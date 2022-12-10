Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
2023 MINI Cooper Facelift Spied Wearing Its Production Light Units
Exactly one year after our spy photographers first caught the upcoming ICE-powered Mini Cooper facelift, new sightings of the model reveal more of their subtle styling changes compared to its predecessor. At the front, the Mini retains the round fender-mounted headlights which benefit from revised LED graphics for a more...
Carscoops
New Mercedes-Maybach S 680 ‘Haute Voiture’ Is A Fashion Inspired Limited Edition Limited
Mercedes-Maybach took the wraps off its latest limited edition model, which is inspired by the haute couture world of fashion. The automaker will produce just 150 of the elegantly appointed luxury sedans that it’s calling the “Haute Voiture.”. “The intricate features and exclusive design elements are what makes...
Carscoops
New Honda Breeze, Maybach S680 ‘Haute Voiture’, And Xenex MX Speedster: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. With the 911 running duty as Porsche’s flagship, fans have been wondering when we’ll see a reprise of a Stuttgart-created hypercar in the same vein as the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder. Now Porsche’s CEO, Oliver Blume, has confirmed that a new hypercar is in the works, but not before 2025.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Spied With Flush Handles And Possible Rear Seats
Though Mercedes-AMG released a new GT2 racecar version of its GT coupe last week, the road-going version of the Porsche 911 rival is already dead, having gone out of production a few months back, which can only mean that its replacement, seen here testing near the Arctic Circle, isn’t far from launch.
Carscoops
Gold-Over-Tan Ferrari SF90 Stradale Is Probably The Classiest Spec You’ll Ever See
Ferrari’s Tailor Made program has given way to many a unique car in the past. Some are true works of art, while others are, shall we say, less so. As for this particular SF90 Stradale, which was also made through the personalization program, we would place it firmly in the former camp.
Carscoops
This Looks To Be The Hardcore Version Of Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale
The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is already one of the most powerful and quickest production cars on the market but that hasn’t stopped the Italian marque from readying a hardcore variant. Ferrari has been spied testing a host of mysterious SF90 Stradale prototypes in recent months and was most recently...
Carscoops
VW T-Roc Cabriolet’s New Edition Grey Adds Matt Grey Paint And A Dash Of Exclusivity
The VW T-Roc Cabriolet is quite an oddity in the small SUV segment, mostly due to the car-like retractable fabric roof. While convertible SUVs are anything but unusual, the more urban approach of the T-Roc Cabriolet is what makes it stand out, and not always in a good way. Now Volkswagen is aiming to make it more appealing, at least to those interested in getting one, with the new limited production “Edition Grey” model, which features a matt grey exterior, the R-Line body kit, and a feature-heavy equipment list.
Carscoops
2023 Nissan Z Gets New Engine Tuning Package By Nismo In Japan
Owners of the Nissan Fairlady Z in Japan can now improve the engine performance of their sportscar thanks to the new “Nismo Sports Resetting Type 2” tuning package. According to Nissan, the “Nismo Sports Resetting Type 2” improves the engine’s output characteristics by altering the boost pressure and the ignition timing. This is made possible thanks to a dedicated Engine Control Module and without any changes in the hardware. Besides the engine tweaks, Nismo claims an improved acceleration response in low and medium revs, although this is only compatible with vehicles fitted with the automatic gearbox and with the “Sports” driving mode activated.
Carscoops
Saipa Atlas Is A New Iranian Crossover Based On The Very Old 1980’s Kia Pride
Saipa, the largest automaker in Iran known for producing licensed products, launched a new model featuring a crossover supermini bodystyle. The Saipa Atlas is an improved version of the Saiba Quick, although its underpinnings date back to the old Kia Pride from 1986. The Atlas is a facelift of the...
Carscoops
Audi Starts Production Of The Newly Named, Next-Gen Q8 e-tron In Belgium
Audi announced today that the first new Q8 e-trons have started rolling through the production line at its plant in Brussels, Belgium. A thorough update of the e-tron SUV, Audi decided not just to revise the vehicle’s appearance and technology, but to give it a shiny new nameplate, too, to make it fit better within the lineup.
