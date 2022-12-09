ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, SC

WYFF4.com

Texas de Brazil announces plans to open in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant is set to move into Haywood Mall in Greenville, South Carolina, next year. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria is touted as the world's largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand. Texas de Brazil says it is famous for its time-honored tradition of churrasco cooking...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Ukrainian family seeking refuge surprised with Spartanburg home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Ukrainian family is finding refuge in the Upstate. The family of seven made the long journey from Europe this weekend. They were met with a very warm welcome at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Sunday night. A group with the Revival Bible Church in Spartanburg helped find...
SPARTANBURG, SC
constructiondive.com

BMW supplier to build $810M EV battery cell plant in South Carolina

Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a large-scale battery cell production facility in northeast South Carolina to support its multi-year partnership with the BMW Group, the company announced Tuesday. Per the agreement, the Japan-based battery maker will supply lithium-ion batteries designed for next generation electric vehicles manufactured at...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate business sentenced for operating illegal gambling org.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bubba Technology Group, LLC was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Evidence presented to the court showed that Bubba Technology Group, a gaming business operating from Piedmont, was leasing and selling...
PIEDMONT, SC
verdictfoodservice.com

Texas de Brazil to expand rodizio style dining in South Carolina

The restaurant is slated to open in 2023 at South Carolina’s largest shopping mall. Brazilian steakhouse restaurant brand Texas de Brazil has announced the expansion of its rodizio-style dining concept to Greenville, South Carolina, US, near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Slated to open in 2023, the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $400 million

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mega Millions could make someone’s holiday extra special this year. The jackpot is now up to $400 million. The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday night at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the...
GREENVILLE, SC

