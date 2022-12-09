A New 3-Story County Annex Building & Courthouse Renovation Could Cost As Much $46 Million over a 20-Year Finance Period

Mayor Judy Sheets, announced Tuesday that Bart Kraning will no longer serve as Parks Superintendent with the City of Frankfort as of December 12. The City appreciates the work Kraning did for the Parks Department during the course of his employment and wish him the best on his next endeavors. Jason Forsythe, the current Street Superintendent, will take on the added duty of overseeing the city parks as Interim Parks.