Carscoops
This 1972 Toyota Celica Was Collecting Dust In A Garage For 20 Years
Ex-racer Stephan Papadakis bought a modified 1972 Toyota Celica which is the definition of a barn find. The Japanese sporstcar was gathering dust in a garage for 20 years before its previous owner passed away and his family decided to sell it. Thankfully, the Celica is now back on the streets after some light restoration and tuning.
Carscoops
Honda’s Engineers Explain What Makes The 2023 Pilot TrailSport Tick Off-Road
Honda introduced the 2023 Pilot TrailSport last month and now the company has followed up with a video highlighting its development and off-road capability. Based on the fourth-generation Pilot, the new TrailSport variant was designed to be great on- and off-road. In order to achieve this, the crossover was tested in numerous locations including Breckenridge, Colorado, Moab, Utah and Sedona, Arizona.
Carscoops
How Honda Is Using VR In Car Design To Develop New Models Faster
Although the COVID-19 pandemic had a massive impact on the automotive industry, it wasn’t all bad. Honda says that it now has more tools than ever to help it speed the design and development process, chief among which is virtual reality. First implemented as a strict necessity, Honda’s global...
Carscoops
Hongqi’s Upcoming H6 Sedan Looks The Part In Matte Silver And Turquoise
Various new images of the upcoming Hongqi H6 have surfaced online as the automaker readies it for an introduction into the Chinese market. We caught our first glimpse of the H6 back in late October shortly before it was expected to make its public debut at the Guangzhou Auto Show in November. However, the Guangzhou launch never eventuated, leaving us with many unanswered questions about the car. At least four prototype examples have now been snapped.
Carscoops
Debuting The Redesigned CarScoops V3 Website
Welcome to Carscoops V3! We’re super floored to announce the launch of our brand-new online home. It’s been nearly five years since our last major redesign that went live all the way back in January 2018, so it was time to spiff things up for 2023 and beyond.
Carscoops
2024 Audi A4 Avant Spied With Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain And What Appears To Be A Massive Panoramic Glass Roof
Work continues on the 2024 Audi A4 Avant as spy photographers have snapped a pair of prototypes undergoing cold weather testing. Dressed in swirly camouflage, the wagons feature a shorter and wider grille that resides above a more pronounced central intake. They’re joined by evolutionary headlights and vertical air curtains.
Carscoops
Honda Will Continue Offering Type R Models In The Zero-Emission Era
Honda resisted the electrification trend with the latest Civic Type R which kept its pure-ICE powertrain as the last non-electrified offering in its European range. At some point though, EVs will be inevitable, and thankfully the legacy of the Type R will continue. Hideki Kakinuma, lead engineer for the Type...
Carscoops
DMC Makes Ferrari Purosangue Wider And Louder
For those who managed to snag one of the sold-out Ferrari Purosangue SUVs and want to give it their own touch, German tuner DMC is preparing a carbon-fiber widebody kit alongside a louder titanium exhaust system. The tuner says that the Purosangue “is very agile but its look lacks a...
Carscoops
Donkervoort F22, 2022 Lexus GX 460 Driven, And 2022 Gulf Historic GP: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. We wouldn’t go so far as to say that 2022 was a lousy year for cars, but there were indeed some new additions to the market that fell a tad short. For example, the Toyota bZ4X and its Subaru Solterra twins were plagued with problems, while the Hyundai Santa Cruz was outclassed by the Maverick and for less money. What do you think is the biggest letdown of the year?
Carscoops
Jaguar F-Pace Updated With 40-Mile PHEV Range And Extra Equipment
The electric driving range we expect from our plug-in hybrids has doubled in only a few years. We used to be content to travel 20-25 miles (32-40 km) before the combustion engine kicked in, but now many can do around 40 miles (64 km), and the best are capable of half as many miles again.
Comments / 0