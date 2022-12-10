Read full article on original website
Suspect charged with biting, scratching Huntsville Police officers
One man was arrested after authorities said he bit one officer on the arm and scratched the arm of another officer.
Jury trial begins for man charged with murder in Guntersville brawl
A Marshall County murder trial is expected to get underway Monday more than two years after a fight between two men turned fatal.
Competency still under review for Valhermoso Springs murder suspect
VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (WAFF) - A continuance has been filed in the case of a man accused of killing seven people in Valhermoso Springs in 2020. Court documents show that a mitigation expert received records from Albany Clinic on Dec. 5, 2022, showing that John Legg may have an underlying intellectual disability.
Fayetteville man pleads guilty to 2018 motel murder, sentenced to 20 years
Nearly four and a half years after 40-year-old Ryan Baker was found dead in a hotel room, the man suspected of killing him voluntarily entered his guilty plea.
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 12
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. unlawful possession of controlled substances; Co. Rd. 1605. theft of property; Co. Rd. 532. permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 775. December 9. menacing; Co. Rd. 1400.
Armed Robbery Reported in Summerville
An armed robbery was reported on Highway 48 just outside of Summerville on Saturday night. According to WZQZ Radio, two black males, dressed in black and wearing sunglasses, entered the Highway 48 Food Mart, located at 1360 Highway 48. One of the suspects was armed and the other was carrying a backpack. It is not known at this time how much was stolen during the robbery. Chattooga Sheriff Mark Schrader gave an update on Sunday afternoon stating that Investigators and deputies are reviewing what video and looking through evidence collected to try and determine the identity of the individuals. If anyone has any information regarding the incident to please contact the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office or Sheriff Schrader directly.
Piedmont Police Arrest Man After He Files False Report
At 5:46 Sunday morning, a man called Piedmont Central Dispatch reporting he had been stabbed by a person outside his home on McKee Street, his wife was injured and he had chased the intruder out of his home. Both police and ambulance were dispatched to the scene. However, that was...
Two Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Car; Drug Possession
Two people were arrested Saturday after a two-day search that began when a man allegedly stole a car at a Priceville gas station from a man who was giving him a ride. Two Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Car; Drug Possession. Two people were arrested Saturday after a two-day search that...
HPD searching for armed robbery suspect
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Sunday night. According to officers with the Huntsville Police Department, someone at the Dollar General on Nance Rd. called the department around 9:12 saying they had been robbed. The suspect allegedly took off...
Huntsville Police investigating after armed robbery on Nance Road
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after an armed robbery on Nance Road.
Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting
A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome
ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
Calhoun County Deputy Faces Shooter During Traffic Stop
Calhoun County, AL – On Friday at approximately 12:00 am a Calhoun County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no visible tag on US 78 in Anniston (Dearmanville area). During the stop the deputy identified the driver as, Thomas Griffith, 23, from Anniston and initiated an investigation into the motorcycle ownership. The deputy was also able to locate a large number of illegal drugs and a firearm in the possession of Griffith and he was taken into custody. It was also learned that the motorcycle had been stolen at an earlier date and time.
25-year-old Rome Woman arrested for multiple Charges including Battery.
A 25-year-old Rome woman was arrested by Rome Police Department on Saturday for multiple charges including battery. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Deyli Janet Gonzalez allegedly drove to Chef Chen on Riverside Parkway intoxicated, with a one-year-old child in her car, and physically attacked two victims. Gonzalez is being charged with driving under the influence, endangering a child by DUI, felony simple battery (family violence), and two counts of simple battery.
Man found not guilty in Decatur murder trial
A Morgan County Jury has found Zachary Williams not guilty on counts of capital murder.
Alleged child abductor in Attalla identified
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The driver has been identified and has been interviewed by investigators. Attalla Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a local woman’s child Thursday afternoon. According to the APD, a report was filed stating that an older man had grabbed a woman’s child out of […]
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, December 10th
Magan Knight, age 33 of Cedar Bluff – FTA on previous charges of Public Intoxication/Possession with Intent to Distribute/Trafficking Amphetamine/Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;. Sabin Nation, age 24 of Piedmont – DUI (Alcohol) and Pistol without a Permit;. Jeffery Chumbler, age 51 of Centre – FTA on previous...
Two in custody after foot chase in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says two are in custody after a foot chase on Sparkman Drive.
12-year-old Huntsville boy dies of self-inflicted gunshot
Huntsville police say a juvenile has died following an apparent accidental shooting Sunday. Sgt. Rosalind White said the unnamed male, who was 12 years old, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting Sunday. The incident happened at about 5:39 p.m. in the 400 block of Julia...
12-year-old dies after accidental shooting on Sunday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating what appears to be an accidental self-inflicted shooting involving a juvenile. According to a spokesperson for the police department, the 12-year-old male died from his injuries. The shooting is believed to be accidental and no charges are expected.
