Hempstead, NY

UMass Pulls Away To Defeat Hofstra At Barclays Center

Brooklyn, NY - Darlinstone Dubar led Hofstra with 13 points and Warren Williams added a season-high 12 points, but it wasn't enough as the Hofstra men's basketball team dropped a 71-56 decision to Massachusetts on Sunday evening at the Barclays Center. The game was part of the Hall of Fame Invitational.
