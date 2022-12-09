Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Texas de Brazil announces plans to open in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant is set to move into Haywood Mall in Greenville, South Carolina, next year. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria is touted as the world's largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand. Texas de Brazil says it is famous for its time-honored tradition of churrasco cooking...
69 single-family homes planned for Simpsonville
The new owner of an 83-acre lot on E. Georgia Road in Simpsonville plans to build a subdivision of 69 single-family homes, according to a press release from the developer.
WYFF4.com
Ukrainian family seeking refuge surprised with Spartanburg home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Ukrainian family is finding refuge in the Upstate. The family of seven made the long journey from Europe this weekend. They were met with a very warm welcome at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Sunday night. A group with the Revival Bible Church in Spartanburg helped find...
gsabusiness.com
What Spartanburg County plans to do with $5M in federal funding
Spartanburg County is working on changing its county animal welfare system with the use of $5 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The initiative is part of a broader funding strategy to construct a new pet resource center that was proposed at the Spartanburg County Council meeting on Nov. 21.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
constructiondive.com
BMW supplier to build $810M EV battery cell plant in South Carolina
Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a large-scale battery cell production facility in northeast South Carolina to support its multi-year partnership with the BMW Group, the company announced Tuesday. Per the agreement, the Japan-based battery maker will supply lithium-ion batteries designed for next generation electric vehicles manufactured at...
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. woman accused of stealing over $300,000 from assisted living patient
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Oconee County woman was recently charged for allegedly stealing from an assisted living patient. Wilson said the suspect, 43-year-old Chanda L. Sargent, was charged with eleven counts of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult and one count...
Hotel Hartness to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville Co.
Hotel Hartness is expected to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Upstate business sentenced for operating illegal gambling org.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bubba Technology Group, LLC was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Evidence presented to the court showed that Bubba Technology Group, a gaming business operating from Piedmont, was leasing and selling...
thejournalonline.com
Robert Bosch LLC to invest $200 million in innovative green energy project
During their meeting Tuesday, Anderson County Council approved a fee in lieu agreement resulting in a $200 million capital investment, approved a paving list for a one-time grant for $6 million in C funds, and approved five funding requests. At the beginning of the meeting, a moment of silence was...
verdictfoodservice.com
Texas de Brazil to expand rodizio style dining in South Carolina
The restaurant is slated to open in 2023 at South Carolina’s largest shopping mall. Brazilian steakhouse restaurant brand Texas de Brazil has announced the expansion of its rodizio-style dining concept to Greenville, South Carolina, US, near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Slated to open in 2023, the...
WYFF4.com
5 tractors-trailers destroyed, 2 others damaged at Spartanburg County business, chief says
REIDVILLE, S.C. — Five tractor-trailers were destroyed by fire over the weekend in Spartanburg County. Reidville Fire Battalion Chief Todd Mason said the fire was reported around 6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Benore Logistics in Greer. Mason said it appears a mechanical issue started the fire,...
2 employees at Upstate assisted living facility fired following internal investigation
Two employees were fired from an Upstate assisted living facility following an internal investigation.
FOX Carolina
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $400 million
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mega Millions could make someone’s holiday extra special this year. The jackpot is now up to $400 million. The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday night at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the...
FOX Carolina
Upstate woman threw mother’s body in river, stole $68K in Social Security benefits
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman who avoided prison time for local charges connected to the theft of her mother’s Social Security benefits was sentenced on a federal charge. Beth Beamer pleaded guilty to theft of government property after receiving more than $68,900 in Social Security meant for...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina company sold, operated illegal fishing gaming machines, federal officials say
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A video gaming machine allowing players to cash in after shooting fish will cost an Upstate company more than $1 million after it pleaded guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, officials said Friday. The U.S. Attorney's Office in South Carolina said in a release that...
anglerschannel.com
South Carolina’s Smith Wins Bassmaster Classic Fish-Off On Lake Hartwell
ANDERSON, S.C. — Collin Smith has spent much of his life honing his skills on the waters of fabled Lake Hartwell. All that work paid off Saturday with his win in the Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Team Championship Classic Fish-Off. Smith, a 27-year-old grounds foreman for Anderson County, weighed...
FOX Carolina
Two fired after ‘troubling and serious’ allegations at Greenville assisted living facility
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An assisting living facility in Greenville said two employees have been terminated after an internal investigation into allegations about the mistreatment of a resident. Officials at the Oaks at Chanticleer on Berkmans Lane said they were presented with “troubling and serious” allegations about an employee...
Prominent figure for Upstate law enforcement officers retires
George Ducworth has had a hand in the arena of law for a long time, and now he's hanging up his hat after a 45-year career.
American Airlines announces nonstop flight from GSP to New York
American Airlines announced Friday morning a new nonstop flight from Greenville Spartanburg International Airport to New York LaGuardia airport.
