An armed robbery was reported on Highway 48 just outside of Summerville on Saturday night. According to WZQZ Radio, two black males, dressed in black and wearing sunglasses, entered the Highway 48 Food Mart, located at 1360 Highway 48. One of the suspects was armed and the other was carrying a backpack. It is not known at this time how much was stolen during the robbery. Chattooga Sheriff Mark Schrader gave an update on Sunday afternoon stating that Investigators and deputies are reviewing what video and looking through evidence collected to try and determine the identity of the individuals. If anyone has any information regarding the incident to please contact the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office or Sheriff Schrader directly.

SUMMERVILLE, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO