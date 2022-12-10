Read full article on original website
Related
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
thenewscrypto.com
Justin Sun Withdraws $100M BUSD From Binance Exchange
CZ said that the transaction was part of the company’s plan to use cross-chain swaps. Later Justin Sun deposited $100 million USDC into Binance. On Wednesday, Justin Sun, founder of the Tron, withdrew 100 million BUSD stablecoins. The one hundred million BUSD withheld was deposited into the Paxos Treasury. On Tuesday, Binance CEO CZ said that Justin Sun’s transfer of 100 million USDC to Binance is an integral aspect of deploying BUSD on Tron via cross-chain swaps.
IRS warns of 50% penalty for failing to make retirement withdrawals
(The Center Square) – Throughout the decades, millions of Americans had small amounts from their paychecks withdrawn – before taxes were deducted – and invested the money in retirement plans. As those taxpayers retire or plan for retirement, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding them about required...
thenewscrypto.com
USDT Stablecoin Issuer Tether Pledges to Eliminate Loans by 2023
As of September 30th, the company claims that it has loaned out $6.1 billion. The company’s total assets surpassed $68 billion in the third quarter alone. In light of the rising speculation that Tether’s increasing amount of secured loans may lead to the downfall of the stablecoin issuer, Tether issued an official statement later today. The cryptocurrency corporation has decided to reduce its credit exposure to zero by 2023.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Exchange Bybit Provides Merkle Tree-based Proof of Reserves
It has also promised to make public the whole contents of its Bitcoin and Ether wallets. Bybit, another major cryptocurrency exchange, has joined the chorus of its peers calling for more openness in the wake of the FTX disaster. Its Merkle Tree-based proof-of-reserve technology was disclosed to the public on December 12. Through this new endeavor, Bybit’s users will be able to independently check the exchange’s holdings, as well as their own funds put there.
thenewscrypto.com
Amidst the Bear Market, New Math Startup Nillion Assembles ‘Avengers Team’ and Raises $20m+ From Over 150 Strategic Contributors
New York, New York, 12th December, 2022, Chainwire. Investors bet on new internet infrastructure that the Founding Team of Uber, Indiegogo and Hedera Hashgraph think could create the next crypto bull run. Web3 startup Nillion has closed a $20m+ fundraise from strategic partners and investors. The project is based on...
thenewscrypto.com
Australia Plans Major Revisions in Crypto Regulations by Early 2023
The government plans to issue a discussion paper in early 2023. Australia wants to find a middle ground between innovation and crypto regulation. Australia’s government said on Wednesday, December 14 that it is doing the necessary to enhance crypto service provider regulation. The government plans to issue a discussion paper in early 2023. In order to determine which kind of digital assets they want to regulate.
thenewscrypto.com
Lack of Power Resources Mounts Pressure on Crypto Miners in Cuba
The Cuban Telecom corporation cannot run the telecom grid during periodic outages. Blackouts have made crypto mining in Cuba unfeasible. In Cuba, cryptocurrency has advanced to the point that its inhabitants may use it to purchase goods online from outside, recharge their mobile phones and the internet, and send and receive money from family and friends living outside of the country. However, challenges remain for cryptocurrency mining to achieve the same degree of ubiquity.
thenewscrypto.com
Platypus Launches Native Stablecoin USP
Hong Kong, Hong Kong, 13th December, 2022, Chainwire. Platypus Finance is launching USP, a protocol-native stablecoin. USP’s deployment has emerged from Platypus’ goal of improving capital efficiency for its users. USP also resolves long-running collateral issues associated with stablecoins. The native Platypus Finance stablecoin has been designed to reduce the liquidity fragmentation and scattered assets that are endemic to many protocols.
thenewscrypto.com
BinaryX Introduces Cyber Incubation Fund to Support Blockchain Games
Singapore, Singapore, 12th December, 2022, Chainwire. BinaryX launches a new 220,000 BNX Cyber Incubation Fund, aimed at driving the growth and adoption of Web3 games. The fund, supported by the project team, seed investors and members of the BNX community, will be used to invest in on-chain gaming projects that utilize or are experimenting with blockchain technology. BinaryX is also offering advisory services alongside the fund to bolster support for projects under the fund.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Labs Leads Funding in Web3 Security Firm GoPlus Security
The firm wants to build a security service marketplace by the end of 2022. The startup has already provided security information to thirteen different blockchains. Binance Labs, the venture capital arm of the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has announced it would lead a private round II for GoPlus Security. A move that is in line with the company’s aggressive investment ambitions despite the current bear market. Not much is known about the investment’s worth.
