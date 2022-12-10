Michigan State is looking to bolster their secondary with a local talent that has entered the transfer portal. Reggie Pearson of Inkster, Mich. announced on Wednesday that he’s received an offer from Michigan State. Pearson is in the transfer portal after playing the past two seasons at Texas Tech. He originally played for Wisconsin out of high school and before transferring to Texas Tech.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 13 MINUTES AGO