by Deputy Jody Risner of a possible location of the stolen property. Deputy Poindexter, assisted by Sgt. Frank Foster, traveled to the residence on...
Inmate killed after alleged attack at Wallens Ridge identified
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has identified an inmate who died after an alleged attack inside Wallens Ridge State Prison.
Bell County Sheriff's Department rounds up five more for drug trafficking
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department has made five arrests so far in December 2022 after lengthy investigations into drug trafficking in the county. The investigations, led by Sgt. Frank Foster and Chief Deputy Jaren Smith resulted in the arrest of:. 64-year-old Marty Stewart of Kettle Island was charged with...
Sevier County businessman sentenced on tax evasion charges
A Sevier County businessman was sentenced after an investigation found him guilty of not paying his taxes while operating a ranch in Sevierville.
Bell County man arrested in dirt bike theft case
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing multiple charges following an arrest for his involvement in a dirt bike theft. Last week, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department got a tip on where the stolen bike might be. When the deputies arrived at the home on...
‘I will get my gun and use it on you:’ Escapee makes threats toward police
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Bell County man was arrested twice last week after he escaped setting off a wild sequence of events. On Thursday, deputies were called to the State Probation and Parole office building in Pineville to help transport a prisoner that officers had caught after he got away.
