Austria-Based STIWA US Relocates-Plans Rock Hill, South Carolina, North American Headquarters

Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in South Carolina, officials say
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gunshots were fired near a power station in Ridgeway, South Carolina Wednesday, Duke Energy confirmed to Queen City News. Officials said gunfire was reported near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. No one was injured in the incident and no outages were reported. There were also no reports […]
US-521 bridge in Camden shifts thousands of drivers with bridge replacement
CAMDEN, S.C. — New traffic pattern signs flash on US-521 heading in and out of Camden as South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) continues its bridge replacement project. The new pattern shifts over 16,000 daily drivers to the newly opened bridge…. Residents like Henry Blackwell-Rodriguez III drives in the...
WLTX.com
83rd earthquake reported in Lugoff, Elgin region of Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — While more sporadic, earthquakes continue in Kershaw County as the area quickly approaches the one-year anniversary of when the swarm started. The latest earthquake, with a magnitude of 1.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, is the 83rd since rumbles started becoming somewhat commonplace in the Lugoff and Elgin regions in late December 2021.
Lab-grown meat company picks NC for 100-job, $123M facility
CHARLOTTE — A lab-grown meat company has chosen Wilson for its first U.S. manufacturing facility. Future Meat Technologies, which does business as Believer Meats, will invest $123 million into a new 200,000-square-foot facility at Wilson Corporate Park. That will create up to 100 jobs, the company announced Wednesday. Believer...
constructiondive.com
BMW supplier to build $810M EV battery cell plant in South Carolina
Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a large-scale battery cell production facility in northeast South Carolina to support its multi-year partnership with the BMW Group, the company announced Tuesday. Per the agreement, the Japan-based battery maker will supply lithium-ion batteries designed for next generation electric vehicles manufactured at...
Local community college cuts dozens of positions due to lower enrollment
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A community college in the foothills has cut more than two dozen positions, and enrollment numbers are to blame. Catawba Valley Community College has cut 27 employees to make up for a $1.3 million budget shortfall. A dip in enrollment is being blamed for the...
California-based pasta company relocating to Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A California food manufacturer is relocating to Catawba County and bringing jobs in the process. Pasta Piccinini is currently based in Pasadena, California, but the company purchased property in Newton, North Carolina for the move. Pasta Piccinini produces several specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled pasta,...
‘We built this’: Cherokee Co. students wrap up semester-long project, building a tiny house
As the fall semester wraps up, a group of Cherokee County students are putting the final touches on a semester-long project: building a tiny home.
These North Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in North Carolina.
High-profile NC attorney dies at 78; known for larger-than-life demeanor
Bill Diehl's former clients included NASCAR team owner and car dealer Rick Hendrick, former Charlotte Hornets owner George Shinn, and speedway track owner Bruton Smith.
American Airlines announces nonstop flight from GSP to New York
American Airlines announced Friday morning a new nonstop flight from Greenville Spartanburg International Airport to New York LaGuardia airport.
Busy east Charlotte intersection to see upgrades
CHARLOTTE — A busy east Charlotte intersection could soon see new upgrades. The Charlotte City Council will vote Monday on a $1.3 million dollar contract to design improvements on Eastway and Shamrock Drive. The city council will vote on the contract to design improvements for the intersection. The improvements...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte-Area Walmarts and Convenient Stores Fined Over $30k For Excessive Price-Scanner Overcharges
“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages. Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “During the holidays especially every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during check out. Over the last year we have seen about 26 percent of price scanner inspections fail. It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct.”
South Carolina restaurant a victim of vandalism, theft
The front door to a Lancaster family restaurant is covered with wood now after vandals smashed the glass, and it's just a fraction of the damage the suspects left behind.
WBTV
Charlotte transit leader rescinds retirement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a surprising reversal, the Chief Operating Officer of Charlotte Area Transit System has rescinded his retirement and is staying at the city. WBTV first broke the news of Allen Smith’s retirement in October, but CATS officials confirmed Friday that he is no longer leaving the city.
wach.com
Gamecock commit and Camden DL McLeod wins Mr. Football
(WACH) — Camden defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod is South Carolina's Mr. Football. The honor is award to the state’s top football player and was given to McLeod at halftime of the North/South game in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. McLeod is a South Carolina football commit and just the...
country1037fm.com
American Airlines Bringing Back Nonstop Flights From Charlotte To Paris
After a long break, a transatlantic flight is back on schedule at Charlotte Douglas International Airport for summer 2023. American Airlines is bringing back nonstop flights from Charlotte to Paris. Can we get a oui oui?!. American Airlines revealed in a news release that it will once again offer nonstop...
Proposal confirmed for Eastland Mall site's possible future
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte confirmed with WCNC Charlotte a proposal was submitted on how it plans to build out the vacant Eastland Mall area. There's been back and forth on the project. When it comes to talking about this empty and somewhat quiet plot of land,...
qcnews.com
Man shot by unknown suspect at Rock Hill park, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot in the leg by an unknown person Friday at Confederate Park in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said a 27-year-old man was taken driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where officers met him around 6:20 p.m.
Rock Hill Schools brings candidates by the busload in unprecedented step to fill teacher vacancies
ROCK HILL, S.C. — As a shortage of teachers continues to hamper districts across the nation, Rock Hill Schools took a unique approach in hopes of filling open roles. The district bused in more than a dozen teachers and gave them a tour of the district. “This is a...