thenewscrypto.com
MakerDAO Relaunches DAI Savings Rate With Hiked Interest Rate
Decentralized and tied to the US dollar, DAI is MakerDAO’s stablecoin. To raise the interest rate by 100 basis points was approved by a majority of voters. MakerDAO is reintroducing the DAI Savings Rate. The DSR was first introduced in 2018, allowing participants to earn interest on their holdings of the project’s native stablecoin DAI by depositing it into a smart contract. However, for some time now, interest has been very low, paying consumers only 0.1%.
thenewscrypto.com
MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) Listed on Koinbazar Exchange
Global crypto exchange Koinbazar has listed MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) on INR, USDT Markets and open trading for MMIT/INR, MMIT/USDT market pairs at 11:30 AM (UTC) on 14th December, 2022. The MangoMan Intelligent community is vibrant and fun and is decentralized. Moreover, the MangoMan is completely about the freshmen in the...
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Proof of Reserve Report Revealed Warning Signals
Binance’s total assets or total liabilities are not included in the Mazars report. Agreed-upon procedures engagement is not an audit. Despite the world’s largest centralized cryptocurrency exchange Binance’s efforts to boost transparency, its reserves also revealed warning signs in the exchange’s finances. Binance has lack information regarding the exchange’s business structure and its funds are still a mystery, as per the WSJ report.
thenewscrypto.com
Canada Issues New Stringent Guidelines For Crypto Exchanges
The regulator requires firms to keep their customers’ assets separate from their own. Exchanges will have to comply with prohibition on margin and leverage trading. If they want to operate in Canada, cryptocurrency exchanges will have to comply with stricter regulations. Such as a prohibition on margin and leverage trading. The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) released new guidelines on Monday. That requires firms to keep their customers’ assets separate from their own.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance U.S Introduces Binance Pay Service For U.S Users
The service went into beta internationally in February 2021 for peer-to-peer payments. The exchange clarified that all Pay transactions would be free of any gas or fees. After being available to clients outside the United States since 2021. Binance US has now implemented the Binance Pay service for cryptocurrency transactions.
thenewscrypto.com
Will the BUSD Upon Paxos Survive?
BUSD gets regulated by the NYDFS for Ethereum (ETH) through Paxos. BUSD complies fully with the regulations of NYDFS. Speculations arise on the trustworthiness of BUSD. Apart from just having a native coin, the world’s largest global exchange, the Bianance, has now come up with their very own stablecoin, known as the BUSD. Thai stablecoin is completely backed up directly with US dollars as cash.
thenewscrypto.com
Largest European Stablecoin STATIS EURS Now On XDC Network
STATIS puts Europe’s largest stablecoin upon XDC network. STATIS aims to take a faster Web3.0 integration and approach powered by XDC. Value of EURS spikes up suddenly and regains stablecoin momentum back. The debate upon the stablecoins has been the most anticipated topic for the year 2022. Most people...
thenewscrypto.com
FTX Collapse May Lead Crypto Brokerage Genesis to Go Bankrupt
Crypto lending Genesis is expected to file for bankruptcy. The collapse of FTX and Alameda had a great impact on Genesis. Drawdowns of loans can prevent Genesis and DCG from bankruptcy. Significantly, the entire market has been affected by the ongoing crisis of FTX and Alameda over recent months. All...
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Withdrawals Surge after the FUD on its Proof of Reserve Report
Binance’s net outflows reached $902 million in the last 24 hours. Binance CEO CZ tweeted, “Ignore FUD. Keep building.”. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Binance, flooded with withdrawals on Monday following several news stories about the controversy among the Department of Justice (DOJ) charges. In addition, Binance native token BNB has experienced significant declines in its market cap.
